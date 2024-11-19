Government spending in limbo as Conservatives, Liberals continue game of chicken in House
The federal government is asking Parliament for approval to spend billions of dollars, but the ongoing stalemate in the House of Commons could prevent the Liberals from getting the green light.
Treasury Board President Anita Anand tabled a request on Monday for $21.6 billion to fund programs including housing, dental care and the national school food program.
But the request is likely to sit in limbo because the Conservatives have pledged to gridlock all debate until the Liberals hand over unredacted documents related to misspending on a green-tech fund.
Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer says new documents released by the Liberals this month are still redacted and aren't good enough.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland called the Tories irresponsible and accused them of playing partisan games by continuing the filibuster that has ground government business to a halt for nearly two months.
There are additional tensions in the House as NDP MP Blake Desjarlais added his own request to Conservative calls for Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault to resign or be fired over claims he had Indigenous heritage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Runway shut for 48 hours after cargo plane skids off at Vancouver International Airport
One of the runways at Vancouver International Airport will be closed for two days after a jet carrying Amazon packages overran it Tuesday morning.
Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
Canadian inflation back at 2 per cent ahead of year-end interest rate decision
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Police arrest 2 suspects in killing of Montreal cryptocurrency influencer
Quebec provincial police have arrested two suspects in the death of 24-year-old cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
Women testified to House panel that they were paid for sexual favours by Gaetz, lawyer says
Two women testified to the House Ethics Committee that they were paid for "sexual favours" by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, a lawyer for the two women told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday.
Watch Cruise ship tilts, causing panic as 'Titanic' song plays
Cruise ship passengers got a scare when their vessel tilted sideways, with one man saying the theme song for the film 'Titanic' had played during the ordeal.
Canucks forward J.T. Miller taking 'indefinite leave,' team says
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, there will be a notable absence on the ice.
Ex-husband of mass rape victim Gisele Pelicot set to speak in court
Gisele Pelicot, subjected to mass rape organized by her husband over 10 years, on Tuesday condemned the cowardice of the dozens of men accused of abusing her who claim they didn't realize it was rape, adding France's patriarchal society must change.
E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
Police arrest 2 suspects in killing of Montreal cryptocurrency influencer
Quebec provincial police have arrested two suspects in the death of 24-year-old cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
Runway shut for 48 hours after cargo plane skids off at Vancouver International Airport
One of the runways at Vancouver International Airport will be closed for two days after a jet carrying Amazon packages overran it Tuesday morning.
'Bomb cyclone' to bring high winds to the B.C. coast
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
What three storms impacting the country have in common
A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' is cyclone bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.
Report finds 1 in 5 newcomers leave Canada within 25 years, calls for retention plan
One in five immigrants who come to Canada ultimately leave for another country within 25 years, with about one-third of those people moving on within the first five years.
-
Nearly 100 food aid trucks violently looted in Gaza, UN agencies say
Nearly 100 trucks carrying food for Palestinians were violently looted on Nov. 16 after entering Gaza in one of the worst aid losses during 13 months of war in the enclave, where hunger is deepening, two UN agencies told Reuters on Monday.
Manhattan DA agrees to postpone Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case
The Manhattan district attorney said Tuesday it would agree to postpone Donald Trump's sentencing to give them time to litigate the president-elect's expected motion to dismiss the hush money case.
Brazilian police arrest 5 officers over coup plot to overthrow government and kill President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Brazilian police arrest 5 officers over coup plot to overthrow government and kill President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
U.S. will send Ukraine at least $275 million in new weapons in push to bolster Kyiv ahead of Trump
The Pentagon will send Ukraine at least US$275 million in new weapons, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as the Biden administration rushes to do as much as it can to help Kyiv fight back against Russia in the remaining two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
Italy recovers Etruscan artifacts worth US$8.5 million bound for black market
Italian authorities announced Tuesday the seizure of an illegal excavation of an Etruscan burial site in the central Umbria region and are investigating two people for suspected theft of urns, sarcophagi and other artifacts worth 8 million euros (US$8.5 million) intended for sale on the black market.
