ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘The frontrunners are crushing the rest of the parties’ as Liberals lead Conservatives by 5 points on Day 22: Nanos

By Phil Hahn

Updated

Published

CPC Leader Pierre Poilievre says ‘Canadians need a change,’ promising his party will be different from previous governments.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.