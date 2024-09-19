Politics

    • French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Ottawa, Montreal next week

    France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a session of the Constitutional Council to mark the start of the new school year, in Paris, Sept.11. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michel Euler France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a session of the Constitutional Council to mark the start of the new school year, in Paris, Sept.11. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michel Euler
    OTTAWA -

    French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Canada next week after a planned trip in July was cancelled amid political turmoil in France.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in a statement today that Macron will be in Canada Wednesday and Thursday after the leaders attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

    Trudeau will welcome Macron in Ottawa on Wednesday, where they are expected to discuss collaboration on geopolitical issues including their ongoing support for Ukraine.

    They are also expected to discuss ways to strengthen the response to emerging threats, such as disinformation.

    In Montreal, Trudeau intends to show off the city's artificial intelligence sector, while both countries reaffirm their commitment to work with counterparts on responsible use of AI.

    The leaders will also discuss promoting the French language ahead of the Francophonie summit being held in France next month.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

