Sale of envoy's NYC condo 'expected to exceed' $9M: government
The current official residence for Canada's representative in New York City is "being readied for sale," according to a spokesperson from Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and it could go for more than $9 million.
In a statement to CTV News, Jean-Pierre J. Godbout said the current condo located in Manhattan's Upper East Side neighbourhood "is expected to exceed the purchase price of the new unit."
The new unit has been the source of criticism by opposition MPs after it was revealed the government bought a $9-million condo in Manhattan's famous "Billionaires' Row" to house Canada's consul generalto New York, former journalist Tom Clark.
News of the impending salecomes a day after the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates summoned Clark, the deputy minister of foreign affairs, as well as other departmental officials, to justify the government's purchase of the new unit just south of Central Park. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will also be called if the committee deems it necessary.
Asked if Clark and other officials intend to testify between Aug.19 and 27 as requested by the committee, Godbout responded, "One way officials from Global Affairs Canada support the work of Parliament is by appearing before parliamentary committees," adding the department will respond to the committee's invitation "through the proper channels."
Last week, GAC confirmed the department had purchased a unit in the Steinway Tower located at 111 West 57th St. The condo was meant to be used for "networking receptions, official briefings, and hospitality events such as discussions with business and political leaders," Godbout wrote in a previous email.
The statement from GAC pointed out the current residence for the consul general — located at 550 Park Ave. in Manhattan — was last renovated in 1982 and does not meet new building codes nor standards of the department.
Citing significant investments needed to modernize the property, the department "recommended a relocation to a new, smaller, more suitable, and more economical apartment," Godbout told CTV News.
Godbout said the move could save Canadian taxpayers more than $2 million and reduce ongoing maintenance and property taxes.
According to a listing on the real estate website StreetEasy, the new unit is a 3,600-square-foot residence boasting three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a "stunning powder room … finished in jewel onyx."
Sale of envoy's NYC condo 'expected to exceed' $9M: government
The current official residence for Canada's representative in New York City is 'being readied for sale,' according to a spokesperson from Global Affairs Canada.
