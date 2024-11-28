Canadian men climb four places to No. 31, reach all-time high in FIFA world rankings

Canada will finish out the year at a career-high in the FIFA rankings after climbing four places to No. 31.

The Canadian men had previously been as high as No. 33, achieved in February 2022 under John Herdman after turning heads with an unbeaten run in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying and being named the "Most Improved Side" in 2021 by FIFA.

Canada's lowest ranking was No. 122 in October 2014.

The Canadian men started 2024 in 48th place, falling to No. 50 in February, and were ranked 49th in the world when Jesse Marsch took over as coach in mid-May. Since then, the team has been on a steady climb — to No. 48, No. 40, No. 38, No. 35 and now No. 31.

The Canadians, who find themselves sandwiched between Hungary and Serbia in the FIFA rankings, made the latest move after 3-0 and 1-0 wins earlier this month over Suriname in CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal play. They accounted for two of the 192 games played during the recent international window.

The top five was unchanged with Argentina No. 1, followed by France, Spain, England and Brazil although Argentina's lead over France and Spain was reduced. Portugal and the Netherlands each moved up one spot to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, with Belgium dropping to No. 8. Italy was unchanged at No. 9 with Germany rising one place to enter the top 10.

Uruguay rose three rungs to No. 11 while Colombia fell two places to No. 12.

The United States leapfrogged Mexico, rising two places to No. 16, to top CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean. Mexico fell three places to No. 19 with Canada third. Suriname slipped two spots to No. 138.

Canada is set to meet Mexico in March in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal in Inglewood, Calif.

The Canadian men finish the year on a three-game winning streak, a five-game unbeaten run (4-0-1) and a 6-3-5 overall record, with one of those draws turning into a penalty shootout loss to Uruguay in the Copa America third-place game and another into a Copa win over Venezuela.

Romania (No. 38, up five), Norway (No. 43, up five) and Scotland (No. 45, up six) also made moves in the top 50.

Niger rose nine places to No. 122 after defeating Sudan 4-0 and winning 2-1at Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying,

Zambia (No. 87, up seven), Guyana (No. 154, up seven), Kosovo (No. 99, up two) and Comoros (No. 103, up five) also had good months.

No. 44 Nigeria, No. 128 Congo and No. 129 Sierra Leone all dropped eight places.

The Canadian women are currently ranked sixth by FIFA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024