OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has considerably shaken up his cabinet roster, naming new ministers to key portfolios including defence, health, foreign affairs, and environment, while adding in a handful of rookies.

In a swearing-in ceremony soon getting underway at Rideau Hall the new minority Liberal cabinet will be unveiled, and it includes some new titles, including a new minister for mental health and addictions, and a minister for housing.

Gender parity has been restored, and the front bench includes new emphasis on regional development agencies. Overall there are 39 members of the new cabinet, including Trudeau, with just seven ministers retaining the positions they previously held.

Anita Anand, who lead the country’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement effort, is replacing Harjit Sajjan as minister of defence, with Sajjan being moved to minister of international development.

Patty Hajdu has been moved from the health file after 19 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been given a new mandate as minister of Indigenous services. Carolyn Bennett has been shuffled out of Crown-Indigenous relations, and that portfolio has been given to Marc Miller.

Jean-Yves Duclos is the new minister of health, and Bennett has been tapped to be his associate minister of health as well as holding the new role of minister of mental health and addictions.

The public safety portfolio has been split in two, seeing Bill Blair maintain the emergency preparedness element, while Marco Mendicino takes on public safety. Replacing Mendicino as immigration, refugees and citizenship minister is cabinet newcomer from Atlantic Canada, Sean Fraser.

Among the other Liberals new to cabinet—most of whom have been MPs for years—are Mark Holland, who previously was the chief government whip but is now taking the key Government House Leader role; re-elected Randy Boissonnault, Marci Ien, Helena Jaczek, Kamal Khera, Gudie Hutchings, and newly-elected Pascale St-Onge.

Bardish Chagger and veteran Liberal Marc Garneau have been shuffled out of cabinet, and stepping into the foreign affairs portfolio previously held by Garneau will be Melanie Joly.

Jonathan Wilkinson is moving from environment to natural resources, and long-time environmental activist Steven Guilbeault is Canada’s new environment minister.

Deciding to put new faces in the foreign affairs and environment files comes just days before Trudeau’s trip to the G20 Summit in Italy and then the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland.

In late September, Trudeau announced that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland would stay put and continue to be his second in command.

Trudeau will speak with reporters following the ceremony, and he’s expected to be asked how this new front bench will reflect the government’s priorities in the 44th Parliament.

He has already indicated that COVID-19’s economic and health impacts will remain agenda item No. 1. Indigenous relations, climate change, and child care were also key Liberal focuses during the 2021 federal election campaign.

The new Parliament will kick off on Nov. 22, with a speech from the throne.

Here’s the full new roster of cabinet ministers: