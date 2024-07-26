Jon Stewart pushes U.S. government to cover troops sickened by uranium after 9/11

Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek in Mississauga, Ont.: police
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Ont., Peel police say.
Comedian Jon Stewart and troops sickened by uranium ended a meeting Friday at the Department of Veterans Affairs angry that once again they have been told they will have to wait to see whether the VA will connect their illnesses to the toxic base where they were deployed shortly after 9/11.
The denied claims were supposed to have been fixed by the PACT Act, a major veterans aid package bill that President Joe Biden signed in 2022 and said is one of his proudest accomplishments in office. For many veterans it has made access to care much easier.
But the bill left out the the uranium exposure that's still hurting some of the very first troops deployed in response to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Just weeks after the attacks, special operations forces were sent to Karshi-Khanabad, Uzbekistan, or K2, a badly contaminated former Soviet base that was a strategic location for launching operations against the Taliban in Afghanistan.
But K2 was a former chemical weapons site and was littered with yellow powdered uranium that was kicked up in the dust and moved throughout the base when the military pushed up a protective earth berm. The radiation levels were as much as 40,000 times higher than what would have been found naturally, according to a nuclear fusion expert who has reviewed the data.
Two decades later, troops who served there are still fighting to get radiation-exposure illnesses recognized by the VA. Many have died young.
That the VA continues to tell the K2 veterans it has not decided yet whether to cover their illnesses has infuriated Stewart, who is a vocal advocate for all of the 9/11 first responders.
Stewart and the veterans were at the VA this spring to press their case, and were told the VA was working with the Pentagon to identify what radiation was at the base. Friday's meeting was with VA Secretary Denis McDonough, which had raised hopes for a resolution. But they heard something else.
"The secretary today said he has the authority statutorily to make the change, to make sure the K2 veterans are covered presumptively," Stewart said. But McDonough instead told them they were still waiting for additional information. "I believe punting is the correct term for what happened."
In a statement VA spokesman Terrence Hayes said there are more than 300 conditions covered already by the PACT Act and that the agency is working on the specific K2 illnesses and radiation exposure.
"We continue to urgently consider every option to further assist these veterans and survivors, and we will keep them apprised every step of the way," Hayes said.
"It felt like groundhog day," said Kim Brooks, whose late husband was one of the first troops who served at K2 to die.
Lt. Col. Tim Brooks was one of the first soldiers to deploy to K2 in 2001 and served with the 10th Mountain Division during Operation Anaconda against the Taliban in early 2002.
When his unit returned to Fort Drum, New York, in the spring of 2002, Brooks wasn't himself. He was suffering debilitating headaches and became unexpectedly irritable, his wife said. Then his unit was called into a briefing, to sign paperwork about the toxins they were exposed to, she said.
"He came home from that briefing and told me about it in our kitchen," said Kim Brooks, who joined Stewart at the VA meeting. "He was incredibly upset and worried and then became more and more exhausted and did not feel or look well leading up to his collapse."
Kim Brooks has tried to obtain the form her husband signed from his military records, but has not been successful and thinks it might have been removed. Other K2 veterans who were in the special operations forces have also struggled to get documents from their medical records because their missions and roles were classified.
In 2003 Tim Brooks collapsed during a Fort Drum ceremony as his unit was preparing to go to Iraq. Doctors diagnosed brain cancer, and he died a year later at age 36.
Having still to fight to get the Pentagon and VA to recognize uranium exposure at the base has left Kim Brooks "angry and dismayed and sad," she said. "Denial in 2003 and denial in 2024. When will they own it and take care of these men and women?"
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was serving as the commanding general of Fort Drum's 10th Mountain Division in 2004 when Brooks died there.
Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement Friday that the Defense Department is "aware of the health issues and associated claims of veterans" who served at K2 and is "working with the Department of Veterans Affairs on a way forward."
The presence of uranium on the base has been known since November 2001 -- just a month after troops arrived there -- and is documented on multiple Army maps, in memos and VA briefings. But it was labeled in different ways -- as enriched, low-level processed or depleted uranium. The base and the radiation and other contaminants there was the subject of congressional hearings in 2020.
The confusion about what kind of uranium was there has been one of the holdups to veterans getting care.
But radiation levels documented at K2 in November 2001 were so elevated -- as much as 40,000 times what would have registered if the uranium was just naturally occurring -- that the specific type does not matter because exposure would have been harmful, said Arjun Makhijani, a nuclear fusion specialist and president of the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research, who reviewed the K2 radiation data.
