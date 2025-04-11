ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Where to watch the federal leaders’ debates

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

CTVNews.ca is livestreaming the French and English leaders' debates.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.