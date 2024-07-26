When Barbie learned what a gynecologist was, so did many other people, according to new study

At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
When she leaves Barbie Land for the real world, Barbie must keep up with her regular health maintenance, which includes seeing her gynecologist.
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film “Barbie” had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
By analyzing 34 search queries related to understanding gynecologic care, the study authors had found that in the week following the film’s release in July 2023, there was about a 51 per cent increase of searches for “gynecologist” and “gynecology.” The researchers also looked at the influence for the search of “gynecologist definition” combined with related queries like “What does a gynecologist do?” The category had overall fewer searches than “gynecologist” and “gynecology,” but it saw a 154 per cent increase when compared with definition searches from the previous week.
References in pop culture can influence health behaviours among the public, such as when former “Today” host Katie Couric live streamed her colonoscopy in 2000, which was found to increase colonoscopies by 21 per cent shortly after, and Angelina Jolie published an essay on having breast cancer, which led to a 64 per cent increase in genetic testing, the authors note in the study. Those examples and others inspired the researchers to look into the “Barbie” effect on interest in women’s reproductive health.
“By making these topics seem less abstract, scary or intimidating, by just alluding to them in movies and things that people consume in their everyday lives, it will also help people be more aware of something that women deal with in their everyday lives,” said Eva Sénéchal, lead study author and a graduate student researcher at McGill University in Montreal.
Looking into the search trends for the term “gynecologist appointment,” the researchers found there was no difference when compared with the previous week, meaning there was no search volume associated with seeking care. But the authors noted that an increase in seeking gynecologic care may not be accurately captured in search trends.
“We don’t know if this is going to impact people getting appointments further down the line, because we don’t know who is searching for these things — but it’s possible that something like this will spark … the curiosity that leads women to be more proactive in a couple of years from now,” Sénéchal said.
Because the data was from public search engines, the authors do not know the demographics of the searchers. It’s possible that the searches were from people who don’t need gynecologic care, the authors note in the study.
“I can imagine a 12-year-old boy going to see this movie with his sister, and he’s never heard this term before. And maybe this is how he gets that motivation to learn about what it is,” Sénéchal said. “Even if you don’t need one, knowing things about women’s health is important for being a good friend, relative and partner to a woman. So I just think it’s great for public health literacy.”
Dr. Nitu Bajekal, a senior consultant obstetrician and gynecologist based in London, said she did not notice an influx in gynecology appointments following the film’s release. But she was aware of a lot of chatter revolving the final scene.
“Raising awareness is the first step,” said Bajekal, who was not involved in the study. “I know that from many of the situations where celebrities and movies talk about important health issues, there is an uptick in people researching it, and you never know who it might actually help.”
After being dropped off by her newfound family — who had cheered her on, saying “You got this” and “I’m really proud of you!” — Barbie exuberantly tells the receptionist she is there to see her gynecologist in the final scene.
“When somebody in the popular culture is actually smiling and looking happy when saying, ‘I’m here to see my gynecologist,’ to me, that is a positive note rather than somebody coming in looking really fearful,” said Bajekal, who is the author of the upcoming book “Finding Me in Menopause: Flourishing in Perimenopause and Menopause using Nutrition and Lifestyle.” “Going to the gynecologist should not be filled with feelings of doom and gloom.”
Having more references to women’s reproductive health could help people feel more comfortable talking about the topic as well as to remind them of the importance of keeping up with regular health appointments, Bajekal said.
“Obstetrician-gynecologists play a critical role in the health and lives of more than half of the population throughout their lifetimes,” said Kate Connors, senior director of public affairs for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, in an email.
“It’s great that pop culture phenomena like the Barbie movie can help more people learn about how important ob-gyn care is and, importantly, become more comfortable talking about receiving that care,” she added.
In a July 2023 interview, “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig told USA Today that the scene was an attempt to “give girls that feeling of, ‘Barbie does it, too.’”
“When I was a teenage girl, I remember growing up and being embarrassed about my body, and just feeling ashamed in a way that I couldn’t even describe. It felt like everything had to be hidden,” Gerwig said.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends a first visit with an obstetrician-gynecologist between the ages of 13 and 15. A Pap test, a type of cervical cancer screening, is recommended for those 21 and older.
Dr. Heather Irobunda, a board-certified ob-gyn and a physician at New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, recommends that those who are nervous to meet with a gynecologist make a first appointment as just a get to know you session. She was not involved in the research.
“You can ask, ‘What exactly does an on-gyn exam entail? What are we doing today?’ Because we should be able to answer all those questions for you,” she said, “and you should feel empowered that you know what’s going to happen to your body.”
Irobunda also didn’t notice an increase in gynecology appointments, but she said it could be possible that people who watched the film were at least reminded that they may be due for a check-in or a screening with their doctor.
“I feel like (the scene) starts the conversation — anything that starts the conversation about reproductive health tends to cause folks to want to explore that and go in and take a look at what they should be doing about their own health,” Irobunda said.
“When (Barbie) became a human, she was able to take control of her own life, and the first thing she did was take care of her reproductive health, which I think is really cool.”
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
French transport was thrust into chaos Friday just hours ahead of the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony after a series of co-ordinated 'malicious acts' upended high-speed train lines.Here's what happened and what we know so far.
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
The defence lawyer for Pat King, a prominent organizer of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa says he is not responsible for the mischief that ensued during the protest.
A group of experts is sounding the alarm that Ottawa needs to swiftly make more inroads with Americans, or Canada will be deeply disadvantaged in a looming review of a crucial trade agreement.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
A single-pilot tanker plane disappeared in eastern Oregon while fighting one of the many wildfires spreading across several Western states, and the search has come up empty so far, authorities said Friday.
