    Trudeau's Liberals devote $28M in fight against stolen car exports

    OTTAWA -

    The federal government is earmarking $28 million in new money to help fight the export of stolen vehicles.

    The government says the money will give the Canada Border Services Agency more capacity to detect and search containers with pilfered autos.

    It says the funding will also enhance collaboration and information sharing with partners across Canada and internationally to identify and arrest those committing the crimes.

    The announcement comes on the eve of a national summit on auto theft that will bring together government officials, industry leaders and law enforcement representatives from across the country.

    It also follows pressure from the federal Conservatives, who have been pitching ideas this week to deal with the problem.

    The federal government says an estimated 90,000 cars are stolen annually in Canada, resulting in about $1 billion in costs to Canadian insurance policy-holders and taxpayers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024

