Canada

    • Bell Canada president admits 'congestion' issues slowed down Yukon cell network

    Bell Canada signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Bell Canada signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    Bell Canada president Mirko Bibic says the company takes complaints from Yukon residents about poor cellphone service in the territory "extremely seriously."

    Bibic responded to a letter sent by Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai this week to the company, expressing frustrations about poor cellphone service in the territory where the company is the dominant player.

    He says in a letter of response that Bell investigated once it was told about the problems customers were having, and found that there were "congestion issues," partly due to greater usage on the network.

    Bibic's letter says upgrade work also may have caused some people to experience "intermittent disruptions."

    It says the company will "monitor the situation" to avoid similar issues in the future, and adds that Bell is investing $22 million over three years to expand its network in Yukon.

    Pillai's letter to Bibic on July 25 outlined several issues angering Yukon residents, including dropped calls, delayed text messages and "patchy internet connections," and how reliable cellphone service is needed in emergencies because it "can be a matter of life and death."

    CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt

    Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump’s near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president’s ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former U.S. president’s injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News