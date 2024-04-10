'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes on Wednesday.
Recap CTV News' live updates from our parliamentary bureau.
Here's the full report stemming from Wednesday's testimony.
Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed frustration to a federal inquiry into foreign interference that intelligence leaked to the media had been "sensationalized" and taken out of context.
In a classified February interview with the commission of inquiry, Trudeau said it was extremely damaging to the confidence of Canadians in the democratic process.
A public summary of the interview was disclosed Wednesday at the inquiry, where Trudeau testified at an open hearing.
The summary says Trudeau observed that the leaks were "particularly frustrating" because the Liberal government had put in place robust mechanisms to detect and combat interference, yet it was "painted as negligent in the media."
"PM Trudeau also considered that the leaks illustrate the dangers of drawing conclusions based on a single piece of intelligence, without sufficient context, and without any analysis of its reliability."
Allegations of foreign interference in the last two general elections -- suggestions fuelled by anonymous leaks to the media -- led to a chorus of calls for the public inquiry.
- CTVNews.ca is streaming Trudeau's testimony LIVE this afternoon.
During the hearing Wednesday, Trudeau spoke of the "explosive nature of the media stories, stemming from unsubstantiated and uncorroborated intelligence shared by a leaker."
"There are also things that were flat-out wrong."
Trudeau said the leaks were of "deep concern" because the government could not correct the record, in some cases, without revealing the tradecraft Canadian security agencies use to keep citizens and their institutions safe.
"If we say certain things, or if we contradict or deny other things, we could be giving our adversaries tools to actually understand how we go about detecting their interference."
One of the leaks involved allegations against MP Han Dong, who left the Liberal caucus last year after a media report suggested he told a Chinese consular official to delay the release of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in 2021.
Dong denied the allegation, which the prime minister only learned about in the media.
Trudeau said categorically Wednesday he believes the allegation is untrue, but couldn't elaborate as to why, citing a need for confidentiality and national security concerns.
"There have been significant questions around both translation and summary of the actual exchange," he said.
Trudeau's appearance followed several days of testimony from members of his cabinet, political party representatives, senior bureaucrats and intelligence officials.
At the hearing, the prime minister listed measures his government had taken to address foreign interference since assuming power in 2015.
Under a protocol ushered in by the Liberals, there would be a public announcement if a panel of bureaucrats determined that an incident -- or an accumulation of incidents -- threatened Canada's ability to have a free and fair election.
There was no such announcement concerning either the 2019 or 2021 general elections. In both ballots, the Liberals were returned to government with minority mandates while the Conservatives formed the official Opposition.
The inquiry has already heard that China and other state actors attempted to interfere, but there has been little evidence so far to indicate whether or not they were successful.
The former minister of democratic institutions said she was told after the October 2019 federal election that Canada's spy agency had seen low-level foreign interference activities by China.
Karina Gould, who held the portfolio from early 2017 to November 2019, said in a classified interview last month that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service indicated the activities were similar to what had been seen in the past.
"That foreign interference did not affect Canadians' ability to have a free and fair election," says a public summary of Gould's interview.
Liberal member of Parliament Karina Gould appears as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Gould, now government House leader in the Commons, is on parental leave.
As democratic institutions minister, she oversaw design of the protocol for making a public announcement about electoral meddling.
She told the inquiry Wednesday that if Canadians are to be informed "that a foreign actor has interfered in our election, the threshold needs to be high."
Before any public announcement from the panel, "they need to be certain that this is something of significant enough value" to the national interest that it be made public, she said.
Gould said the process was designed to allow for a public announcement due to meddling at a national level or "something that's happening in one, singular riding."
"It could be either," she said. "Canada doesn't have one national election, we have 338 individual elections that make up an electoral event. And so everything is context-specific."
Dominic LeBlanc succeeded Gould as the cabinet minister responsible for democratic institutions after the Liberals returned to power in 2019.
He was asked to review how the measures she implemented worked in practice.
In that role, LeBlanc rarely received classified intelligence, but he said Wednesday he was given a "sufficiently precise" understanding of the "threat landscape" by the Privy Council Office, which worked with the national security agencies.
"I had every confidence that I had all the information I needed," he told the inquiry.
A screen displays the dictation of Defence Minister Bill Blair's answer as he appears as a witness during the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
In his view, the plan Gould put in place worked.
Gould wasn't briefed on irregularities in the 2019 nomination race in the Toronto riding of Don Valley North, where Dong was named Liberal nominee. She told the commission it was outside her purview as democratic institutions minister.
Bill Blair was told about the irregularities after the election in his role as public safety minister at the time, but Blair said in a classified interview with the commission that he "was not concerned."
During the public hearings Wednesday, Blair said security officials had no additional supporting information. "They indicated to me that they did not, at that time, have other corroborating evidence in any way to substantiate that."
Blair, now defence minister, also told the inquiry CSIS did not indicate that Dong had any knowledge of the irregularities. He trusted the spy agency to take the appropriate action, he said.
Trudeau recalled receiving a briefing about Dong's nomination race from the Liberal campaign director in an Ottawa airport lounge during the 2019 election campaign.
Trudeau said he asked several questions about whether the allegations were substantiated, and whether any complaints were made during the nomination process. He was left with a choice: allow Dong to continue as the Liberal candidate or remove him.
"I didn't feel that there was sufficient, or sufficiently credible, information that would justify this very significant step ... to remove a candidate in these circumstances," Trudeau told the commission.
He noted that as Liberal leader he has previously made the choice to remove candidates in other circumstances.
Late Wednesday, a parliamentary committee released a lengthy final report after digging into allegations of foreign threats against MPs.
The committee concluded that China took aim at Canada's democracy with threats aimed at all MPs. It found that a Chinese diplomat who was expelled over allegations of involvement in an intimidation campaign against Tory MP Michael Chong should be held in contempt of Parliament.
