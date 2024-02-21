Government of Canada announces $15 million in funding to combat auto theft

The Government of Canada has announced $15 million in federal funding to combat the recent rise in auto theft, officials said Wednesday.

Minister of Public Safety Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez and Montreal Police Chief said in a news conference that $9.1 million will be allocated to provincial, territorial and municipal forces, $3.5 million to enhance information sharing with INTERPOL's joint transnational vehicle crime project. They said $2.4 million investment to continue supporting the government's domestic and international partners.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.