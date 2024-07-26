Irish museum pulls Sinead O'Connor waxwork after just one day due to backlash

An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.

The National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin unveiled the figure of O’Connor on Thursday to coincide with the first anniversary of her death, but it soon sparked criticism from her brother John O’Connor, who told RTÉ’s Liveline that it “looked nothing like her,” as well as her fans, one of whom described the waxwork as “shockingly bad” in a post on X.

O’Connor, who died from natural causes last year at age 56, was known for her pure and crisp voice, paired with exceptional songwriting that expressed her views on politics, spirituality, history and philosophy.

The success of her music, with singles like “Nothing Compares 2 U,” combined with her openness about her struggles with addiction and mental illness made her an influential pop culture figure, particularly in her native Ireland.

John O’Connor said he “thought (the waxwork) was hideous” and added “a friend of mine said to me last night that he’d seen better in (department store) Shaws, in the window.”

“I lost my sister and to me that’s important,” he said. “Since she’s not here to defend herself or to speak for herself I just took it upon myself to contact you about it.”

In response to the criticism, the museum said it is “launching a new project to create a more accurate representation,” after agreeing that “the figure does not fully capture Sinéad’s unique presence and essence as we intended.”

“Our team of skilled artists will begin this project immediately, ensuring that every detail is meticulously crafted to celebrate her legacy appropriately.”

The museum’s director, Paddy Dunning, who says he was a long-time friend of O’Connor, apologized to the singer’s family on RTÉ’s Liveline. He explained that the waxwork’s sculptor had been feeling unwell and retired after many years of “fantastic work” for the museum.