Thousands of U.K. farmers descend on Parliament to protest a tax they say will ruin family farms
With banners, bullhorns, toy tractors and an angry message, thousands of British farmers descended on Parliament on Tuesday to protest a tax hike they say will deal a 'hammer blow' to struggling family farms.
Trudeau says G20 leaders' statement on Ukraine is not strong enough
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the final leaders' statement from the G20 summit in Brazil is not strong enough on the war in Ukraine.
Tories call on Boissonnault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
Ontario proposes fix to issue of dwindling long-term care cultural admissions
Ontario is proposing a pilot project to tweak long-term care priority rules in order to address a problem of declining and mismatched admissions to the province's cultural homes.
'Saving lives is not controversial': B.C. doctors set up 'unsanctioned' overdose prevention sites at hospitals
A group of physicians are setting up unofficial overdose prevention sites outside two Vancouver Island hospitals Monday, aiming to help people struggling with addiction – while also sending a message to the government.
Forget driverless cars. One company wants autonomous helicopters to spray crops and fight fires
Hector Xu founded Rotor Technologies in 2021 and developed unmanned helicopters. Rotor has built two autonomous Sprayhawks and aims to have as many as 20 ready for market next year.
6 monkeys are still on the loose from a South Carolina compound after dozens escaped
Six monkeys were still on the loose early Monday after dozens escaped earlier this month from a South Carolina compound that breeds the primates for medical research, according to authorities.
Thinking about quitting social media? There may be another option, B.C. researcher says
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
Cher's memoir includes new details about her divorce from Sonny Bono
Though Cher and Sonny Bono’s marriage lasted less than a decade, their musical hits endured. Yet Cher details in her new memoir that the success of her creative partnership with her late husband wasn’t equally shared.
New York priest who allowed Sabrina Carpenter to shoot music video in church further stripped of duties
The leader of a New York City church where pop star Sabrina Carpenter filmed provocative scenes for a music video was stripped of his duties Monday after church officials said an investigation revealed other instances of mismanagement.
Toronto author Anne Michaels wins Giller Prize for novel 'Held'
Toronto poet-novelist Anne Michaels appealed for 'unity' in Canada's arts community on Monday night as she accepted the Giller Prize, an award boycotted by several prominent Canadian authors over its sponsors' ties to Israel.
Booze rollout 'saved a lot of stores from closing,' chair of Ontario Convenience Store Association says
It's been a little over two months since corner stores around the province began stocking booze on their shelves and the chair of the Ontario Convenience Store Association says the new alcoholic offerings have been a lifeline for many businesses in the province.
Canadian inflation back at 2 per cent ahead of year-end interest rate decision
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Customers with six-figure salaries are fuelling Walmart's growth
Walmart's business is surging. Customers making more than US$100,000 a year are fuelling the growth.
Are you a digital nomad? Share your journey of remote work and travel
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
Shake Shack cheeseburgers to be served in first class on Delta flights
Delta Air Lines’ newest dining option for first class passengers isn’t anything fancy. In fact, it’s the exact opposite, because it’s fast food.
Think you're too young for life insurance? Buying early can help save on premiums
Buying life insurance in your 20s can feel like an added cost to an already long list of expenses. But experts say it can safeguard loved ones if life doesn't go as planned.
Canucks forward J.T. Miller taking 'indefinite leave,' team says
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, there will be a notable absence on the ice.
Argos celebrate Grey Cup title with energetic fan rally at Maple Leaf Square
The Toronto Argonauts celebrated their latest Grey Cup win with an energetic, occasionally messy fan rally on Tuesday.
Rafael Nadal loses at the Davis Cup in what could be his last match
Roger Federer says Rafael Nadal made him enjoy tennis "even more" during a rivalry that spanned 40 matches over 15 years.
Toyota Highlander tops list of most stolen vehicles in 2023: Equite Association
An insurance crime and fraud prevention group says the Toyota Highlander was the most stolen vehicle in 2023, dethroning the Honda CR-V as the nation's top stolen car for two years in a row.
