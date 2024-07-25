Bob Rae elected to lead UN international development body
Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, will head the UN's Economic and Social Council.
Global Affairs Canada says Rae has been elected president of the council for a one-year term.
The Economic and Social Council is one of the UN's main six bodies and co-ordinates its work on international development.
Global Affairs says Rae's presidency will focus on ethical use of artificial intelligence for sustainable development, global migration and financing solutions for international development.
It says the term coincides with Canada taking over the presidency of the G7 group of countries next year.
Rae is the third-ever Canadian to be president of a UN charter body.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
'There's mom and dad's house': New video appears to show destruction of Jasper neighbourhood
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
LIVE UPDATES Multiple homes, businesses 'lost' to wildfire in Jasper National Park: Parks Canada
Officials from Parks Canada and Jasper say "multiple structures, including a number of businesses and homes, in and around the town of Jasper, have been lost" to wildfire in Jasper National Park.
Prince William's 2023 salary revealed in new report
Newly released financial reports show that William, the Prince of Wales, drew a salary of $42.1 million last fiscal year, his first since inheriting the vast and lucrative Duchy of Cornwall.
Alberta premier says a third, perhaps half, of all Jasper buildings destroyed by fire
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says early reports indicate a third and perhaps up to half of all buildings in the historic Rocky Mountain resort town of Jasper have been destroyed in a wildfire.
Canada to bring home fewest Olympic medals since 2012, according to forecaster
Fewer Canadians are expected to reach the Paris podium than in the previous two Olympic Summer Games, a global data analytics company predicts.
Jennifer Aniston criticizes JD Vance for 'childless cat ladies' remarks: 'I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children'
Jennifer Aniston is criticizing JD Vance for comments he made in his past about women without children.
'Skibidi Toilet:' If you don't know what it is, you will
'Skibidi Toilet' is already an internet sensation and now its about to get even more exposure after the YouTube series is being developed for TV and film, according to a report by Variety.
NASA says no return date yet for astronauts and Boeing capsule at space station
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
French sprinter will wear a cap during Olympic opening ceremony after hijab dispute is resolved
French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla will be allowed to participate in the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics wearing a cap to cover her hair, an agreement reached with the French Olympic Committee after Sylla said she was barred because of her hijab.
'Sick to my stomach': People grieve Jasper National Park by sharing favourite photos
As an out-of-control wildfire roared through Alberta’s famed Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday, many are fearing the worst as officials warned of 'significant loss' within the area.
Fire numbers fall in B.C. as fire near Golden destroys structures, spurs evacuation
The Town of Golden, B.C., says a nearby wildfire burning south of the community crossed the Columbia River and has destroyed "several structures."
Wildfire near Banff not threatening public safety, infrastructure: Parks officials
Officials with Banff National Park say a wildfire burning south of Hector Lake hasn't grown since it was first reported on Wednesday.
'An insight into Diana's life': Princess' handwritten letters go on sale
Princess Diana's letters to her family's former housekeeper are going on sale, providing an 'insight' into her life behind closed doors, including wedding preparations to the then-Prince Charles, and details of Prince Harry and Prince William’s childhood relationship.
Chicken wings advertised as 'boneless' can have bones, Ohio Supreme Court decides
Consumers cannot expect boneless chicken wings to actually be free of bones, a divided Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday, rejecting claims by a restaurant patron who suffered serious medical complications from getting a bone stuck in his throat.
Melania Trump to tell her story in memoir, 'Melania,' scheduled for this fall
Former first lady Melania Trump has a memoir coming out this fall, 'Melania,' billed by her office as 'a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence.' It's the first memoir by Trump, who has been mostly absent as her husband, former U.S. President Donald Trump, seeks to return to the White House.
Kamala Harris says she's ready to fight for America's future, tells Republicans to 'bring it on'
Vice President Kamala Harris told Republicans to "bring it on" in what she described as a "fight for our most fundamental freedoms" as she spoke to the American Federation of Teachers on Thursday.
Russia arrests another high-ranking defence ministry official
A court in Moscow on Thursday ordered the head of a Defence Ministry's construction division to be detained for two months on suspicion of abuse of power, Russian news agencies reported, the latest in a series of arrests of high-ranking ministry officials this year.
Biden explains why he ended re-election bid in Oval Office address
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
Canada's envoy to NYC called to testify about $9M condo purchase on 'Billionaires' Row'
Canada's Consul General in New York will have to explain the government's decision to buy a $9 million condo in Manhattan's famous 'Billionaires' Row,' to a parliamentary committee.
B.C. First Nation gets $147M from Ottawa for water rights taken 131 years ago
The federal government has reached a $147-million settlement with a First Nation in British Columbia over a dispute about water rights that dates back to the late 1800s.
HPV vaccine guidance updated by Canada's immunization committee
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending one dose of HPV vaccine for children and youth between nine and 20 years old.
West Nile Virus survivor shares traumatic experience as more cases reported in North Texas
As more West Nile Virus cases are being reported in North Texas, a 15-year survivor of the severe neuroinvasive form of the virus is sharing his harrowing experience from late August 2009.
-
EXCLUSIVE Vancouver-area hospital turned away patients at emergency department
Patients who went to Mission Memorial Hospital's emergency department on Tuesday evening were told to go to Abbotsford General or Maple Ridge hospitals, the first time a Vancouver-area acute care facility has turned away patients due to critical staffing shortages.
CrowdStrike blames bug for letting bad data slip through, offers US$10 Uber Eats voucher
CrowdStrike is blaming a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customer computers, setting off last week's global tech outage that grounded flights, took TV broadcasts off air and disrupted banks, hospitals and retailers.
North Korean charged in ransomware attacks on American hospitals
A man who officials say worked for one of North Korea’s military intelligence agencies has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to hack American health care providers, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
Ryan Reynolds pens love letter to Toronto ahead of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' release
Ryan Reynolds may be from Vancouver, but the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star is making no secret of his love for Toronto.
Loblaw to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd. say they have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a pair of class-action lawsuits regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.
Walmart Canada raises hourly store wages for about 40,000 workers
Walmart Canada said on Thursday it has invested $53 million to increase hourly wages for about 40,000 of its store associates earlier this month.
Spicy dispute over the origins of Flamin' Hot Cheetos winds up in court
A former PepsiCo executive is suing the company, saying it destroyed his career after questioning his claim that he invented the popular flavor of Cheetos snacks.
Centennial Celebration: N.S. community gathers for veteran's 100th birthday
The party of the century was held Tuesday in Wilmot, N.S., as the community gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Tom Franklin.
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Defending champion Canada tops New Zealand 2-1 in Olympic women's soccer opener
The Canadian women's soccer team is opening the Paris Games with a 2-1 victory over New Zealand.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands after car totalled in hit-and-run
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Issued a traffic ticket? The City of Toronto urges caution over third-party payment companies
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls over in crash on Chicago highway
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
Sask. Second World War veteran, 103, receives France's highest national order
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
Former First Nations chief voices Disney's first Ojibwe language Star Wars movie
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
Ottawa Humane Society reunites Montreal family with cat missing for 8 years
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
'It looks scary, but they're harmless': Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Cape Breton moose hunting suspended for 3 years due to 'significant' drop in population
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Social media prank could lead to charges after teens allegedly damage homes
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
Benefit concert to be held for N.B. teen badly injured in 'freak accident'
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Spike in baby gulls falling, jumping from roofs during recent heat wave: B.C rescue
A wildlife rescue in Metro Vancouver saw a spike in reports of injured or orphaned baby gulls when a heat wave scorched the province earlier this month.
Video shows person of interest sought in Surrey sexual assault investigation
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., have released video of a person of interest who investigators are working to identify after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger in her home over the weekend.
New details emerge in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 that killed baby and grandparents
Durham Regional Police have confirmed new details about a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 which claimed the lives of a baby and his grandparents following a police chase in April.
'Very tragic:' Cyclist dead after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville
A cyclist is dead after being struck by a dump truck in downtown Toronto on Thursday morning, police say. Police say that the female cyclist was travelling westbound in a bike lane and at one point exited the bike lane and continued their journey in the same direction. They were then struck by the dump truck which was also headed westbound, police say.
Calgary reception centre to remain open for 48 hours to support wildfire evacuees
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city's reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees will remain open for the next 48 hours.
-
Hwy. 417 will be closed this weekend for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa will be closed for 82 hours this weekend for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
Ottawa man waiting nearly a year for car to be fixed gets answers
An Ottawa man who has been waiting nearly a year for his car to be fixed at Camco Acura, is finally getting the answers he's been looking for.
Police say 10 arrests made after two Montreal-area homicides last summer
Being placed behind bars did not stop four people with alleged links to organized crime from plotting two killings in the Montreal area last summer using cellphones while in jail to communicate with the outside.
Nursing student pleads guilty to helping Quebecers get fake COVID-19 passports
A nursing student has pleaded guilty to making fake COVID-19 vaccination records, Quebec's anti-corruption unit said Thursday.
