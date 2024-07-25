Bob Rae elected to lead UN international development body

Politics

    Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae makes his way to speak to media at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    OTTAWA -

    Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, will head the UN's Economic and Social Council.

    Global Affairs Canada says Rae has been elected president of the council for a one-year term.

    The Economic and Social Council is one of the UN's main six bodies and co-ordinates its work on international development.

    Global Affairs says Rae's presidency will focus on ethical use of artificial intelligence for sustainable development, global migration and financing solutions for international development.

    It says the term coincides with Canada taking over the presidency of the G7 group of countries next year.

    Rae is the third-ever Canadian to be president of a UN charter body.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

