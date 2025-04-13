ADVERTISEMENT

World

New armed extremist group claims responsibility for bombing near Greece’s rail headquarters

By The Associated Press

Published

A municipal worker cleans the area outside Hellenic Train headquarters, Greece's main railway company, following a bomb explosion Friday night causing causing limited damage but no injuries, in Athens, Greece, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.