'Never said I was going to close the door on politics forever': Christy Clark on interest in federal leadership run
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces growing pressure from within his own caucus to step aside, former B.C. premier Christy Clark says she is open to returning to politics.
"I have never said, from the minute I left politics, that I was going to close the door on politics forever," she told Vassy Kapelos on CTV's Power Play in her first comments since releasing a statement to CTV News earlier this week stating she wants to be "part of the conversation on the future direction of the Liberal Party."
But Clark, who is a weekly panelist on CTV's Power Play, also acknowledges the Liberal leader position isn't available right now.
"The prime minister has decided he wants to stay. He's going to stay," she said. "There's no job open."
When asked if Trudeau should step aside, Clark said he "has the right" to remain as leader.
"The party maintains confidence in him and he's the leader of the party. He says he's going to run, and Liberals across the country need to support him in doing that," she said, adding that there must be unity within the Liberal party to fight Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
In her statement on Monday, Clark said she has been "listening to Canadians and Liberals across the country" and is hearing that "Canadians are fed up with politicians who think sowing division is an acceptable path to victory."
Her latest comments on Power Play come a day after a high-stakes Liberal caucus meeting, in which at least 24 Liberal MPs formally asked Trudeau to step aside. Despite the caucus challenge, Trudeau has vowed he will remain as party leader.
Clark, who served as B.C. premier between 2011 and 2017, said she's familiar with being in a caucus where there are lots of "vigorous discussions."
"I can tell you, the caucus that I led was a coalition of people from all different parts of the province and hugely different views," she said. "This is sometimes what happens inside the room."
You can watch CTV Power Play's full Front Bench panel with former B.C. premier Christy Clark at the top of this article.
With files from CTV News' Stephanie Ha and Spencer Van Dyk
BREAKING L.A. prosecutor seeks new sentence for Menendez brothers in 1989 murder of parents
A Los Angeles prosecutor said on Thursday he is asking the court to resentence Erik and Lyle Menendez after they have spent 34 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, after new evidence emerged indicating they were sexually abused by their father for years.
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets as Liberals make major pivot
The federal government is slashing immigration targets to levels that will flatten population growth as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right after the COVID-19 pandemic.
2 suspects arrested after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
More straight couples are calling each other partner. Here's why
Within a year of dating, 31-year-old Siara Rouzer crossed a major relationship milestone. The guy she was seeing was no longer a boyfriend but her partner.
Vince McMahon, embattled former CEO of WWE, sued for allegedly enabling sexual abuse
A new lawsuit alleges Vince McMahon knowingly enabled the sexual exploitation of children by a WWE employee in the 1980s.
B.C. election recounts won't start until Sunday afternoon
Voting officials say recounts in two ridings that could determine the outcome of British Columbia's election won't start until Sunday afternoon.
Policy points, partisan jabs mark closing foreign interference hearing
Participants in a federal public inquiry are calling on Ottawa to take bolder action against foreign interference by making effective use of legal tools, closing loopholes and fostering public education.
Court documents reveal new details about U.S. probe into ex-Canadian Olympian accused of running drug trafficking ring
U.S. authorities earlier this year knew the whereabouts of a former Canadian Olympian who is now on the run for allegedly running a transnational drug trafficking ring and orchestrating murders in Ontario, according to Ontario court documents.
Two arrested in northern Saskatchewan after all-day manhunt for armed auto thieves
The Saskatchewan RCMP is calling off its dangerous persons alert after two people were arrested in the Tobin Lake area Thursday afternoon.
BREAKING L.A. prosecutor seeks new sentence for Menendez brothers in 1989 murder of parents
A Los Angeles prosecutor said on Thursday he is asking the court to resentence Erik and Lyle Menendez after they have spent 34 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, after new evidence emerged indicating they were sexually abused by their father for years.
Israeli strike on Gaza shelter kills 17 as Blinken says ceasefire talks will resume
An Israeli strike on a school where displaced people were sheltering in the central Gaza Strip killed at least 17 people on Thursday, nearly all women and children, Palestinian medical officials said.
Trump says if he takes office, he'll fire special counsel Jack Smith 'within 2 seconds'
Donald Trump said Thursday that if he wins the White House, he will fire special counsel Jack Smith 'within two seconds' of taking office.
Colorado funeral home owners accused of stashing dead bodies plead guilty to federal fraud charges
Colorado funeral home owners accused of misspending nearly US$900,000 in pandemic relief funds and living lavishly, all while allegedly storing 190 decaying bodies in a building and sending grieving families fake ashes, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal fraud charges for defrauding customers.
