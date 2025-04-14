ADVERTISEMENT

World

The company involved in the deadly helicopter crash in New York last week is shutting down immediately, FAA says

By CNN

Published

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River in New York, as seen from Newport, New Jersey, on Thursday. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.