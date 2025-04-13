ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

OPP search for missing 75-year-old man in Goderich Harbour area

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Ronald, 75, is described as having a slim build, short grey hair, blue eyes, standing approximately six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds. (Source: OPP)


















