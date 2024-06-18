Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' during world leader photo op viewed hundreds of thousands of times online

A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouting "slava Ukraini" — which translates to "glory to Ukraine" — during a photo opportunity with dozens of other world leaders has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.

Posing for a photo with the other attendees of this weekend's Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland, in the video – which has already racked up more than 600,000 views across platforms – Trudeau can be heard shouting the show of solidarity with the war-torn country.

The video also shows Swiss President and summit host Viola Amherd turning her head to see who shouted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy smiling, as well as muted sounds of agreement from other leaders.

The two-day summit brought together representatives from more than 90 countries to chart a path to peace in Ukraine, more than two years after Russia invaded.

Representatives for Russia did not attend the meetings.

Other officials who attended the summit and can be seen in the video with Trudeau include U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The vast majority, though not all, of participating countries concluded the summit with a joint communique detailing a "peace framework" to end the war.

The plan denounces threats of nuclear war and the weaponization of food security, and calls for a release and complete exchange of prisoners of war.

"We believe that reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties," the document states. "We, therefore, decided to undertake concrete steps in the future in the above-mentioned areas with further engagement of the representatives of all parties."

Canada has been an ongoing supporter of Ukraine throughout the war and, according to the federal government, has committed $19 billion in "multifaceted support" to the country since 2022.