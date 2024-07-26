Business

    • Lululemon pauses sales of Breezethrough after consumers say line is 'unflattering'

    The Lululemon logo is seen on a wall at the company's headquarters, in Vancouver, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press) The Lululemon logo is seen on a wall at the company's headquarters, in Vancouver, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)
    Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.

    The line of tights and other activewear being halted by the Vancouver-based apparel company is called Breezethrough.

    Many of the pieces in the line featured a long V-shaped waistband in the front and Y-shaped seam in the back that some consumers complained was unattractive and produced a "whale tail" look. 

    Lululemon says it takes guest feedback seriously and sees an opportunity to incorporate its recent learnings into future designs.

    It adds the pause will give it time to make any changes necessary to deliver the best possible product experience.

    William Blair analysts say Breezethrough made its debut earlier this month but quickly became known for its "unflattering fits."

    While the analysts expect the line to make a return eventually, they say in a note to investors that its pause will likely lead to questions about Lululemon's execution.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