-
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
'You couldn't open the door': Concerns over awareness of and access to Tesla emergency latch after 4 killed in Toronto, 5 killed in Wisconsin
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
'How are ya?': Toronto podcaster's prank calls to Nova Scotians leads to successful series
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift’s Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
WATCH 'Fireball' meteor lights up Calgary's sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
'I get in this workshop and everything disappears': N.B. man creates whimsical birdhouses in spare time
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
N.B. fashion designer honours late mother with unique, award-winning dress
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Around 100 people displaced after raging fire at Burnaby, B.C., apartment building
An intense fire that broke out at a Burnaby, B.C., apartment building overnight has left around 100 resident displaced.
Man charged with attempted murder after one person shot while trying to stop Mississauga home invasion
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with armed home invasions in Mississauga, Toronto, and Brampton, including one incident where one person was shot and seriously injured.
'Blood on your hands': Demonstrators ejected from Queen’s Park gallery after outburst over closure of supervised consumption site
Two people were ejected from the observation gallery of the provincial legislature at Queen’s Park Tuesday following a heated demonstration over the closure of supervised consumption sites by the Ford government.
Here are the most stolen vehicles in Ontario in 2023
The Lexus RX has topped this year’s list of the most stolen vehicles in Ontario as the auto theft crisis continues to worsen across the province and country.
11 Calgary spots make list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2024
Almost a dozen Calgary eateries are featured on a new list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2024.
Suspect used gun, disguises to rob cannabis stores in Calgary, Edmonton: police
Police are hoping to identify a man believed to have robbed several cannabis stores in Calgary and Edmonton while using a gun and disguises.
Alberta Energy Regulator orders Sunshine Oilsands to suspend wells, pipelines
The Alberta Energy Regulator has issued an order requiring Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. to suspend its wells, facilities and pipelines, saying the company hasn't met its regulatory obligations.
Federal land in Ottawa's west end now available for housing
The federal government is making a piece of land available for future housing in Ottawa's west end, on land around the historic building that houses a Keg Restaurant.
4 people facing charges after demonstrators blocked downtown Ottawa intersections, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says four people are facing charges after people participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Ottawa "ignored directions from police and blocked a street."
Ottawa to spend $1 million for two self-cleaning washrooms in Centretown in 2025
Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster says the 2025 draft budget includes $1 million for two new public washrooms in the downtown ward.
Sex abuse case: Judge orders seizure of homes belonging to billionaire Robert Miller
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
-
Dawson College to close Thursday after students hold strike in solidarity with Gaza
Dawson College will be closed on Thursday after students voted in favour of holding a one-day strike in solidarity with Gaza.
Teen dead, 2 injured in crash west of Athabasca
A teenager is dead after a crash between two trucks on Highway 2 west of Athabasca Monday evening.
St. Albert RCMP warn residents about rash of break-ins
Thirteen break-ins in east and southeast St. Albert in the last month have prompted local Mounties to issue a warning.
-
BREAKING Cape Breton man's disappearance now ruled a homicide
Police in Cape Breton are now treating the disappearance of Kenneth “Justin” MacDonald as a homicide.
Halifax bus driver won’t be charged in pedestrian’s death: police
Halifax Regional Police say the driver of a transit bus that struck and killed a pedestrian in the city last month won’t be charged.
Emergency alert system to be tested in Atlantic Canada Wednesday
Atlantic Canadians may receive an alert on their smartphones, radios and televisions Wednesday as part of a test for Canada's national public alerting system.
UPDATED Police update investigation into report of man with knife at University of Manitoba
An incident involving reports of a man armed with a knife at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry Campus has been resolved according to Winnipeg police.
Snow coming to Manitoba; dangerous conditions expected
Manitobans are being warned that a major snowfall this week is expected to bring dangerous travel conditions.
Winnipeg police arrest man in stabbing death investigation
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing death on Nov. 8.
Winter storm creates dangerous driving conditions around Saskatchewan
All highways out of Regina and Saskatoon are reporting various winter conditions Tuesday, as a winter storm makes its way through eastern and central parts of Saskatchewan.
Regina's two returning councillors hope foundation of experience can help build re-envisioned city council
The two re-elected councillors making their return to Henry Baker Hall hope their previous experience can help guide a group which has nine new members.
