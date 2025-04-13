ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Cape Breton to host IIHF under-18 women’s world hockey championship

By Ryan MacDonald

Published

Girls who play minor hockey for the Cape Breton Blizzard and Cape Breton Lynx are pictured on the ice with fans and community members at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S.
Girls who play minor hockey for the Cape Breton Blizzard and Cape Breton Lynx are pictured on the ice with fans and community members at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S.