She couldn't stop thinking about the guy she met at the Athens Olympics. Then a message from him changed her life

At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games.
“It was a big deal in our house,” Omaira tells CNN Travel today. “I remember watching with my parents and I used to always think, ‘I’m going to go one day. I’d love to go to the Olympics.’”
Omaira wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
In 2004, the year Omaira turned 22, the Olympics were set to return to their birthplace of Athens, Greece.
Omaira grew up near Birmingham, in the United Kingdom. Athens was a little less than four hours away by airplane.
“I thought, ‘Okay, Athens, that’s the closest it’s ever come to me in my lifetime,’” recalls Omaira. “I didn’t know then that eventually the Olympics would come to London as well. So I thought, ‘Let me see if I can go to the Athens Olympics. I’ll see if there’s tickets for gymnastics or something like that. Maybe I could go to the opening ceremony…’”
Several months before the start of the games, Omaira was finishing up her journalism degree and staying at her parents’ home for the holidays. Noodling around on the family computer, Omaira spent hours researching the logistics of attending the games.
Eventually, she found herself on the official Athens 2004 website.
“In the corner of the site there was this little banner saying, ‘Volunteers,’” recalls Omaira. “And I thought, ‘Well, that’s even better. Because that puts you inside the Olympics. And you get the full experience of the Olympic Games. That would be amazing.’”
Omaira signed up right away, registering interest in the media village – the obvious choice for a journalism student.
“And then a couple of months passed. Uni finished. This, that and the other happened…And I still heard nothing back from my application.”
Summer rolled around. The opening ceremony was imminent. There was still nothing in Omaira’s inbox from the Athens volunteer team. She was starting to think her Olympic dream wasn’t meant to be.
“And then out of the blue one morning, I got a phone call saying, ‘Are you still interested in volunteering at the Olympics?’”
The speaker barely finished their sentence before Omaira confirmed that yes, she was definitely still interested.
“Would you mind if it’s the shooting center and not the media village, like you requested?” asked the voice on the other end.
Omaira didn’t even hesitate.
“I don’t care,” she said. “I’d just love to be there.”
The unknown speaker told Omaira the job was hers – as long as she could make the necessary travel arrangements, and find somewhere to stay for the duration of the Games.
“I think he also gave me a really basic rough outline of where I would need to be for initial training, and where to pick up my uniform,” says Omaira. “Then I hung up and started screaming. My dad was like, ‘What’s happened? What’s the matter with you?’”
As luck would have it, Omaira had a friend from college who lived in Athens, who offered her a room for the duration of the Games. Within days, Omaira was on a flight to Greece.
Omaira got to watch the final dress rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games on August 13, 2004. It was an amazing experience. (David Gray MD / DL / Reuters via CNN Newsource)
From the moment Omaira landed in Athens, everything was a whirlwind. She was invited to watch the final dress rehearsal of the opening ceremony. Omaira teared up as she watched the opening countdown, in giddy disbelief that she’d finally made it to the Games.
And then Omaira was off to work at the shooting center, where the Games’ shooting events were held.
“My very first day at work – well, first day of training, let’s say – I was late,” she recalls. “The shooting center was way out in the sticks, around the area where the airport is. I took the train, and later worked out that the bus was actually a lot faster.”
Omaira, along with a few other latecomers, eventually arrived that first day embarrassed and flustered. Omaira tried to apologize, but her words were batted away by the guy heading up the shooting center.
“These things happen,” he said.
Instead of berating them for tardiness, the shooting center manager suggested the volunteers reconvene that evening in the city center, for a city tour and a few drinks.
“So then we turn up at Syntagma Square (Athens’ main public square) that evening. And we were all kind of more fresh, more relaxed,” recalls Omaira.
The shooting center manager arrived last. He smiled and waved as he approached the rest of the group.
“And that’s what I noticed,” recalls Omaira. “I was like, ‘Oh, he’s quite good-looking. He’s quite cute.’”
She also learned his name: Dimitris Athanasiou. Early thirties. Born and raised in Athens. Warm, friendly, welcoming. Omaira liked him right away.
“But I didn’t make anything of it,” says Omaira. “Because I thought, ‘Okay, you’re young, free and single. It’s great. It’s summertime. Just enjoy your time here.’”
Later that evening, Omaira found herself seated at one end of a long table filled with excited Olympics volunteers. Dimitris was at the other end.
“He kind of waved, saying, ‘Come sit over here,’” recalls Omaira. “And I would have never done that normally, but I got up and sat next to him.”
Right away, Omaira found Dimitris easy and fun company.
“I just remember thinking, ‘Wow, he’s really interesting to talk to,’” she says. “I was quite a sheltered person growing up. I was raised Muslim, my family is modern, but they’re still quite conservative about things like dating and stuff like that. So I didn’t really talk so much to guys. But I found Dimitris really interesting to have conversations with.”
Over the course of the Athens Olympics, Omaira worked in spectator services at the shooting center, checking tickets, pointing Olympic visitors toward the bathrooms. She loved soaking up their excitement and enjoyed the insight into the Olympics’ behind the scenes. But she also spent a lot of time thinking about Dimitris.
“I would live for those two minutes when he would come and change my shift,” she recalls. “I’d be like, ‘What time is it? What time is it? Have three hours passed yet? When is he coming?’” And then I’d see him walking towards me and I’d be like, ‘Act normal, try and act normal.’”
Omaira and Dimitris always exchanged a few friendly words. But the conversations were brief. Dimitris was busy heading up the volunteers, and Omaira was busy working.
“We spent no time together, really,” Omaira says. “I don’t know why we clicked.”
As Omaira got to know Dimitris, she learned he didn’t grow up with the same reverence for the Olympics as she had. He told her he saw the Games more as a “good job opportunity” than anything else.
But Dimitris was happy to see Athens abuzz with activity. And he enjoyed sharing his city with the shooting center volunteers – he took the group out most nights, guiding them around his favorite Athenian spots.
“It was exciting knowing that the games were in Athens,” Dimitris tells CNN Travel today. “The public was a little split about the cost of hosting the Games, and as we know, they eventually were a big factor in how much debt the country got into. But at the time they kicked off, people were excited. It felt like a chance to present modern Greece to the world.”
Dimitris’ official job title was Markopoulo Olympic Shooting Centre venue manager. Early on, he realized shooting hadn’t attracted the same numbers of volunteers as some of the other Olympic sports. In a quest to increase headcount, Dimitris ended up going through the other centers’ applications. He discovered Omaira’s application right at the end of this process. It was Dimitris who’d called her that day earlier in summer 2004, to ask if she was still interested in volunteering. Omaira was the last person he recruited.
Once he’d gathered his shooting center group together, Dimtiris was determined “to make sure they had fun.” Sure, they needed to work hard – but this was also a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Dimitris encouraged the volunteers to make the most of it.
That’s why he was lenient when Omaira and some of the others were late that first day – and why he suggested going out later that evening.
He enjoyed getting to know all the volunteers – who hailed from across the world and ranged in age. Everyone seemed fun and friendly. But Omaira stood out.
“I do remember walking up to the fountain in Syntagma Square, where they were all waiting that first night and thinking she was cute,” Dimitris recalls.
Dimitris liked speaking with Omaira that first evening. And he enjoyed their brief workday interactions, and looked forward to their friendly chats on nights out. But while Omaira was cultivating a pretty heady crush, Dimitris didn’t really have time to engage with his potential feelings.
“I thought she was pretty,” he says. “But I was so busy I didn’t really have time to pay much attention.”
Working the Olympics was “busy and exciting,” Dimitris recalls, unlike anything he’d done before. And as well as working constantly, Dimitris was also hosting several of the volunteers at his apartment. Plus, the shooting center gang were regularly going out until the early hours of the morning.
On the final night, the group went out together for the last time. As they weaved in and out of bars, walking through the cobbled Athens streets, Omaira and Dimitris ended up side by side.
They were chatting, flirting. Omaira talked about how much she liked Greece, Dimitris quizzed her on whether she enjoyed camping, and asked about her thoughts on dogs.
“Okay,” he concluded. “Will you marry me then?”
“Yeah, okay,” said Omaira, laughing.
She’d bought a “tacky, souvenir ring” during her time in Athens. Now, Omaira pulled it off her finger and handed it to Dimitris.
“If you’re going to propose to me, you have to do it properly, with the ring,” she said.
“Okay, will you marry me, with this ring?” he said, laughing and holding out the ring.
“Sure,” said Omaira. And Dimitris slipped the ring onto her wedding finger.
It was just a light-hearted conversation. But to Omaira, the words felt charged.
“That evening, as we were parting ways, I kept thinking, ‘I should say something to him. I really like this guy. I should say something because I’m leaving the next day and I have literally nothing to lose right now. If he says no, I’m never going to see him again…’” she recalls.
But Omaira couldn’t bring herself to speak her feelings aloud.
“So I didn’t say anything. And I returned back to the UK.”
As for Dimitris, he was moving straight from working the Olympic Games to working the Paralympic Games. He didn’t really have time to fully register how he felt about Omaira leaving.
But as they said their goodbyes, Dimitris found himself thinking about the previous night’s marriage conversation.
“I remember looking at her and thinking ‘I could really marry her,’” he says. “I’d never felt that before.”
Dimitris and Omaira still live in Greece, where they're bringing up their three children. (Omaira Gill via CNN Newsource)
When Omaira landed back in the UK, her mother picked her up at the airport. Omaira got into the car passenger seat and her mother looked at her, narrowing her eyes.
“You’ve met someone,” she said.
“No, don’t be ridiculous,” said Omaira.
Her mother just raised her eyebrows in response.
“She clocked on straight away,” says Omaira today. “She knew.”
A couple days later, Omaira caved, and confided in her mother about Dimitris.
“You’re right,” she said. “I did meet someone. I want to go back to Athens, I have to find out how he feels about me.”
Omaira’s mother was sympathetic, but practical.
“You can’t do that,” she said. “You don’t know this person.”
So instead of jumping on another flight, Omaira resorted to keeping in touch with Dimitiris over MSN Messenger. Social media was in its infancy back in 2004, but instant messaging had taken off. It was an easy way of communicating with people across the world.
Still, Omaira also went old school – she handwrote Dimitris a letter from the UK, enclosing a photo of the two of them – both grinning into the camera lens, arms around each other. The picture was taken the night they met, on the first evening in Athens.
A few friends commented that Omaira and Dimitris looked like a couple in the picture. One of the other Olympics volunteers scrutinized the picture, and then asked Omaira if anything happened between her and Dimitris.
Nothing happened, replied Omaira, truthfully. Because nothing actually had happened. It was all what ifs, should haves, could haves.
Then one evening, Omaira was chatting with Dimitris on instant messenger. They both sat at desktop computers, typing messages back and forth.
“How are you doing?” asked Omaira.
“I’m a bit sad today,” wrote Dimitris.
“What’s up?” asked Omaira.
Dimitris’ reply made Omaira pause, her heart beating fast:
“I’m missing someone.”
“Who are you missing?” Omaira wrote back.
“You,” said Dimitris.
After that, their messages became more frequent. Omaira and Dimitris started chatting on the phone. They talked about their feelings for each other, and wondered aloud if they could make it work.
After a few months of regular instant messaging and phone calls, Dimitris came to visit Omaira in the UK for a few days in October 2004.
By then, Omaira had left her parents’ house and moved south to London to pursue a journalism masters degree.
In the lead up to his visit, Omaira practiced her favorite recipes, with the idea she’d impress Dimitris with her cooking skills.
“But then just before he arrived, I came down with this horrible cold – so he ended up cooking for me – and he cooks really well,” says Omaira. “So eating this food I was like, ‘Okay, now what? I played my ace and his cooking is better than mine. So that’s not going to work.’”
But Omaira didn’t need to worry about impressing Dimitris with elaborate meals. It was clear he liked her. They spent a happy few days in each others’ company, and Dimitris went back to Greece hoping to see Omaira again soon.
“I didn’t know what role I would play in her life but I hoped it would be a good one,” he says.
Then, a month or so later, Omaira flew to Athens to visit Dimitris. Even though the London visit had gone well, she was still nervous. Her friends and family were a little skeptical about the relationship’s longevity.
“I remember my housemates were like, ‘Oh my god,’” says Omaira. “And I broke out in spots, I was so anxious about it.”
But on the plane over to Athens, Omaira told herself: “Even if it turns out to be a total disaster, go out in a blaze of glory, have this adventure – you keep saying nothing interesting happens in your life. So go for it.”
And as soon as Omaira reunited with Dimitris, the nerves vanished. The ease and comfort she’d felt during his London visit returned.
“He was very kind and reassuring and I just felt that same sense of ‘This is really familiar and very comfortable,’” she recalls.
Dimitris was excited to host Omaira in Greece.
“By then we’d built a strong emotional connection talking every day on the phone, so I felt close to her,” he says.
From there, Omaira and Dimitris committed to a long distance relationship, traveling back and forth between the UK and Greece to visit one another. In between, they spoke on the phone, sent emails and instant messages – and Omaira wrote Dimitris handwritten letters, which she sprayed with her perfume.
Dimitris looked forward to her mail.
“Omaira has a strong creative streak, she pours herself into any task and the letters were like that too,” he says. “She took a lot of care in all of the process.”
While letter writing wasn’t Dimitris’ thing, he did mail Omaira a copy of his favorite book, “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho.
“When I read that book it struck me that sometimes the thing you searched the world over for was always right in front of you,” says Dimitris.
Sharing the novel with Omaira felt important.
Omaira and Dimitris also got to know one another’s loved ones on their respective trips to the UK and Athens.
“I began to introduce her to my closest friends, and they all remember this because I would tell them ‘There’s someone I want you to meet. It’s serious, tell me what you think’ as they’re great judges of character,” recalls Dimitris. “They all adored her straight away.”
In between trips they missed one another, but both Dimitris and Omaira felt it was important for them not to rush their romance. Dimitris was especially conscious of this, given he was a little older than Omaira.
“I missed her, but I also knew that I would be taking something away from her if I moved things too fast,” he says. “Omaira has said when she met me she felt like she was at a crossroads trying to figure out where to go next. I wanted her to figure that out on her own with her own time and space, her own job, social circle etc. I didn’t want to push those decisions for her.”
Here's Dimitris and Omaira on their wedding day in Athens, in 2009. (Omaira Gill via CNN Newsource)
Cut to 2006. Omaira finished her journalism postgraduate studies and started working in a bank – not her dream job, but a job that paid the bills. She was moving into the next stage of her life, and so she started looking into the logistics of moving to Greece to be with Dimitris. He was excited to welcome her to Athens.
“Six months before I actually moved, I started Greek lessons in London, just so I’d have a language base when I moved,” Omaira recalls. “My bank let me keep my job remotely, so I was one of the remote working pioneers.”
From there, Omaira and Dimitris settled into life in Athens together, making regular trips back to the UK to see Omaira’s friends and family.
It was on one of these UK visits that Dimitris proposed. Omaira jokes that it wasn’t the most romantic moment – they were barbecuing in her parents’ garden and she had “smoke in my hair, grease all over me.” But she was delighted to take this next step.
Omaira and Dimitris got married in Athens on the hottest day of 2009.
“We did the ceremony in the morning at the mayor’s office with lots of friends and family. And then in the evening, we did a beach party with our nearest and dearest friends – so less than 50 people. The beach party was really nice, super casual,” says Omaira.
Omaira designed her wedding dress herself. Her father is from Pakistan, and her mother is from India, and she wanted to wear something that nodded to traditional dress, wasn’t too heavy in the heat, and felt true to her.
“She looked so beautiful,” says Dimitris. “Neither of us felt nervous on our wedding day. It felt like a new chapter in what we had already started together.”
Omaira and Dimitris welcomed their first child, Hermes, in 2011. They were over the moon, but parenthood wasn’t without its challenges. At just over a year old, Hermes was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a muscle degenerative disease. People with Duchenne usually don’t live past their 30s.
“We were in shock,” says Omaira.
But she and Dimitris were determined their son would enjoy a full, fulfilling life – and Hermes’ diagnosis lit a fire in them both.
“I’d studied journalism, but I ended up working in financial marketing,” says Omaira. “I decided, ‘Okay, I’m going to work on journalism really aggressively now. Because I have to prove to my son that if you really want something, you can get it, you just have to work hard. I can’t just tell him, I have to prove it to him – be the living example.”
Omaira left her fulltime job and started working as a freelance journalist, writing about politics, culture and her personal experiences.
“I’m very proud of her,” says Dimitiris, who has since become a Duchenne patient advocate.
As Omaira and Dimitiris came to terms with their son’s diagnosis, they only felt more solid in their certainty in each other.
“It’s a tough thing,” says Omaira. “But we picked the right person to go through it with.”
This feeling was compounded when the couple went through two miscarriages.
Omaira and Dimitris now have three children, with their sons Hector and Orion rounding out the family.
Dimitris calls fatherhood, “the greatest feeling in the world.”
“They are the best pieces of Omaira so they are very precious to me,” he says of his children.
The couple are raising their kids speaking a mix of Greek and English, and highlighting Greek, British, Indian and Pakistani traditions.
“The kids have been very aware of both halves of where they come from,” says Omaira.
When they started raising their children, Omaira and Dimitris also realized the similarities between their respective cultural backgrounds – they’d both been raised with an emphasis on community and family.
“And accepting that family is going to interfere in your business,” says Omaira, laughing.
This year marks 20 years since Omaira and Dimitris crossed paths at the Athens Olympics. As someone who grew up loving the Olympic Games, it’s special to Omaira that her life is now forever entwined with the Games.
“I get very sentimental every time the Olympics roll around, because I’m like, ‘That’s where we met,’” says Omaira. “Every time I watch the Greece Olympic opening ceremony, I will always cry because I remember how nice it felt to be there. It’s where our story started.”
“The Olympics have a special place in my heart,” agrees Dimitris. “They’re the reason we met and why I have the family I have today.”
It seems appropriate, says Omaira, that there are five Olympic rings and she and Dimitris and their sons are a family of five.
“Although sometimes I joke with Dimtiris, ‘You gave me one ring. I need four more, because there’s five Olympic rings.’”
Omaira and Dimitris excited to watch this year’s opening ceremony in Paris. And coincidentally, they’ll be in the city during the Games – although not at the Stade de France. Omaira, Dimitris and their kids will be at Disneyland Paris, Paris’ Disney theme park, with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which facilitates memorable moments for children living with incurable illnesses.
“Hermes asked for a trip to Disney,” says Omaira. “So it just so happens we’ll be in Paris during the Olympics.”
Twenty years after her volunteer experience, Omaira is still an advocate for the Olympic volunteer program – and always encourages people to sign up.
“It was spectacular,” she says. “I still have friends from volunteering. We’re still in touch, spread around Europe – spread around here, there and everywhere. It was wonderful, because it was really what I wanted, which was to experience the Olympics, from the inside.”
And of course, volunteering led Omaira to Dimitris – and to a marriage of 15 years and counting.
“It’s by no means a perfect marriage, but if I was to say a final word to someone reading this, it would be, in addition to my other comments to you, that there are times when you are madly in love and there are times when you wake up and choose to love that person, because things are hard,” says Omaira.
“You can experience multiple shades of a relationship with the same person. And also, go forth and volunteer, kids, you never know what might happen.”
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
A hearing in the case of Justin Timberlake being accused of driving while intoxicated was held Friday, where an attorney for the singer disputed his arrest in June.
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
French transport was thrust into chaos Friday just hours ahead of the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony after a series of co-ordinated 'malicious acts' upended high-speed train lines.Here's what happened and what we know so far.
Last year, reported child pornography cases increased by more than 50 per cent in Canada, in part due to more cases being sent to police by specialized internet child exploitation units, according to a Statistics Canada report.
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
A single-pilot tanker plane disappeared in eastern Oregon while fighting one of the many wildfires spreading across several Western states, and the search has come up empty so far, authorities said Friday.
Disgraced and imprisoned movie mogul Harvey Weinstein 'tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs,' Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesman, said in a statement Thursday.
The Trump campaign said Thursday it would not commit to any future debates until the Democratic Party formally chooses a nominee.
Arsonists attacked France's high-speed rail network early Friday, setting fires that paralyzed train travel to Paris for some 800,000 people across Europe, including athletes heading to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.
Clasping his hand warmly, a beaming Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their first face-to-face meeting in nearly four years on Friday, as they sought to mend an important political alliance that had broken down after Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on his 2020 presidential victory over Trump.
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.
The current official residence for Canada's representative in New York City is 'being readied for sale,' according to a spokesperson from Global Affairs Canada.
A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
Ontario is doubling the number of children eligible for vaccination against a virus that can make young kids very sick.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
More than 97 per cent of Windows sensors are back online, CrowdStrike's CEO George Kurtz said on Thursday, nearly a week after a software update by the cybersecurity firm triggered a global outage.
OpenAI said on Thursday it is selectively rolling out SearchGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered search engine with real time access to the information from the internet.
A hearing in the case of Justin Timberlake being accused of driving while intoxicated was held Friday, where an attorney for the singer disputed his arrest in June.
An Ontario man was shocked to be denied a refund after the opening act of the rock concert he planned to attend in Toronto next month had to drop out unexpectedly.
'Deadpool and Wolverine' is a showcase for the bromance stylings of its stars, who pull out all the stops to cap Fox's Marvel movies.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
The wildfires raging in Jasper National Park and the shutdown of rail traffic through the area are expected to have an impact on Canada's supply chain.
Postmedia Network Inc. announced plans Friday to buy certain businesses belonging to SaltWire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Ltd., the two insolvent companies behind Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain.
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games. She wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
Japan has never been a destination known for hiking up prices for foreigners. But overtourism – fuelled by a combination of pent-up post-COVID demands and the weak local currency – has recently prompted restaurants in the country to consider the merits of differential pricing.
A Las Vegas woman was living with her parents in 2015 when her dog Gizmo slipped past a faulty gate in the backyard of their home and disappeared. After nine years, they've finally been reunited.
Athletes are making their way down the Seine River through France's capital to mark the official opening of the Paris Olympics.
Canada Soccer chief executive officer Kevin Blue said he was investigating a potential 'systemic ethical shortcoming' within the program but has not considered pulling the women's soccer team from the Paris Olympics due to a drone spying scandal.
Chris Bassitt declared everyone in the Toronto Blue Jays organization should bear the blame for its shoddy season.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
Tori Dunn's family is still desperately searching for answers in the Surrey woman's killing, as B.C.'s premier works to get the publication ban on her case lifted.
The number of active wildfires in British Columbia has dropped again to about 400 after another day of favourable weather.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
It appears construction at Ontario Place can now continue following a decision by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to uphold the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.
The City of Calgary says its reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees will remain open 24/7 until Monday.
Calgary got off to a much clearer start from an air quality standpoint on Friday, compared to earlier in the week.
A 20-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a woman was struck by a pellet gun onboard an OC Transpo bus, according to police.
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
The City of Ottawa is exploring the idea of imposing a levy on private parking spots to help fund OC Transpo operations.
The Quebec Environment Department has confirmed that the two spills in the Pointe-aux-Trembles district involved motor oil that flowed into the river from a city storm sewer. Officials are working with the City of Montreal to figure out how the oil ended up in the sewers.
Maxim Hanna is the only sports therapist from Quebec who is part of the Canadian medical team in Paris.
Environmental activists disrupted access to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport on Friday. Members of the group 'The Last Generation' once again stuck their hands to the ground on one of the lanes leading out of the Montreal airport loading dock.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.
The man accused of killing his 17-year-old classmate, Jennifer Winkler, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.
Businesses in Edmonton and across the province are making an effort to aid people affected by wildfires burning in Alberta, including the ones that devastated Jasper this week.
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
RCMP is investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman in northern Manitoba earlier this month as a homicide.
A longtime fixture in the Manitoba music scene who has played with legendary artists including Frank Sinatra has been awarded the province's highest honour.
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
A 50-year-old Regina man has been charged with sexual assault and luring of a 16-year-old
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
A 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday night.
Ontario is doubling the number of children eligible for vaccination against a virus that can make young kids very sick.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
It appears construction at Ontario Place can now continue following a decision by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to uphold the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
A sinkhole that formed in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood swallowed the rear end of a truck on Thursday evening.
A Saskatoon woman is facing charges after assaulting a police officer during a welfare check on a child.
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
Cordano Russell has exploded onto the world scene and in the past year the London, Ont.- born skateboarder as gone from relative obscurity, to the top-ranked street skater in Canada.
Police say they raided a home on Deveron Crescent Wednesday, seizing electronic devices — saying evidence of child pornography was located on the devices.
A new report shows Tourism spending in London increased last year. The Conference Board of Canada report said spending surpassed $106 million in 2023 — up 11 per cent from the year before.
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
The Bear With Us Centre for Bears just east of Parry Sound is currently caring for 30 bears, 13 of those are orphaned cubs.
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
Windsor police say no impaired drivers were detected after 480 vehicles were checked in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program.
A 40-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with pointing a gun at her neighbours after an argument escalated.
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
The number of active wildfires in British Columbia has dropped again to about 400 after another day of favourable weather.
Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
Lethbridge has been no stranger to extreme heat over the last couple weeks.
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is asking the public to find alternate routes to avoid the 400 block of Second Line West due to an increased police presence Friday morning.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.