Radiation exposure from uranium can damage kidneys, create a risk for bone cancer and also affect pregnancies because it crosses the placenta, among other harmful effects, said Makhijani, who previously worked with "atomic veterans" who were sickened by radiation after working at the Bikini Atoll during nuclear weapons tests in the 1940s.
More than 15,000 troops were deployed at K2 from 2001 to 2005. While the VA does not have statistics on how many are sick, the veterans' grassroots organization has contacted about 5,000 of them and more than 1,500 are reporting serious medical conditions, including cancers, kidney and bone problems, reproductive issues and birth defects.
Getting the VA to recognize their radiation-related illnesses is about more than medical coverage, said former Army Staff Sgt. Mark Jackson, a K2 veteran who has sought treatment for severe osteoporosis, had to have a testicle removed and had his entire thyroid removed -- none of which has been covered by the VA.
"It's the recognition of the exposure," Jackson said.
Austin was the Combined Joint Task Force commander for Afghanistan when Jackson was deployed to K2. His unit would use K2 to go in and out of Afghanistan on missions. It's not lost on either Jackson or Kim Brooks that Austin now leads the agency they need finally to recognize the radiation exposure at K2.
"He was there when I was there," Jackson said. "Hell, Austin signed my Bronze Star. I look at his signature almost everyday."
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Ont., Peel police say.
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes 'for several weeks.'
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump’s near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president’s ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former U.S. president’s injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
The lawyer for a former judge whose claims to be Cree were questioned in a CBC investigation says his client is not considering legal action against the broadcaster after the Law Society of British Columbia this week backed her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
The lawyer for a former judge whose claims to be Cree were questioned in a CBC investigation says his client is not considering legal action against the broadcaster after the Law Society of British Columbia this week backed her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes 'for several weeks.'
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it has successfully untangled fishing gear on a humpback whale off British Columbia's coast that was first spotted by a ferry passenger.
Bell Canada president Mirko Bibic cited 'congestion issues' in his response to a letter sent by Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai this week to the company, expressing frustrations about poor cellphone service in the territory where the company is the dominant player.
The Crown dishonourably breached the Robinson Treaties and must negotiate a settlement with First Nations within six months, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.
Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump’s near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president’s ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former U.S. president’s injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
A tanker plane that disappeared in eastern Oregon while fighting one of the many wildfires spreading across several Western states has been found, and the pilot on board is dead, authorities said Friday.
A group of 45 American physicians and nurses who volunteered in hospitals across Gaza are sharing their experiences and demanding an immediate ceasefire and arms embargo.
A Las Vegas man has been charged with threatening to injure and kill government officials in three states and the District of Columbia, including the New York judge and prosecutor who handled former U.S. president Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, according to federal officials and court records.
Disgraced and imprisoned movie mogul Harvey Weinstein 'tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs,' Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesman, said in a statement Thursday.
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.
A group of experts is sounding the alarm that Ottawa needs to swiftly make more inroads with Americans, or Canada will be deeply disadvantaged in a looming review of a crucial trade agreement.
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is ready to return to flight after suffering a mission-ending failure during a routine journey earlier this month.
More than 97 per cent of Windows sensors are back online, CrowdStrike's CEO George Kurtz said on Thursday, nearly a week after a software update by the cybersecurity firm triggered a global outage.
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
Comedian Jon Stewart and troops sickened by uranium ended a meeting Friday at the Department of Veterans Affairs angry that once again they have been told they will have to wait to see whether the VA will connect their illnesses to the toxic base where they were deployed shortly after 9/11.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is ready to return to flight after suffering a mission-ending failure during a routine journey earlier this month.
Bell Canada president Mirko Bibic cited 'congestion issues' in his response to a letter sent by Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai this week to the company, expressing frustrations about poor cellphone service in the territory where the company is the dominant player.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games. She wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
Japan has never been a destination known for hiking up prices for foreigners. But overtourism – fuelled by a combination of pent-up post-COVID demands and the weak local currency – has recently prompted restaurants in the country to consider the merits of differential pricing.
A Las Vegas woman was living with her parents in 2015 when her dog Gizmo slipped past a faulty gate in the backyard of their home and disappeared. After nine years, they've finally been reunited.
A complaint was filed against Canada at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, alleging the Canadian women's team had used a drone to watch a rival country's training session.
The Ottawa Senators have announced that former assistant coach Bob Jones has died after a battle with ALS. He was 54.
