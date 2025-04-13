ADVERTISEMENT

Barrie

‘The Canadian flag isn’t just a symbol, it’s a vivid image,’ Blind man honors Canada with truck mural

By Julianna Balsamo

Published

Bob Lowe, a longtime business owner of Dalton R. Lowe and Sons, a gravel crushing and trucking company in Stayner Ont. unveiled two custom-painted gravel hoppers, each exuberating in Canadian pride. One hopper features a silhouette of Terry Fox, and the other, a beef cow in support of the “Buy Canadian” movement. (Supplied)