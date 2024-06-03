World

    • Palestinians seek to join Gaza genocide case at World Court

    A demonstrator waves the Palestinian flag outside the Peace Palace, rear, housing the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Peter Dejong / The Associated Press) A demonstrator waves the Palestinian flag outside the Peace Palace, rear, housing the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Peter Dejong / The Associated Press)
    Share

    Palestinian authorities have filed an application with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to join South Africa as a party in its Gaza genocide case against Israel, the court said on Monday.

    In a statement the ICJ, also known as the World Court, said the Palestinian authorities "filed ... an application for permission to intervene and a declaration of intervention in the (South Africa v. Israel) case."

    On May 31, the Palestinian authorities officially recognized the authority of the ICJ to resolve all disputes that may arise or have already arisen under Article IX, which paved the way for them to request to join South Africa's case against Israel as a party.

    If granted by the court, the request could allow the Palestinian authorities to also add an ad hoc judge of their choosing to the ICJ panel which currently has 16 judges, 15 of the court's regular judges and one Israeli ad hoc judge.

    South Africa and Israel have been invited to furnish written observations on the Palestinian application for permission to intervene as a party.

    The Palestinian authorities became a signatory to the genocide convention in 2014 after they were granted United Nations permanent observer state status.

    The 1948 Genocide Convention is the basis for South Africa's ICJ case against Israel for allegedly committing genocide in Gaza as that treaty grants the court jurisdiction to rule on disputes between signatories about the convention.

    Historically, the kind of intervention the Palestinians are seeking as a full-fledged party to the case has been granted only a handful of times by the ICJ since 1945.

    Several other states have already signaled they want to intervene in the Gaza genocide case including Nicaragua, Colombia, Lybia, and Mexico.

    In December last year, South Africa filed a genocide case against Israel over the war in Gaza declaring that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

    Last month, the World Court ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians, although it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire as requested by South Africa.

    (Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Bart Meijer, Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Chris Reese)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News