ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

‘Medical episode’ may be reason why motorist drove into Mississauga bank, damaging several vehicles: police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A motorist sustained minor injuries after driving into a bank in Mississauga on April 13. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.