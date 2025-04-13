ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Kitchener City Hall gets cultural glow-up for Indian pride event

By Sidra Jafri

Published

The sights and sounds of India filled Kitchener City Hall Sunday afternoon as its foyer transformed into the heart of an Indian pride event.


