Here's how YQR keeps animals from interfering with your flight's takeoff and landing
Everyone must contend with airport security measures before stepping foot on a plane – but even Mother Nature has to steer clear when it comes to busy runways. YQR in Regina is no exception.
Cambridge men charged for defrauding federal government, financial institutions and educational institutions
Two Cambridge men have been charged as part of an ongoing fraud investigation that began over the summer.
Saskatoon police investigating second weekend homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a second homicide that occurred over the weekend.
Saskatoon clearing priority streets after first major snowfall
Saskatoon residents woke to find the city under a blanket of snow on Tuesday, with around 10 centimetres falling overnight and more on the way.
Over a dozen collisions reported as Sask. slammed with winter storm: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting a rise in collisions and traffic incidents as the province receives its first full taste of the winter season.
Drinking water advisory issued for certain streets in Greater Sudbury
People living on Morris Street east of Van Horne and all streets leading off Morris in Greater Sudbury are under a drinking water advisory, the health unit said Tuesday.
Capreol, Ont., resident wins $1 million in Encore draw
Mike Ross of Capreol in Greater Sudbury matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the June 15 in the Lotto 6/49 draw to win $1 million.
Can't you smell that smell? Cannabis odour leads to major drug bust in Espanola, Ont.
The smell of pot from a vehicle during a RIDE check in Espanola led police to find $41,200 in cannabis, along with 140 gummies and 50 vape pens.
Road closures for BRT work in London
Work on the BRT traffic lights will result in some overnight lane closures in London.
More details released after two people killed in boat crash
Lambton OPP officers are releasing more details about a boating fatality that resulted in the death of two individuals.
Hate-related graffiti found at local public school, again
For the second time, a London man has been charged after the discovery of hate-related graffiti and property damage at a local school. Around 7 a.m. on Monday, police were notified of the damage at Emily Carr Public School on Hawthorne Road.
Breaking News Active shooter investigation underway in Barrie's north end, immediate area evacuated
Barrie police are on the scene of an ongoing investigation in the area of Bayfield Street and Heather Street.
Caledon high school in lockdown for police investigation
Students and staff at a Caledon high school are in lockdown for a police investigation Tuesday afternoon.
One person seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in Barrie
Police in Barrie are investigating what they believe could be a hit-and-run after an individual was found in the city’s north end Tuesday morning with serious injuries.
Man allegedly threatened people with knives at east-end restaurant
Windsor police have arrested a 61-year-old man who was allegedly threatening people with knives at an east-end restaurant.
Iler Road closed in Harrow due to collision
Iler Road is closed between County Road 50 and County Road 20 in Harrow due to a collision.
CKPS seeking help locating missing woman
The Chatham-Kent Police Service is seeking the public’s help finding a missing woman.
A 'bomb cyclone' sounds scary but meteorologist says it's not alarmist
The use of terms including "atmospheric rivers" and "bomb cyclones" to describe weather phenomena has moved out of scientific journals and into the mainstream in recent years, but meteorologist Cindy Day says there's nothing alarmist about the language.
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Alleged Lethbridge drug house on Eagle Road shut down by Alberta sheriffs
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying officers were frequently called to the home over complaints about drug activity.
Lethbridge charities launch 2024 Christmas Hope campaign
Lethbridge’s largest charities are coming together once again to help give more people a merry Christmas. Both local food banks, the Salvation Army, Lethbridge Family Services and My City Care will provide toys and food to families in need this holiday season as part of the Christmas Hope campaign.
Lethbridge Tim Hortons donating Holiday Smile Cookie proceeds to Green Shirt Day initiative
Tim Hortons is once again selling Holiday Smile Cookie, and this year money from Lethbridge locations is going, in part, to Green Shirt Day.
Police search for federal offender with ties to Thunder Bay
The repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public's help to find a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching his statutory release.
Program helps Sault family become homeowners
A Sault Ste. Marie program that gives people on social housing the opportunity to purchase a newly renovated home has just changed the lives of another local family.
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a massive wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet come to pass.
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.