John Herdman says he will co-operate with Canada Soccer probe into spy scandal

BREAKING Celine Dion performs at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Beloved Canadian icon Celine Dion made her much-anticipated appearance during the closing of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.
John Herdman says his record is clean when it comes to behaviour at Olympics and World Cups.
And the former Canada men's and women's coach says he will co-operate with a Canada Soccer review into what CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue called what appears to be "a systemic ethical shortcoming" within the organization in the wake of a mushrooming spying scandal involving the Canadian women's team at the Paris Olympics.
But Herdman offered few specifics when asked directly whether spying on the opposition or being spied on occurred on his watch with Canada Soccer.
Herdman provided some hints, however, saying the sporting "integrity" of such showcase events must be maintained.
"I've always gone into Olympic Games, World Cups, big events, with integrity in mind and the ability to compete at the highest level, following the rules and processes," he said after TFC's training session Friday. "So for my side, I'll help Canada Soccer where I can with that review. But I'm highly confident that in my time as a head coach at an Olympic Games or World Cup we've never been involved in any of those activities."
Canada, of course, takes part in other tournaments like the Gold Cup as well as World Cup qualifying.
The Canada women won bronze under Herdman at the 2012 Games in London and 2016 Games in Rio. Herdman also took the men to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Herdman quit the Canadian men's team last August to coach Major League Soccer's Toronto FC.
Bev Priestman, a former Herdman assistant who succeeded Kenneth Heiner-Moller as Canadian women's coach, has been sent home from the Paris Olympics after allegations of team officials using a drone to spy on a New Zealand training session ahead of their opening match at the games.
Herdman said news of the spying scandal came as "a surprise and a shock." He said he found out about it upon landing in France to see his son Jay play for New Zealand against Guinea on Wednesday in the Olympic men's football competition.
Herdman said he was "devastated" for the Canadian players in France.
"In moments like this, we have to respect that they've put some work in to be there. I've been a head coach of a team that's competed for medals, won medals. And those players need the spotlight on their talents at this moment in time. This isn't the time to sort of nitpick about scouting at tournaments.
"Whatever's happened, Canada Soccer is going to conducting be their internal reviews, which is the right thing to do. And I'll be happy to help them with that process, for sure, to tell them about the experiences we had in our competitions, et cetera. But for me this is about the players. We're really putting a spotlight on something that isn't what this Olympics is about, which is their talent and their moment to shine. And I think the quicker we get back there, the better."
He declined to share his thoughts on how prevalent such spying is in world football.
"I'll go through that process with Canada Soccer. I think anything I say now, it's just going to bring more spotlight to this situation ΓÇª For me the integrity of the review's important and if I'm asked to contribute, I'll be there.
"I think everyone will be aware of situations from previous coaches etc. that have been public. There's things in the public domain that these things have happened before."
Herdman took over the Canadian women's team in 2011, switching over to the men's side in January 2018.
Asked in an earlier virtual availability Friday about possible similar misbehaviour during Herdman's tenure as coach, Blue said: "I do expect that the scope of our review will include ... an attempt to understand the history of the issue and to the extent that involves our previous employees or previous coaching staff, then certainly that will be a part of it as we try to understand the totality of the issue."
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Canada soccer great Christine Sinclair said on Friday national team players were never shown drone footage during the more than two decades she was on the team, following a spying scandal that cast a shadow over the Canadians at the Paris Games.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six figure water bill.
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games. She wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
The defence lawyer for Pat King, a prominent organizer of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa says he is not responsible for the mischief that ensued during the protest.
A group of experts is sounding the alarm that Ottawa needs to swiftly make more inroads with Americans, or Canada will be deeply disadvantaged in a looming review of a crucial trade agreement.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
A tanker plane that disappeared in eastern Oregon while fighting one of the many wildfires spreading across several Western states has been found, and the pilot on board is dead, authorities said Friday.
A group of 45 American physicians and nurses who volunteered in hospitals across Gaza are sharing their experiences and demanding an immediate ceasefire and arms embargo.
Disgraced and imprisoned movie mogul Harvey Weinstein 'tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs,' Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesman, said in a statement Thursday.
The endorsement, announced Friday, comes as Harris builds momentum as their party’s likely nominee after President Joe Biden’s decision to end his re-election bid and endorse his second-in-command against Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump.
The Trump campaign said Thursday it would not commit to any future debates until the Democratic Party formally chooses a nominee.