After news of DOJ warning, Elon Musk's super PAC didn't announce 'daily' lottery winner on Wednesday
Elon Musk's super PAC didn't announce a winner for its "daily" $1 million giveaway to registered swing state voters on Wednesday, the same day news broke that the Justice Department warned Musk’s group that its sweepstakes might be illegal.
Tropical storm battering Philippines leaves at least 24 people dead in flooding and landslides
Widespread flooding and landslides set off by a tropical storm in the northeastern Philippines on Thursday left at least 24 people dead, swept away cars and prompted authorities to scramble for motorboats to rescue trapped villagers, some on roofs.
Some Liberal MPs disappointed by Trudeau saying so quickly that he's staying
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is digging in, saying 'yes,' he's staying on as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. His assertion comes less than 24 hours after telling his MPs that he'd reflect on his future in the face of a deadline imposed by defectors in his caucus, and that’s left some feeling 'disappointed.'
Medical assistance in dying: Quebec says it's ready to start accepting advanced requests next week
Quebec's health department says it will be ready to meet the expected demand for advanced applications for medical assistance in dying when it begins accepting those requests next week.
-
First lawsuit filed against McDonald's over its E. coli outbreak
A Colorado man has filed the first lawsuit against McDonald’s relating to its E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders that, so far, has led to at least 49 illnesses across 10 states, including one death.
-
This radioactive gas is a leading cause of lung cancer. Here's how to check if it's in your home
Radon is a radioactive gas found in nearly every Canadian home. A new research study is putting a renewed spotlight on the invisible, odourless element that is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canada.
This Londoner will be the first non-American to venture into in deep space
London Ont. born astronaut and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen spoke with thousands of high school students across the country today about the upcoming Artemis II mission.
-
Stunning fossil trapped in amber reveals previously unknown species that lived during the time of dinosaurs
Diverse firefly species lit up the night during the late Mesozoic period, scientists have confirmed.
-
Artificial intelligence decodes oinks and grunts to keep pigs happy
European scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm capable of interpreting pig sounds, aiming to create a tool that can help farmers improve animal welfare.
Actor Matthew Perry's legacy to live on through Canadian foundation to aid people with addictions
A new organization that aims to help people struggling with addiction officially launched in Ottawa Thursday, named after the late Matthew Perry.
-
Argentine police raid the Buenos Aires hotel where One Direction's Liam Payne died
Argentina's police raided the Buenos Aires hotel where ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne stayed before dying last week after falling from a third-floor balcony, a government official said Thursday.
-
Vince McMahon, embattled former CEO of WWE, sued for allegedly enabling sexual abuse
A new lawsuit alleges Vince McMahon knowingly enabled the sexual exploitation of children by a WWE employee in the 1980s.
No end for Boeing labour strike as workers reject latest contract proposal
Boeing factory workers voted against the company’s latest contract offer and remain on the picket lines six weeks into a strike that has stopped production of the aerospace giant’s bestselling jetliners.
-
Rogers to sell minority stake in portion of backhaul infrastructure to pay down debt
Rogers Communications Inc. is selling a minority stake in a portion of its wireless network infrastructure for $7 billion amid a 'pivot' in strategy as it seeks to pay down debt.
-
Shake Shack to open two more Toronto locations this winter
Shake Shack has announced plans to open two more Toronto locations in the coming months.
'Couldn't process all the zeroes': Toronto man wins $2.5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot
A Toronto man who only recently checked a Lotto 6/49 lottery ticket he bought back in June is now $2.5 million richer.
-
More straight couples are calling each other partner. Here's why
Within a year of dating, 31-year-old Siara Rouzer crossed a major relationship milestone. The guy she was seeing was no longer a boyfriend but her partner.
-
Meet the rescued duck at a Manitoba farm who has waddled her way into the internet's heart
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Golden Knights make Shea Theodore their highest-paid player with a 7-year extension
The Vegas Golden Knights made defenceman Shea Theodore their highest-paid player Thursday, signing him to a seven-year contract worth an average of US$7.425 million per year.
-
Montreal's Chris Boucher gets more playing time for Raptors after season on bench
Chris Boucher was back, for at least one game. The veteran forward spent most of last season at the far end of the Toronto Raptors' bench, rarely seeing playing time.
-
18-year-old files lawsuit over ownership of Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50-50 ball, seeks to prevent auction
An 18-year-old has filed a lawsuit over the ownership of the ball Shohei Ohtani made baseball history with when he became the inaugural member of the 50-50 club.
Golf carts allowed on roads in some Alberta communities as part of pilot
A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.
-
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
-
China has deported a VW executive for allegedly using drugs while in Thailand
A senior executive for Volkswagen in China has been deported for allegedly using cocaine and marijuana while on vacation in Thailand, according to Chinese authorities and German media reports.
