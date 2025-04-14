ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

6 in 10 Canadians say election is not the right time to talk about Western separatism: Nanos

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Vassy Kapelos explains why the concern of Western secession expressed by Preston Manning in an op-ed is a valid one to discuss.


