John Herdman says he will co-operate with a Canada Soccer review into what CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue called what appears to be 'a systemic ethical shortcoming' within the organization in the wake of a mushrooming spying scandal involving the Canadian women's team at the Paris Olympics.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
The Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to rewrite the script when Hollywood A-lister and Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds brings Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club he co-owns, to BC Place for a friendly match on Saturday.
As the Olympics celebrate reaching gender parity among athletes for the first time in the Games’ history, Canadian leaders in women’s sport are pushing for further progress.
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Ont., Peel police say.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
The Toronto Zoo has shared the cause of death for a young giraffe that passed away on Thursday.
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes 'for several weeks.'
Three people are dead following a motor vehicle collision in Rocky View County on Friday morning.
A fire in an East Village seniors tower was caused by cooking oil that ignited, and then exploded, the fire department said Friday in a media statement.
The Ottawa Senators have announced that former assistant coach Bob Jones has died after a battle with ALS. He was 54.
A family in the community of Tay Valley is picking up the pieces of their barn after it was destroyed by Wednesday's tornado near Perth, Ont.
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
As the wildfires continue to rage in Alberta, a Montreal man who has lived in Jasper for over 20 years watches anxiously, hoping his home will be spared.
Environmental activists have caused disruptions outside Montreal Trudeau International Airport for three consecutive days protesting Canadian fossil fuel policy.
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes 'for several weeks.'
McDavid and longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle got engaged in Ontario last summer and are getting married there on Saturday.
One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
The New Brunswick Office of the Chief Medical Officer is warning about case of measles in the Moncton area in connection to a person who recently travelled internationally.
Emergency crews in Saint John are responding to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station Friday afternoon.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Winnipeg Beach is trying a new strategy to deal with vacant, derelict or unsightly buildings – it’s called a bylaw blitz.
Environment and Climate Canada (ECCC) is cautioning residents that conditions for a tornado are favourable in parts of Ontario.
Saskatchewan’s provincial crime rate ranked worst in the country for a 25th straight year in 2023, according to the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.
A 63-year-old man from Cowessess First Nation has died following a collision involving a truck and a train on Range Road 2060 in the RM of Elcapo.
A hot and dry week in Saskatchewan has led to the decline of crop conditions, especially in the southern and western parts of the province, according to the province’s latest crop report.
The deaths of two women on the Grand River has some questioning the lack of warning signs near a dangerous drop in Kitchener.
Police have shared the photo of a person they’re trying to identify as part of armed robbery investigation in Cambridge.
"I don't feel safe here." That's how one business owner feels after someone smashed the glass at his store in downtown Guelph.
Saskatchewan’s provincial crime rate ranked worst in the country for a 25th straight year in 2023, according to the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.
A small city in Saskatchewan has helped affect big changes in the way Statistics Canada reports its annual Crime Severity Index (CSI) data.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle and his employer are facing charges after police stopped the vehicle for speeding on Highway 11.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
A 21-year-old northern Ontario resident is facing several charges – including impaired driving – after a traffic stop in Kapuskasing last week.
Darlene Zaifman-Guslits was denied entry to an event for Pierre Poilievre at the London Jewish Community Centre.
The victim of a serious assault that occurred on July 20 has since died in hospital, according to London police.
Art Stokman partnered with CF Masonville Place to enhance their Home of Team Canada Lounge inside the mall in London.
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
A second person has been charged in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man in Meaford more than four years ago.
While Wasaga Beach is known for being the longest freshwater beach in the world, it has been talked about for a different reason in recent weeks, as reports have surfaced of beachgoers defecating in the sand.
CTV News has learned the identity of the doctor under investigation for allegedly accessing the data of newborn babies without authorization: Dr. Omar Afandi.
Essex County OPP have reopened Old Tecumseh Road, near Puce Road, after a train derailment.
The Windsor Spitfires have confirmed to CTV News that former head coach Bob Jones has died after a battle with ALS.
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it has successfully untangled fishing gear on a humpback whale off British Columbia's coast that was first spotted by a ferry passenger.
Wildfire officials on Vancouver Island say an out-of-control wildfire burning west of Victoria is expected to grow in the coming days before rain and cooler temperatures can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the blaze.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
A southern Alberta staple is set to go on sale next week despite a wet spring and hot July.
A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
Wawa is one of three northern Ontario communities to receive government funding to help create and advance economic development, with the township receiving almost $300,000.
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.