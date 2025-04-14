ADVERTISEMENT

World

Months after CEO’s killing, a reported intruder is arrested at UnitedHealthcare headquarters

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A view of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus is shown Oct. 16, 2012, in Minnetonka, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.