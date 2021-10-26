OTTAWA/TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday unveiled his new cabinet roster that will help shepherd his Liberal government into his third mandate. Rookies and veteran ministers who've been shuffled into new portfolios have less than a month to settle into their new jobs before Parliament is recalled on Nov. 22.

Here's how the Liberal cabinet currently stands, including some facts and biographical information about each member, compiled by CTVNews.ca.



When it comes to provincial representation, 42 per cent (16) of the cabinet ministers are from Ontario, with 29 per cent (11) from Quebec. There are no cabinet ministers from the Northwest Territories or the Yukon. Neither Saskatchewan nor Nunavut elected a Liberal in the 2021 federal election. (Hover over the dots to see individual cabinet ministers.) Not including the prime minister, the Liberal cabinet continues to be 50% men and 50% women. Trudeau has promised since 2015 to choose a cabinet based on gender parity. When it comes to diverse representation in cabinet, the breakdown is as follows. Eighteen per cent, or 7 members, of cabinet are persons of colour, while 3 members identify as LGBTQ2S+, and there is just one Indigenous member (Dan Vandal, who became aware of his Metis heritage later in life). Eight of the members have not previously held a cabinet position. Five of the rookies are women and three are men. Most have been in federal office since at least 2015, with Mark Holland being the exception, having first been elected to the House of Commons in 2004. In terms of true political newbies, Pascal St-Onge was just elected in September, and Marci Ien won in a bylection in 2020.

