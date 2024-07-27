FIFA deducts points, bans Canadian coaches in drone-spying scandal

FIFA has deducted six points from Canada in Olympic women's soccer standings and banned three coaches for one year amid a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

News of the decision follows the Canadian Olympic Committee's move to oust the women's national soccer team head coach, Bev Priestman, for the remainder of the Paris Olympic games after the New Zealand Olympic Committee filed a formal complaint about a drone spotted filming its women's soccer team practicing on July 22.

Local police detained the alleged drone operator, Joseph Lombardi, described as an "unaccredited analyst with Canada Soccer," who subsequently received an eight-month suspended jail sentence and was sent home along with assistant coach Jasmine Mander.

On Saturday, FIFA banned Priestman, Lombardi and Mander from taking part in any soccer-related activity for one year, and issued a fine of CHF $200,000 (about $312,700) against the Canadian Soccer Association (CSA).

"CSA was found responsible for failing to respect the applicable FIFA regulations in connection with its failure to ensure the compliance of its participating officials of the (Olympiad Paris 2024 Final Competition) with the prohibition on flying drones over any training sites," the FIFA Disciplinary Committee surmised in its ruling.

The FIFA statement added that each official was found responsible for "offensive behaviour," and for violating the principles of fair play.

Canada soccer star Christine Sinclair said Friday the national team was never shown drone footage – or discussed it – throughout her 23 years of being on the team.

"It's unfortunate that the players from our national team have had to play through condemnable actions by some of their staff as they attempt to defend our gold medal," Sinclair wrote in an Instagram post.

John Herdman, the former men's and women's coach, called the debacle a "surprise and a shock," adding he will be happy to assist with the review process.

The national women's team earned their first ever gold medal during the Tokyo Olympic Games after a shoot-out final against Sweden.

The Canadian Olympic Committee has apologized to New Zealand and says assistant coach Andy Spence will replace Priestman for the remainder of this year's games. The Canadian Soccer Association has 10 days to request a motivated decision.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Lynn Chaya and Daniel Otis, and from The Associated Pres

This is a developing story. More to come.