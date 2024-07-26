A tanker plane crash has killed a firefighting pilot in Oregon as Western wildfires spread

BREAKING Celine Dion performs at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Beloved Canadian icon Celine Dion made her much-anticipated appearance during the closing of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.
A tanker plane that disappeared in eastern Oregon while fighting one of the many wildfires spreading across several Western states has been found, and the pilot on board is dead, authorities said Friday.
A Grant County Search and Rescue team located the aircraft Friday morning and confirmed the death, said Lisa Clark, a Bureau of Land Management information officer for the Falls Fire. The single-engine tanker, a small and nimble plane that looks like a crop duster, was located in steep, forested terrain on Friday morning after the search was suspended at nightfall the day before, Clark said.
The plane contracted by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management went missing Thursday. The Falls Fire, near the town of Seneca on the edge of the Malheur National Forest, has grown to 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) and is 55% contained, the government website InciWeb shows.
Thomas Kyle-Milward, spokesperson for Northwest Incident Management Team 8, said authorities received a report of a missing aircraft around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. The pilot was the only person on board.
Climate change is increasing the frequency of lightning strikes as the region endures recording-breaking heat and bone-dry conditions. More than 110 active fires covering 2,800 square miles (7,250 square kilometers) were burning in the U.S. on Friday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
In California, more than 130 structures have been destroyed and thousands more remain threatened by the state's largest active wildfire. The Park Fire started Wednesday when a man pushed a burning car into a gully in Chico and then calmly blended in with others fleeing the scene, authorities said.
Ronnie Dean Stout, 42, of Chico, was arrested early Thursday and held without bail pending a Monday arraignment, officials said. There was no immediate reply to an email to the district attorney asking whether the suspect had legal representation or someone who could comment on his behalf.
By Friday morning, the fire was completely uncontained after burning more than 257 square miles (666 square kilometers) across the Sierra Nevada foothills above the city of 100,000. About 4,000 residents in unincorporated areas of Butte County and 400 residents of Chico were ordered to evacuate, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said late Thursday. Two minor injuries were reported, 134 structures were destroyed and some 4,200 were threatened.
"The fire quickly began to outpace our resources because of the dry fuels, the hot weather, the low humidities and the wind," Butte County Fire Chief Garrett Sjolund said.
The Park Fire was burning to the northwest of Paradise, the Butte County community where in 2018 the notorious Camp Fire killed 85 people and incinerated thousands of homes, becoming California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said he wanted "to express regret and frustration by the fact that we are here once again."
The most damage so far has been to the Canadian Rockies' Jasper National Park, where a fast-moving wildfire forced 25,000 people to flee and devastated the park's namesake town, a World Heritage site.
Oregon still has the biggest active blaze in the United States, the Durkee Fire, which combined with the Cow Fire to burn nearly 630 square miles (1,630 square kilometers). It remains unpredictable and was only 20% contained Friday, according to the government website InciWeb.
In Idaho, lightning strikes sparked fast-moving wildfires and the evacuation of multiple communities, including one where a man drove past a building and trees engulfed in flames as a tunnel of smoke rose over the roadway.
Videos posted to social media include a man who said he heard explosions as he fled Juliaetta, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) southeast of the University of Idaho's campus in Moscow. The town of just over 600 residents was evacuated Thursday just ahead of roaring fires, as were several other communities near the Clearwater River and the Nez Perce Tribal Hatchery Complex, which breeds salmon in an effort to supplement dwindling numbers of the keystone species.
"This a rough one, this sequence of fires," said Robbie Johnson, a public information officer with the Idaho Department of Lands. "We're using everything we've got -- when you have those additional fire starts in an area, you have to say, `this needs aircraft over here, and over here,' and make those rough decisions about the attack. We've got really smart people working on that."
There's no estimate yet on the number of buildings burned in Idaho, nor is there information about damage to urban communities, Johnson said Friday morning.
Elsewhere in California, about 1,000 people were displaced Thursday by the lightning-sparked Gold Complex fires, which burned nearly 5 square miles (12 square kilometers) of brush and timber in the Plumas National Forest in California, near the Nevada line and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Reno. Some evacuations were lifted Friday, when the fire was at 11% containment.
And in inland Southern California, firefighters battled a small fire that erupted Thursday afternoon in hills just above the Riverside County city of Lake Elsinore. The Macy Fire was 15% contained early Friday, with one unspecified structure destroyed. In rural northern San Diego County, containment of the 3-day-old Grove Fire jumped to 25% after a day of minimal growth.
The National Interagency Fire Center said more than 27,000 fires have burned more than 5800 square miles (15,000 square kilometers) in the U.S. this year, and in Canada, more than 8,000 square miles (22,800 square kilometers) have burned in more than 3,700 fires so far, according to its National Wildland Fire Situation Report issued Wednesday.
Associated Press writers Holly Ramer, Sarah Brumfield, Claire Rush, Scott Sonner, Martha Bellisle and Amy Hanson contributed to this report.
Beloved Canadian icon Celine Dion made her much-anticipated appearance during the closing of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Canada soccer great Christine Sinclair said on Friday national team players were never shown drone footage during the more than two decades she was on the team, following a spying scandal that cast a shadow over the Canadians at the Paris Games.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six figure water bill.
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games. She wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six figure water bill.
The defence lawyer for Pat King, a prominent organizer of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa says he is not responsible for the mischief that ensued during the protest.
A group of experts is sounding the alarm that Ottawa needs to swiftly make more inroads with Americans, or Canada will be deeply disadvantaged in a looming review of a crucial trade agreement.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
A tanker plane that disappeared in eastern Oregon while fighting one of the many wildfires spreading across several Western states has been found, and the pilot on board is dead, authorities said Friday.
