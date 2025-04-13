Canada

Behind the Indigenous housing crisis: Homeless man and CEO tell their stories

By Christl Dabu

Published

A residential building for Indigenous people living off-reserve in B.C. is shown in this undated photo. (Supplied by Aboriginal Housing Management Association)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.