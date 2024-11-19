Politics

    • Government spending in limbo as Conservatives, Liberals continue game of chicken in House

    OTTAWA -

    The federal government is asking Parliament for approval to spend billions of dollars, but the ongoing stalemate in the House of Commons could prevent the Liberals from getting the green light.

    Treasury Board President Anita Anand tabled a request on Monday for $21.6 billion to fund programs including housing, dental care and the national school food program.

    But the request is likely to sit in limbo because the Conservatives have pledged to gridlock all debate until the Liberals hand over unredacted documents related to misspending on a green-tech fund.

    Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer says new documents released by the Liberals this month are still redacted and aren't good enough.

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland called the Tories irresponsible and accused them of playing partisan games by continuing the filibuster that has ground government business to a halt for nearly two months.

    There are additional tensions in the House as NDP MP Blake Desjarlais added his own request to Conservative calls for Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault to resign or be fired over claims he had Indigenous heritage.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