A group of 45 American physicians and nurses who volunteered in hospitals across Gaza are sharing their experiences and demanding an immediate ceasefire and arms embargo.
Disgraced and imprisoned movie mogul Harvey Weinstein 'tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs,' Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesman, said in a statement Thursday.
The endorsement, announced Friday, comes as Harris builds momentum as their party’s likely nominee after President Joe Biden’s decision to end his re-election bid and endorse his second-in-command against Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump.
The Trump campaign said Thursday it would not commit to any future debates until the Democratic Party formally chooses a nominee.
The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
A group of experts is sounding the alarm that Ottawa needs to swiftly make more inroads with Americans, or Canada will be deeply disadvantaged in a looming review of a crucial trade agreement.
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
More than 97 per cent of Windows sensors are back online, CrowdStrike's CEO George Kurtz said on Thursday, nearly a week after a software update by the cybersecurity firm triggered a global outage.
OpenAI said on Thursday it is selectively rolling out SearchGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered search engine with real time access to the information from the internet.
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
A hearing in the case of Justin Timberlake being accused of driving while intoxicated was held Friday, where an attorney for the singer disputed his arrest in June.
Bette Midler and her husband Martin von Haselberg will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on December 16. They will probably wake up in different rooms on the occasion.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
The wildfires raging in Jasper National Park and the shutdown of rail traffic through the area are expected to have an impact on Canada's supply chain.
Postmedia Network Inc. announced plans Friday to buy certain businesses belonging to SaltWire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Ltd., the two insolvent companies behind Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain.
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games. She wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
Japan has never been a destination known for hiking up prices for foreigners. But overtourism – fuelled by a combination of pent-up post-COVID demands and the weak local currency – has recently prompted restaurants in the country to consider the merits of differential pricing.
A Las Vegas woman was living with her parents in 2015 when her dog Gizmo slipped past a faulty gate in the backyard of their home and disappeared. After nine years, they've finally been reunited.
John Herdman says he will co-operate with a Canada Soccer review into what CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue called what appears to be 'a systemic ethical shortcoming' within the organization in the wake of a mushrooming spying scandal involving the Canadian women's team at the Paris Olympics.
Beloved Canadian icon Celine Dion made her much-anticipated appearance during the closing of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.
Dirty tricks are nothing new in world football. Rivals have long looked to give themselves a competitive advantage or to unsettle the opposition.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Police in the British Columbia Interior are searching for a father and his four young children after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
Danika Hammond is one of hundreds of people forced to flee their homes this week as wildfires spread in B.C.'s Central Kootenay region.
The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has been told by a lawyer for the foremen's union that an industry-wide strike vote will take place in coming weeks.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
The Toronto Zoo has shared the cause of death for a young giraffe that passed away on Thursday.
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
A city official says Calgary will remain under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions while it investigates potential points of concern along its recently repaired feeder main.
The Blue Line will be closed between City Hall/Bow Valley College and Marlborough stations this weekend.
The City of Ottawa is exploring the idea of imposing a levy on private parking spots to help fund OC Transpo operations.
The province of Quebec has joined Ontario in its efforts to help Alberta fight the wildfire that had reached Jasper National Park Wednesday.
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
Beloved Canadian icon Celine Dion made her much-anticipated appearance during the closing of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.
As the wildfires continue to rage in Alberta, a Montreal man who has lived in Jasper for over 20 years watches anxiously, hoping his home will be speared.
Environmental activists have caused disruptions outside Montreal Trudeau International Airport for three consecutive days protesting Canadian fossil fuel policy.
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
The man accused of killing his 17-year-old classmate, Jennifer Winkler, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
Emergency crews in Saint John are responding to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station Friday afternoon.
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six figure water bill.
The Manitoba government has confirmed hundreds of people have been evacuated to Winnipeg due to wildfires in the province.
A longtime fixture in the Manitoba music scene who has played with legendary artists including Frank Sinatra has been awarded the province's highest honour.
Saskatchewan’s fire ban has been lifted as of noon on Friday.
A 50-year-old Regina man has been charged with sexual assault and luring of a 16-year-old
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre toured a Kitchener tech hub on Friday, where he spoke to CTV News Kitchener about his key campaign messages.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
Kitchener, Ont. fencer Sabrina Fang has officially touched down in Paris for her very first Olympic Games.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it’s taking bear spray attacks seriously after a string of incidents, one including a 7-year-old boy, earlier this week.
Saskatchewan’s fire ban has been lifted as of noon on Friday.
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
The victim of a serious assault that occurred on July 20 has since died in hospital, according to London police.
Art Stokman partnered with CF Masonville Place to enhance their Home of Team Canada Lounge inside the mall in London.
Earlier this year, 39-year-old Shawn Tinning pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of a collision.
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Work crews continue to pound away at a massive multi-million-dollar road project along Highway 169 in Gravenhurst.
Chatham-Kent police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash.
The flags across Lakeshore are at half-mast as the community mourns a champion.
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
Wildfire officials on Vancouver Island say an out-of-control wildfire burning west of Victoria is expected to grow in the coming days before rain and cooler temperatures can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the blaze.
Police in the British Columbia Interior are searching for a father and his four young children after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has been told by a lawyer for the foremen's union that an industry-wide strike vote will take place in coming weeks.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
Lethbridge has been no stranger to extreme heat over the last couple weeks.
Wawa is one of three northern Ontario communities to receive government funding to help create and advance economic development, with the township receiving almost $300,000.
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.