Runners try to 'Beat Beethoven' classics during unique Halifax race
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
Man who died in floodwaters among 8 Nova Scotians awarded Medal of Bravery
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
Professional mountain biker attempts new world record in Winnipeg
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
'I am humbled': Meet the 87-year-old Ontario woman who graduated from York University
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
In 2022, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim promised to hire 100 cops and 100 nurses. Here's what's actually happened so far.
An update on the health-care piece of Mayor Ken Sim's pledge to hire 100 mental health nurses to pair with 100 police officers has revealed just how little resemblance what is being implemented bears to what was promised in 2022.
Man tries to save salmon swimming in Port Coquitlam streets during B.C. storm
Many roads looked more like rushing rivers during last weekend's atmospheric river, and some fish seemed to think so as well.
Court documents reveal new details about U.S. probe into ex-Canadian Olympian accused of running drug trafficking ring
U.S. authorities earlier this year knew the whereabouts of a former Canadian Olympian who is now on the run for allegedly running a transnational drug trafficking ring and orchestrating murders in Ontario, according to Ontario court documents.
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
Ontario family loses dream home after $38K deposit falls through
It's a dream for many Canadians, trying to save up enough money for a down payment on their very first home. That was also the dream for the Esmeralda family, a family of five with two dogs who currently live in a Scarborough apartment building.
'It’s brutal': Calgary company steaming mad after Google removes business profile
A Calgary business owner is frustrated and looking for answers after Google removed his business' profile without warning, resulting in a loss of bookings and damage to his company’s reputation.
University of Calgary grad students facing 'uncertainty' after recent immigration changes
International graduate students at the University of Calgary say recent changes to the cap on international students, along with more cuts to Canada's immigration targets, is causing uncertainty -- and could drive talent away from the country.
'Vaccine fatigue' growing in Alberta during fall immunization campaign, expert says
Vaccine fatigue is likely to blame for a slower start to the fall immunization campaign in Alberta, according to an infectious disease expert.
Police identify woman stabbed to death in park in Ottawa's south end
The Ottawa Police Service has identified the woman who was stabbed to death at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive Thursday morning.
Actor Matthew Perry's legacy to live on through Canadian foundation to aid people with addictions
A new organization that aims to help people struggling with addiction officially launched in Ottawa Thursday, named after the late Matthew Perry.
Stolen copper wire, utility trailer recovered in eastern Ontario: OPP
A man is facing charges after copper wire and a utility trailer were stolen from a business in eastern Ontario Wednesday.
2 suspects arrested after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.
'Early detection is key': Beyonce's dad speaks in Montreal about personal journey with breast cancer
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and on Thursday the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation held a brunch in downtown Montreal featuring a special guest: Matthew Knowles.
Medical assistance in dying: Quebec says it's ready to start accepting advanced requests next week
Quebec's health department says it will be ready to meet the expected demand for advanced applications for medical assistance in dying when it begins accepting those requests next week.
Father of murdered Beaumont woman's boyfriend to serve prison time after appeal
The man who cut up the body of his grandson's mother is going to prison after the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned his previous sentence.
How have usage and the cannabis retail market changed since legalization?
In the six years since cannabis was legalized in Canada, the industry has gone through rapid growth, increased uptake and better awareness of side effects.
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Edmonton shooting
One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting on Wednesday night.
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
'This sudden loss is felt deeply': Man killed in workplace accident at Moncton tire shop
WorkSafeNB is investigating after a man was killed in a workplace incident at a tire shop in Moncton, N.B., last week.
N.S. Liberals accuse former member Fred Tilley of data breach
The Nova Scotia Liberals are accusing former member Fred Tilley of accessing party files one day before he crossed the aisle to join the Progressive Conservatives.
'Just horrible': Manitoba man sentenced to life in prison for murdering partner, children
The Manitoba man who brutally murdered his partner and two young children stood in court, voice wavering, and apologized for his actions that ended the lives of three people he said he loved very much.
'Sends a strong message to us': Pair of RM of Springfield councillors want to opt out of Plan 20-50
A pair of councillors in the RM of Springfield plan on bringing forward a motion to opt out of Plan 20-50 when they are first able to.
Teen charged after stolen vehicle damages home, property in St. Boniface: police
A Winnipeg teenager has been charged with multiple offences after a stolen car crashed in St. Boniface Thursday morning.
Here's how many have people have already voted in Saskatchewan's election
After two days of advance polls, more than 119,000 people have already cast a ballot in-person for the 2024 Saskatchewan election.
Shercom announces more layoffs as Sask. tire recycler transitions to 'skeleton' staff
A former tire recycling company in Saskatoon is announcing additional layoffs months after a dispute with the provincial government.
