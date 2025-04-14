ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say it cost $308K to enforce St. Patrick’s Day street party

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Partiers filled Marshall Street in Waterloo for St. Patrick's Day festivities, March 15, 2025 (Krista Simpson/CTV News).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.