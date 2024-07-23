Feds were warned about setting 'significant precedent' with Ukraine visa program
Court documents show federal immigration officials warned that the government risked undermining the temporary immigration system with the design of the emergency visa program for war-displaced Ukrainians.
Immigration Department staff raised the concern in a memo to Sean Fraser, immigration minister at the time, shortly after the program was announced.
The documents were disclosed as part of a lawsuit against the federal government by two Afghan Canadians, who allege Canada discriminated against Afghan refugees by treating them differently than it did Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.
The memos outline the design of the Ukraine visa program, which allowed an unlimited number of Ukrainians and their family members to come to Canada to wait out the war.
The policy also waived the requirement for fleeing Ukrainians to promise to leave when their visa expires, against the advice of department staff.
Fraser ultimately agreed with the department's recommendation not to publish the policy publicly, given the "unprecedented and exceptional nature" of the approach.
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.
An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.
BREAKING Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt
The director of the Secret Service resigned Tuesday in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against former U.S. President Donald Trump that unleashed an outcry about how the agency failed in its core mission to protect current and former presidents.
Quebec mom devastated after man who killed her daughter in hit-and-run gets out after 5 months
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands for car totalled by stolen hit-and-run driver
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
DEVELOPING Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Keanu Reeves explains why he's always thinking about death
Keanu Reeves is aging like the rest of us. And for that reason, 'The Matrix' has shared, mortality has been on his mind.
Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?
Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 30 hectares overnight as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
'Forever changed the lives of some of these families': Toronto-area police make arrests in home invasions, carjackings
Police say 18 suspects arrested in connection with a string of violent home invasions, carjackings and robberies in Peel Region are connected to an 'organized criminal network' operating out of Brampton and Mississauga.
'They are not taking this decision lightly': Wildfire forces Williams Lake, B.C., seniors homes to move residents
Firefighters continue to battle raging wildfires in B.C.’s Cariboo Region, and concern is growing that recent weather could worsen the situation.
U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt
The director of the Secret Service resigned Tuesday in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against former U.S. President Donald Trump that unleashed an outcry about how the agency failed in its core mission to protect current and former presidents.
-
Biden tests negative for COVID-19, to speak Wednesday about his decision to drop re-election bid
U.S. President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.
-
Walkway collapses in massive housing project in southern Italy, killing 2 and injuring a dozen
A pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, killing two people and injuring a dozen others, Italian media reported Tuesday.
-
Bob Menendez will resign his U.S. Senate seat effective Aug. 20, sources say
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey will resign his seat effective Aug. 20, according to multiple sources familiar with the plan.
-
George Clooney endorses Harris after calling for Biden's exit
Actor George Clooney on Tuesday endorsed U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, hailing her 'historic' White House bid following President Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 presidential race.
-
Mudslides in Ethiopia have killed at least 229. It's not clear how many people are still missing
Mudslides triggered by heavy rain in a remote part of Ethiopia have killed at least 229 people, including many who tried to rescue survivors, local authorities said Tuesday, in what the prime minister called a 'terrible loss.'
Trudeau hand-picking candidate in Montreal byelection riles aspiring contenders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn't being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning.
-
What Canadians should know about a possible Kamala Harris U.S. presidency
Observers expect Kamala Harris to follow U.S. President Joe Biden’s roadmap for America’s relationship with Canada as she moves to secure the Democratic party's presidential nomination.
LTC homes must prioritize residents' mental health, treat disorders: standards group
A Canadian organization that develops quality and safety standards says long-term care homes need to focus more on supporting their residents' mental health.
-
Someone died from untreated AIDS every minute last year: UN
Nearly 40 million people were living with the HIV virus that causes AIDS last year, over nine million weren't getting any treatment, and the result was that every minute someone died of AIDS-related causes, the UN said in a new report launched Monday.
-
A period that starts a conversation: Olympic wrestler tackles taboo topic
Wrestler Linda Morais is training hard to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But when she’s away from the mat, Morais lends her voice to a growing conversation among female athletes: menstruation.
Sharks in Brazil test positive for cocaine, say scientists
Sharks living off the coast of Brazil have tested positive for cocaine, according to new research, the first time that the drug has been detected in free-ranging sharks.
-
Google scraps plan to remove cookies from Chrome
Google is planning to keep third-party cookies in its Chrome browser, it said on Monday, after years of pledging to phase out the tiny packets of code meant to track users on the internet.
-
Hackers are already taking advantage of the CrowdStrike outage chaos
Cybercriminals are already capitalizing on the chaos from Friday’s massive global tech outage by promoting fake websites filled with malicious software designed to compromise unsuspecting victims.
The votes are in and people want Maya Rudolph back as Kamala Harris on 'SNL'
If it's election season, it’s also the time when 'Saturday Night Live' writers come together for plenty of satire surrounding politics. The late-night show may already have an incumbent when it comes to portraying U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris: Maya Rudolph.