A group of 45 American physicians and nurses who volunteered in hospitals across Gaza are sharing their experiences and demanding an immediate ceasefire and arms embargo.
Disgraced and imprisoned movie mogul Harvey Weinstein 'tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs,' Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesman, said in a statement Thursday.
The Trump campaign said Thursday it would not commit to any future debates until the Democratic Party formally chooses a nominee.
Arsonists attacked France's high-speed rail network early Friday, setting fires that paralyzed train travel to Paris for some 800,000 people across Europe, including athletes heading to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.
The defence lawyer for Pat King, a prominent organizer of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa says he is not responsible for the mischief that ensued during the protest.
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
A group of experts is sounding the alarm that Ottawa needs to swiftly make more inroads with Americans, or Canada will be deeply disadvantaged in a looming review of a crucial trade agreement.
A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
Ontario is doubling the number of children eligible for vaccination against a virus that can make young kids very sick.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
More than 97 per cent of Windows sensors are back online, CrowdStrike's CEO George Kurtz said on Thursday, nearly a week after a software update by the cybersecurity firm triggered a global outage.
OpenAI said on Thursday it is selectively rolling out SearchGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered search engine with real time access to the information from the internet.
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
A hearing in the case of Justin Timberlake being accused of driving while intoxicated was held Friday, where an attorney for the singer disputed his arrest in June.
Bette Midler and her husband Martin von Haselberg will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on December 16. They will probably wake up in different rooms on the occasion.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
The wildfires raging in Jasper National Park and the shutdown of rail traffic through the area are expected to have an impact on Canada's supply chain.
Postmedia Network Inc. announced plans Friday to buy certain businesses belonging to SaltWire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Ltd., the two insolvent companies behind Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain.
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games. She wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
Japan has never been a destination known for hiking up prices for foreigners. But overtourism – fuelled by a combination of pent-up post-COVID demands and the weak local currency – has recently prompted restaurants in the country to consider the merits of differential pricing.
A Las Vegas woman was living with her parents in 2015 when her dog Gizmo slipped past a faulty gate in the backyard of their home and disappeared. After nine years, they've finally been reunited.
Athletes are making their way down the Seine River through France's capital to mark the official opening of the Paris Olympics.
Canada soccer great Christine Sinclair said on Friday national team players were never shown drone footage during the more than two decades she was on the team, following a spying scandal that cast a shadow over the Canadians at the Paris Games.
Canada Soccer chief executive officer Kevin Blue said he was investigating a potential 'systemic ethical shortcoming' within the program but has not considered pulling the women's soccer team from the Paris Olympics due to a drone spying scandal.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
Tori Dunn's family is still desperately searching for answers in the Surrey woman's killing, as B.C.'s premier works to get the publication ban on her case lifted.
The number of active wildfires in British Columbia has dropped again to about 400 after another day of favourable weather.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
It appears construction at Ontario Place can now continue following a decision by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to uphold the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.
The City of Calgary says its reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees will remain open 24/7 until Monday.
The Surge battened down the hatches in crunch time Thursday, allowing just 12 fourth-quarter points on their way to an 87-83 victory over the Sea Bears at WinSport.
A 20-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a woman was struck by a pellet gun onboard an OC Transpo bus, according to police.
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
A pilot project testing a new 24/7 non-police crisis response team in Ottawa’s Centretown neighbourhood will launch in mid-August, organizers say.
The Quebec Environment Department has confirmed that the two spills in the Pointe-aux-Trembles district involved motor oil that flowed into the river from a city storm sewer. Officials are working with the City of Montreal to figure out how the oil ended up in the sewers.
Maxim Hanna is the only sports therapist from Quebec who is part of the Canadian medical team in Paris.
Environmental activists disrupted access to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport on Friday. Members of the group 'The Last Generation' once again stuck their hands to the ground on one of the lanes leading out of the Montreal airport loading dock.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.
The man accused of killing his 17-year-old classmate, Jennifer Winkler, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.
Businesses in Edmonton and across the province are making an effort to aid people affected by wildfires burning in Alberta, including the ones that devastated Jasper this week.
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
RCMP is investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman in northern Manitoba earlier this month as a homicide.
A longtime fixture in the Manitoba music scene who has played with legendary artists including Frank Sinatra has been awarded the province's highest honour.
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
A 50-year-old Regina man has been charged with sexual assault and luring of a 16-year-old
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
Cpl. Owen Third has been working in the Livestock Investigation’s Unit at the Saskatchewan RCMP detachment as the lead investigator for the last two years.
Ontario is doubling the number of children eligible for vaccination against a virus that can make young kids very sick.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
It appears construction at Ontario Place can now continue following a decision by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to uphold the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
A sinkhole that formed in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood swallowed the rear end of a truck on Thursday evening.
A Saskatoon woman is facing charges after assaulting a police officer during a welfare check on a child.
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
Cordano Russell has exploded onto the world scene and in the past year the London, Ont.- born skateboarder as gone from relative obscurity, to the top-ranked street skater in Canada.
Earlier this year, 39-year-old Shawn Tinning pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of a collision.
Police say they raided a home on Deveron Crescent Wednesday, seizing electronic devices — saying evidence of child pornography was located on the devices.
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
The Bear With Us Centre for Bears just east of Parry Sound is currently caring for 30 bears, 13 of those are orphaned cubs.
Chatham-Kent police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash.
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
Windsor police say no impaired drivers were detected after 480 vehicles were checked in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program.
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
The number of active wildfires in British Columbia has dropped again to about 400 after another day of favourable weather.
Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
Lethbridge has been no stranger to extreme heat over the last couple weeks.
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is asking the public to find alternate routes to avoid the 400 block of Second Line West due to an increased police presence Friday morning.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.