One killed, 2 hurt in collision north of Regina
A man is dead and two other people were injured in a two vehicle collision north of Regina on Wednesday evening.
Erick Buhr insists he didn't kill his grandmother while testifying at second-degree murder trial
Erick Buhr, the man on trial for second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother Viola Erb, took the stand Thursday to testify in his own defense.
Guelph, Ont. couple using social media to find surrogate
One Ontario couple is taking a different approach to growing their family.
Court documents reveal new details about U.S. probe into ex-Canadian Olympian accused of running drug trafficking ring
U.S. authorities earlier this year knew the whereabouts of a former Canadian Olympian who is now on the run for allegedly running a transnational drug trafficking ring and orchestrating murders in Ontario, according to Ontario court documents.
Two arrested in northern Saskatchewan after all-day manhunt for armed auto thieves
The Saskatchewan RCMP is calling off its dangerous persons alert after two people were arrested in the Tobin Lake area Thursday afternoon.
Shercom announces more layoffs as Sask. tire recycler transitions to 'skeleton' staff
A former tire recycling company in Saskatoon is announcing additional layoffs months after a dispute with the provincial government.
Police investigating multiple suspicious fire in Saskatoon Mayfair neighbourhood
Saskatoon police are investigating a series of suspicious fires that were lit in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
North Bay soup kitchen fights to stay open after $140K funding request denied
The Gathering Place board chair Peter Gregory is vowing to fight to keep the doors to the Cassells Street soup kitchen open after the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board denied their six-figure funding request.
Sudbury police searching for suspect in dangerous driving incident
Greater Sudbury Police have released a photo of a person they say escaped by driving their motor vehicle on a sidewalk past pedestrians and then the wrong way down a one-way street.
Bush party shooting witness: the accused 'had a gun in his car'
When she took the stand at a London courthouse on Thursday, 21-year-old Kaiah Edmonds testified that she arrived at the bush party off of Pack Road in a vehicle driven by one of the accused - Carlos Guerra Guerra.
Hyde Park BIA sets its sights on expanded boundaries, and customized approach
The Hyde Park Business Improvement Association is taking steps to re-brand and dramatically expand its boundaries.
Group of friends robbed at knifepoint, London police hope to ID suspect
London police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday.
Hospital parking fees stir up controversy despite money going toward patient care
The cost of living is increasing, from groceries to gas, prices are consistently going up, and now there’s controversy surrounding paying for parking at hospitals.
Town bylaw requests Innisfil, Ont. family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Ontario Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
Emergency crews extinguish fire at possible encampment in Barrie
Emergency crews were called to attend a fire that broke out in a grassy area in Barrie on Thursday morning.
Extradited Canadian convicted on drug charges
A former Lakeshore man is facing a 10-year prison sentence after he was found guilty on drug charges.
Implementing traffic-calming measures to slow drivers down on Walker Road not feasible, says councillor
Speeding along Walker Road is a concern for residents who live, work and drive through the major Windsor artery, but according to one city councillor, implementing traffic calming measures is not a feasible solution.
Police investigating indecent act in Chatham
The Chatham-Kent Police Service is investigating an indecent act report it received.
Mounties investigate theft of driftwood sculptures in Colwood, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a set of popular driftwood sculptures was reportedly stolen last week.
B.C. election recounts won't start until Sunday afternoon
Voting officials say recounts in two ridings that could determine the outcome of British Columbia's election won't start until Sunday afternoon.
B.C. records more than 1,700 drug deaths in first 9 months of 2024
At least 1,749 people have died from toxic and unregulated drugs in British Columbia since the start of the year – a rate of more than six people per day, according to the latest data from the provincial coroner's office.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
More listening and strategizing essential to Crowsnest tourism success, NDP says
The Municipality of Crowsnest Pass deserves a better shot at becoming a significant tourism hub than the UCP government is giving it, an NDP shadow minister said as the southeastern Alberta community gears up for a coal mining plebiscite.
Hitmen kick off 3-game road trip on wrong foot, dropping 4-2 decision to Tigers
A three-game road trip across the prairies got off on a sour note Wednesday night as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Calgary Hitmen 4-2.
Golf carts allowed on roads in some Alberta communities as part of pilot
A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.
Wellness bus soon back on the road in the Sault
A critical piece of the Sault’s homeless outreach strategy is almost ready to hit the road.
Nova Scotia residents charged with drug trafficking in Thunder Bay
Police seized drugs, $70,000 and a large gold chain in a drug trafficking bust earlier this month in Thunder Bay.
Collecting winter coats for kids in need in Sault Ste. Marie
An annual event held in Sault Ste. Marie is back for the 29th year to ensure local kids get the winter clothing they need as the temperature dips.
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.