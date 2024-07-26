World

    • Harvey Weinstein in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 and contracting double pneumonia

    Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, on July 19, 2024. (Adam Gray / Pool / AFP / Getty Images / File via CNN Newsource) Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, on July 19, 2024. (Adam Gray / Pool / AFP / Getty Images / File via CNN Newsource)
    Disgraced and imprisoned movie mogul Harvey Weinstein “tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs,” Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesman, said in a statement Thursday.

    “Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein’s authorized representative and prison consultant, confirms that Mr. Weinstein has been brought back to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward so that he can be treated for the myriad of health conditions that he is still afflicted with on a daily basis such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and various other conditions. In addition, Mr. Weinstein tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs,” the statement said.

    Engelmayer also confirmed to CNN that Weinstein was transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward late on Wednesday night.

    The New York Court of Appeals overturned a sex crimes conviction against Weinstein in April, but he has remained in custody in New York. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in April that it plans to retry the case, in which he was originally convicted in 2020 of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

    In 2022, the former film producer was found guilty of three of seven charges of rape and sexual assault against one of four women he was accused of assaulting in Los Angeles.

    In that case, Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

    He has maintained his innocence and denied any nonconsensual sexual activity.

