    • Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'

    Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, right, laughs with fishermen Jordan Lee King, left to right, David Tiller and Robbie Firmage in New-Wes-Valley, N.L., at a community event celebrating their rescue, July 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Elling Lien, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, right, laughs with fishermen Jordan Lee King, left to right, David Tiller and Robbie Firmage in New-Wes-Valley, N.L., at a community event celebrating their rescue, July 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Elling Lien,
    The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.

    The independent agency issued a statement saying its investigators will gather information about what happened aboard the Elite Navigator on July 17 when the fire erupted and the crew of seven was unable to send a distress signal.

    The boat was reported missing July 18, having transmitted its final signal the night before from far off the coast of northeastern Newfoundland.

    In New-Wes-Valley, N.L., an amalgamation of three small fishing communities, friends and neighbours of the seven men braced for the worst.

    After spending about 50 hours adrift in the life-raft about 220 kilometres from shore, the fishermen heard a helicopter overhead and one of them fired a hand-held flare that was spotted by searchers on Friday night.

    On Saturday, the men -- now known as the "Lucky 7" -- returned home to the New-Wes-Valley area, where they were met by a boisterous crowd of about 1,000 people, and a community parade was held the next day.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.