-
Eminem brings Taylor Swift's historic reign at No. 1 to an end, Stevie Wonder's record stays intact
Eminem's latest album, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace),' has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, unseating Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' after 12 weeks.
-
Keanu Reeves explains why he's always thinking about death
Keanu Reeves is aging like the rest of us. And for that reason, 'The Matrix' has shared, mortality has been on his mind.
LCBO stores reopen across Ontario after 2-week strike
Hundreds of Ontario's liquor stores reopened Tuesday following a strike that lasted more than two weeks, but the fighting between the union representing workers and the government dragged on.
-
U.S. is investigating Delta's flight cancellations and faltering response to global tech outage
U.S. regulators are investigating how Delta Air Lines is treating passengers affected by cancelled and delayed flights as the airline struggles to recover from a global technology outage.
-
Faster progress needed on removing interprovincial trade barriers: CFIB report
Doing business across provincial lines is starting to get easier but progress is slow, says the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
-
Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt
If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.
-
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls over in crash on Chicago highway
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
Snoop Dogg will be one of the final torchbearers at the Paris Olympics
American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg will be one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the Games’ Opening Ceremony in Paris on Friday.
-
Oleksiak's journey to Paris a rocky one, but decorated swimmer is ready to battle
Canada's most decorated athlete learned the power of grace heading into her third, but perhaps not her last, Olympic Games.
-
Athletes show off stylish and expensive team clothing for the 2024 Olympic Games
Canadian athletes attempting to reach the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will also be looking fashionable for the entire world to see.
'Trapped' inside Toronto's Liberty Village: Congestion levels reach critical point, says deputy mayor
Toronto's Deputy Mayor is calling on the city's staff to develop a plan to tackle the "critical" congestion levels in Liberty Village, made worse by a slew of summer construction and major events at nearby venues.
Ottawa Humane Society reunites Montreal family with cat missing for 8 years
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
'It looks scary, but they're harmless': Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Cape Breton moose hunting suspended for 3 years due to 'significant' drop in population
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Social media prank could lead to charges after teens allegedly damage homes
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
Benefit concert to be held for N.B. teen badly injured in 'freak accident'
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Here's what happens to rejected Halifax bridge coins
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 30 hectares overnight as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
-
B.C. facing impending 'crisis' in child welfare staffing: report
The representative for children in British Columbia says the provincial child welfare system is either in a state of crisis or close to it with understaffing and unmanageable workloads.
-
'They are not taking this decision lightly': Wildfire forces Williams Lake, B.C., seniors homes to move residents
Firefighters continue to battle raging wildfires in B.C.’s Cariboo Region, and concern is growing that recent weather could worsen the situation.
'Forever changed the lives of some of these families': Toronto-area police make arrests in home invasions, carjackings
Police say 18 suspects arrested in connection with a string of violent home invasions, carjackings and robberies in Peel Region are connected to an 'organized criminal network' operating out of Brampton and Mississauga.
-
'Trapped' inside Toronto's Liberty Village: Congestion levels reach critical point, says deputy mayor
Toronto's Deputy Mayor is calling on the city's staff to develop a plan to tackle the "critical" congestion levels in Liberty Village, made worse by a slew of summer construction and major events at nearby venues.
-
Suspect wanted in Leslieville shooting arrested in Kawartha Lakes
A suspect wanted in connection with a Leslieville shooting that left a man in critical condition earlier this month has been arrested in the Kawartha Lakes area.
One wildfire burning in Calgary Forest Area as risk climbs to 'extreme'
Wildfire risk in the Calgary Forest Area (CFA) has been elevated to extreme as a heat wave continues to bring hot, dry weather to southern Alberta.
2 charged in Canada Day hate-motivated assault, threats made on OC Transpo
Two individuals have been charged in connection with alleged hate-motivated incidents made aboard OC Transpo vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's where 20 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa this summer and fall
Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.
-
Plan proposes building one of Ottawa's tallest residential buildings in Barrhaven
The City of Ottawa has received an application to build two high-rise, mixed-use towers at the corner of Marketplace Avenue and McGarry Terrace, near Strandherd Drive, and a 440 sq. m. publicly accessible courtyard.
Celine Dion lands in Paris amid reports of performance at the Olympics
Speculation is mounting that Celine Dion will make an appearance at the Paris Olympics after landing in the French capital days before the opening ceremony.
-
Three people from Laval, Que., killed in small plane crash in northeastern Ohio
Three people killed Friday when a small plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio have been identified as Quebec residents.
-
Montreal byelection: aspiring Liberal candidates say Trudeau's choice is 'undemocratic'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn't being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning.
Stony Plain restricting municipal water use amid high demand
The Town of Stony Plain is stopping some municipal operations while water demand is high.
-
2 bodies found at Rothesay residence: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.
-
Gas leak in Dartmouth, N.S., fully contained, evacuation order lifted
A gas leak near Albro Lake in Dartmouth, N.S., has been fully contained and an evacuation order in the area has been lifted.
-
Nova Scotia premier says he skipped Halifax Pride parade because of safety concerns
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was notably absent from this year's Halifax Pride parade, and he says he was advised by RCMP not to participate because of safety concerns.
Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigating Manitoba plane crash
A 33-year-old man was hospitalized following a plane crash in Manitoba Sunday afternoon.
-
Seven arrested in months-long 3D-printed gun investigation: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested seven people in connection to a 3D-printed gun investigation, which included one man who was helping operate the planning from prison.
-
Big Bounce event in Winnipeg postponed one week
An event bringing large bounce castles to Winnipeg has been postponed for one week.
One person dead following plane crash near Birsay, Sask.
A 23-year-old man from White City has died following a plane crash near Birsay, Sask. on Friday.
-
Regina's IMAX Theatre to be become the 'Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre' ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine
In honour of Regina's self-described prodigal son, the Kramer IMAX Theatre has announced it will be renaming itself to the "Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre" ahead of the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.
-
'We never surrendered that': Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation issues statement on duty to consult
The Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation (SBDFB) is letting all industry entities know they have a duty to consult framework for all present and future projects.
Developing One person airlifted to hospital following 'major collision' in Wilmot
One person has been airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmot Township.
-
Convicted Kitchener killer's appeal dismissed by court
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of Michael Ball, a convicted killer from Kitchener, who murdered his former girlfriend in 2013.
7-year-old boy bear sprayed during string of incidents in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to five incidents of bear spray Monday and Tuesday.
-
Third man arrested in connection with Melissa Duquette homicide
Pelican Narrows RCMP have arrested a third suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of Melissa Duquette.
-
Prince Albert police investigating death of 52-year-old man
Prince Albert Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was found unresponsive Monday afternoon.
Sudbury man gets three years in prison in historical sexual assault case
A Sudbury man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault in connection with a threesome in 2013 but doesn't have to register as a sex offender.
Sudbury, North Bay under a heavy rainfall warning
Environment Canada issued a heavy rainfall warning Tuesday for areas in and around Greater Sudbury and North Bay.
West Grey 'State of Emergency' remains in effect
The Municipality of West Grey is continuing it's State of Emergency, because of cuts to the Durham hospital.
-
Babies to be born at Listowel Hospital... Again
Following a closure that started in April, the Listowel Hospital Obstetrics Unit will re-open on Sept. 16.
-
Driver registers four and a half times the legal limit: Police
A traffic stop led to a driver registering four and a half times the legal limit, according to Woodstock police.
Big Chute Marine Railway at Lock 44 out of operation, Parks Canada says
North America's only marine railway is out of operation, forcing many boaters to change their plans.
-
Allegedly impaired driver crashes into Hwy 400 guardrail, keeps driving
A young driver faces charges after police received reports about a vehicle slamming into the guardrail along Highway 400 Tuesday morning and driving off.
-
Midland homicide victim met suspect on dating app, family says
Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.
Two suspects sought following robbery in Walkerville
Windsor police officers are searching for two suspects following a robbery in Walkerville.
-
Vehicle hits building on Jefferson Boulevard
Windsor police were called to a crash in east Windsor.
-
'His only hope is bone marrow transplant': Chatham family appealing for bone marrow match as teen endures rare cancer
A Chatham family has issued an urgent plea for bone marrow donors as their oldest teenage son endures renewed treatment for a rare form of leukemia, after relapsing while in remission a few weeks ago.
Member of Hells Angels support club in B.C. sentenced to 12 years for drug charges, police say
A Kelowna, B.C., man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug-trafficking charges following a years-long crackdown on the Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club, according to the province's anti-organized crime task force.
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Accused in murder-conspiracy trial at Coutts, Alta., blockade to continue testimony
The trial of two men charged with conspiring to murder Mounties at the Coutts border blockade in Alberta is expected to hear more testimony today from one of the accused.
-
Increase in wildfires leads to a smoky sky in Lethbridge
After a wetter-than-usual spring, wildfire season is starting to kick into high gear.
-
Wildlife group rehabilitates, relocates beaver to maintain healthy eco-system
To maintain a healthy ecosystem in the Beaver Mines area, Calgary Wildlife rehabilitated and released a two-year-old female beaver Monday morning.
Sault canal recreational lock to reopen July 29
After making significant progress on critical in-ground work at the Powerhouse building at the Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site, the recreational lock will reopen July 29, Parks Canada said Tuesday.
-
Two charged in North Bay for impaired ATV driving after crash
Two ATV drivers travelling with a group were charged with impaired driving after a single ATV crash in the North Bay area Sunday.
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
-
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'