ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Do you know what to do if a tsunami hits B.C.? Recent earthquakes underscore importance of preparedness, province says

By Lisa Steacy

Published

A tsunami evacuation site sign is shown on high ground near the House of Huuayaht in the village of Anacla in Pachena Bay, B.C. Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward