Canada

    • Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker

    Braya Renewable Fuels, formerly the North Atlantic Refinery, is shown in Come By Chance, N.L., on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly) Braya Renewable Fuels, formerly the North Atlantic Refinery, is shown in Come By Chance, N.L., on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly)
    Share
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.

    A news release from the Newfoundland and Labrador government says Braya Renewable Fuels is facing a dozen charges under the provincial Occupational Health and Safety Act, including failure to provide necessary equipment and training.

    The company has also been charged for not implementing a health and safety program.

    The release says a separate company -- Lorneville Mechanical Contractors Ltd. -- is facing three charges in connection with the fatal explosion, including failure to ensure the health and safety of workers.

    Texas-based equity firm Cresta Fund Management purchased the oil refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., in 2021, renaming it Braya, and the explosion occurred as the company was converting the plant to produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

    Paul Burton, Braya's refinery manager, says in a statement that his team will carefully review the province's investigation into the explosion.

    The province says both companies are to appear in provincial court in Clarenville, N.L., on Aug. 8.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News