Canadian fans get behind the Edmonton Oilers in their quest for the Stanley Cup

With each passing game in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it would appear that the size of the Edmonton Oilers fan base continues to grow.

Ryan Granthman, a Toronto Maple Leafs fan from Hamilton, is not only cheering for the Oilers but he is also travelling far distances to see them play.

Edmonton Oilers fans Jaya Murthy left, and Juan Santander arrive to the arena before the Oilers take on the Florida Panthers during in game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Sunrise, Fla. on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

"I believe that’s true, at least for this week," said Grantham when asked if the Oilers are now considered Canada's Team. "But no chance, come next week."

Trevor Weal, an Oilers fan from Edmonton said "thanks but no thanks" to new fans supporting his favourite team.

"If you were not with us during our regular season, I don’t really want you on the bandwagon now," said Weal with a laugh. "I like true, diehard fans like myself."

Edmonton Oiler fans arrive for Game 1 of the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (Michael Laughlin / AP Photo)

Being a fan supporting the Oilers on this successful playoff run takes time and money. Ron Le Stage spent an hour on the phone buying tickets to Monday’s game.

"They cost me $2,700 Canadian each for two tickets," said Le Stage, who is from British Columbia. "It is a once in lifetime experience, because what if Canada doesn’t get another cup for another 30 years?"

It is a hefty price tag for a pair of tickets, but Le Stage said it was well worth it -- even if they get more expensive, he'll pay whatever the price. Le Stage said watching the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup would be a priceless experience.

The Oilers are set to play Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers on Monday night following a 3-0 defeat on Saturday.