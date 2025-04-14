ADVERTISEMENT

Local

2 people, including a pedestrian, rushed to the hospital following south Etobicoke collision

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a driver during a two-vehicle collision near Kipling and Horner avenues on April 14.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.