The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
A group of experts is sounding the alarm that Ottawa needs to swiftly make more inroads with Americans, or Canada will be deeply disadvantaged in a looming review of a crucial trade agreement.
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
More than 97 per cent of Windows sensors are back online, CrowdStrike's CEO George Kurtz said on Thursday, nearly a week after a software update by the cybersecurity firm triggered a global outage.
OpenAI said on Thursday it is selectively rolling out SearchGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered search engine with real time access to the information from the internet.
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
A hearing in the case of Justin Timberlake being accused of driving while intoxicated was held Friday, where an attorney for the singer disputed his arrest in June.
Bette Midler and her husband Martin von Haselberg will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on December 16. They will probably wake up in different rooms on the occasion.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
The wildfires raging in Jasper National Park and the shutdown of rail traffic through the area are expected to have an impact on Canada's supply chain.
Postmedia Network Inc. announced plans Friday to buy certain businesses belonging to SaltWire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Ltd., the two insolvent companies behind Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain.
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games. She wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
Japan has never been a destination known for hiking up prices for foreigners. But overtourism – fuelled by a combination of pent-up post-COVID demands and the weak local currency – has recently prompted restaurants in the country to consider the merits of differential pricing.
A Las Vegas woman was living with her parents in 2015 when her dog Gizmo slipped past a faulty gate in the backyard of their home and disappeared. After nine years, they've finally been reunited.
Dirty tricks are nothing new in world football. Rivals have long looked to give themselves a competitive advantage or to unsettle the opposition.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Police in the British Columbia Interior are searching for a father and his four young children after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
Danika Hammond is one of hundreds of people forced to flee their homes this week as wildfires spread in B.C.'s Central Kootenay region.
The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has been told by a lawyer for the foremen's union that an industry-wide strike vote will take place in coming weeks.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
The Toronto Zoo has shared the cause of death for a young giraffe that passed away on Thursday.
A city official says Calgary will remain under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions while it investigates potential points of concern along its recently repaired feeder main.
The Blue Line will be closed between City Hall/Bow Valley College and Marlborough stations this weekend.
The City of Ottawa is exploring the idea of imposing a levy on private parking spots to help fund OC Transpo operations.
The province of Quebec has joined Ontario in its efforts to help Alberta fight the wildfire that had reached Jasper National Park Wednesday.
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
As the wildfires continue to rage in Alberta, a Montreal man who has lived in Jasper for over 20 years watches anxiously, hoping his home will be speared.
Environmental activists have caused disruptions outside Montreal Trudeau International Airport for three consecutive days protesting Canadian fossil fuel policy.
The man accused of killing his 17-year-old classmate, Jennifer Winkler, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
Emergency crews in Saint John are responding to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station Friday afternoon.
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
The Manitoba government has confirmed hundreds of people have been evacuated to Winnipeg due to wildfires in the province.
A longtime fixture in the Manitoba music scene who has played with legendary artists including Frank Sinatra has been awarded the province's highest honour.
Saskatchewan’s fire ban has been lifted as of noon on Friday.
A 50-year-old Regina man has been charged with sexual assault and luring of a 16-year-old
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre toured a Kitchener tech hub on Friday, where he spoke to CTV News Kitchener about his key campaign messages.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
Kitchener, Ont. fencer Sabrina Fang has officially touched down in Paris for her very first Olympic Games.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it’s taking bear spray attacks seriously after a string of incidents, one including a 7-year-old boy, earlier this week.
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
The victim of a serious assault that occurred on July 20 has since died in hospital, according to London police.
Art Stokman partnered with CF Masonville Place to enhance their Home of Team Canada Lounge inside the mall in London.
Earlier this year, 39-year-old Shawn Tinning pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of a collision.
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
Work crews continue to pound away at a massive multi-million-dollar road project along Highway 169 in Gravenhurst.
Chatham-Kent police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash.
The flags across Lakeshore are at half-mast as the community mourns a champion.
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
Wildfire officials on Vancouver Island say an out-of-control wildfire burning west of Victoria is expected to grow in the coming days before rain and cooler temperatures can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the blaze.
Police in the British Columbia Interior are searching for a father and his four young children after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has been told by a lawyer for the foremen's union that an industry-wide strike vote will take place in coming weeks.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
Lethbridge has been no stranger to extreme heat over the last couple weeks.
Wawa is one of three northern Ontario communities to receive government funding to help create and advance economic development, with the township receiving almost $300,000.
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.