The report includes 29 recommendations, including that the House of Commons do a better job briefing parliamentarians about threats and that CSIS undertake "culture change" to ensure more effective and clearer communication.
Committee members also seek efforts to better declassify and track intelligence, urgent legislation to establish a foreign agent registry, improved briefings for election officials and a "thorough national security review."
A supplementary report from the Conservatives accuses Liberals on the committee of trying to protect Trudeau from political embarrassment and preventing a complete investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
developing 5 people arrested after shooting in West Philadelphia
Five people have been arrested and multiple firearms have been recovered after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in West Philadelphia, police say.
NDP backs Tory motion, saying carbon price not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy
The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised 'emergency meeting' on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers.
Sask. man finds US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mailbox
Checking your mail is usually a pretty mundane activity. However, one Regina man got quite the surprise when an envelope full of thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. currency appeared in his mailbox.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
These are the factors the Bank of Canada says it considered in latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at five per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 3 sons and 4 grandchildren of Hamas' top leader
Israeli aircraft killed three sons of Hamas' top political leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, striking high-stakes targets at a time when Israel is holding delicate cease-fire negotiations with the militant group. Hamas said four of the leader's grandchildren were also killed.
Canada
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
The U.S. is asking states to be ready with testing for avian flu. What is Canada doing?
As the United States calls for nationwide plans to quickly test and treat humans during an outbreak of bird flu, Canada says it has similar measures available to monitor and detect the virus.
-
B.C. man who killed 2 black bears in yard had left beehive debris on property
A B.C. man who killed two black bears that wandered onto his property – where authorities later found he had left out beehive debris and other attractants – has been fined more than $7,000.
-
Winnipeg police charge chief of Lake St. Martin First Nation with sexual assault
A First Nations chief in Manitoba is facing charges in the alleged sexual assault of a child.
-
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
-
Canada heading into wildfire season with above-average temps, minimal snow
Widespread drought, warmer weather and minimal snow cover during the winter means Canada could see an intense wildfire season through the spring and summer after unprecedented burns last year.
World
-
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un says now is time to be ready for war
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said unstable geopolitical situations surrounding his country mean now is the time to be more prepared for war than ever, as he inspected the country's main military university, KCNA news agency said on Thursday.
-
developing
developing 5 people arrested after shooting in West Philadelphia
Five people have been arrested and multiple firearms have been recovered after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in West Philadelphia, police say.
-
New York appeals court rejects Donald Trump's third request to delay Monday's hush money trial
Donald Trump is now 0 for 3 in last-minute attempts to get a New York appeals court to delay his looming hush money criminal trial.
-
French woman found dead in Italian church was searching for ghosts in possible TikTok stunt, police say
A 22-year-old French woman whose blood-drained body was found in an abandoned church in northern Italy's Aosta Valley over the weekend had been looking for a haunted house believed to contain ghosts, according to police.
-
What to know about the latest trial involving Amanda Knox
Amanda Knox is again defending herself in an Italian court in a slander case that has the potential to remove the last legal stain against her, following her exoneration nine years ago in the 2007 murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher.
-
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 3 sons and 4 grandchildren of Hamas' top leader
Israeli aircraft killed three sons of Hamas' top political leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, striking high-stakes targets at a time when Israel is holding delicate cease-fire negotiations with the militant group. Hamas said four of the leader's grandchildren were also killed.
Politics
-
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
-
NDP backs Tory motion, saying carbon price not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy
The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised 'emergency meeting' on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers.
-
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
Health
-
The U.S. is asking states to be ready with testing for avian flu. What is Canada doing?
As the United States calls for nationwide plans to quickly test and treat humans during an outbreak of bird flu, Canada says it has similar measures available to monitor and detect the virus.
-
Your work schedule as a young adult may harm your health decades later, study finds
The hours you work earlier in life may be associated with worse health years later, a new study has found.
-
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Sci-Tech
-
Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park named the best place for stargazing
A Canadian national park is the best place in the world for stargazing, says a new report.
-
AI-operated fighter jet will fly Air Force secretary in a test of military's future drone warplanes
The Air Force is betting a large part of its future air warfare on a fleet more than 1,000 autonomously operated drones, and later this spring its top civilian leader plans to climb into an artificial intelligence-operated warplane and let it take him airborne.
-
Ancient sea turtle housed at Boston aquarium for more than 50 years passes another physical
Veterinarians performed Myrtle the turtle checkup after the 500-pound reptile was hoisted from the aquarium's Giant Ocean Tank in an enormous crate on a chain.
Entertainment
-
Young P.E.I. actor fulfills childhood dream to play Anne Shirley
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant set to star in new 'Bridget Jones' movie
Renee Zellweger is set to reprise her beloved role of Bridget Jones in an upcoming fourth installment of the popular film franchise.
Business
-
Unifor applies to represent two Amazon fulfilment centres in Metro Vancouver
Unifor says it has filed two applications to represent Vancouver-area Amazon workers with the B.C. Labour Relations Board.
-
These are the factors the Bank of Canada says it considered in latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at five per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
-
Okanagan winemaker puts a cork in punny bottles after Dom Perignon complaint
The self-described scoundrels of Okanagan wine country have pulled one of their most popular sparkling wines after a warning from one of the world’s most famous and prestigious producers, Dom Perignon.
Lifestyle
-
Terry Fox collection including shoes, prosthetic leg to be held at Royal BC Museum
The Royal BC Museum has been named the steward of a collection of Terry Fox's belongings, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore during his Marathon of Hope.
-
German museum worker fired after hanging his own art in gallery
For a brief moment, one German man achieved his dream: his artwork hanging in a famous museum.
-
A man's world? Art exhibit about misogyny was only open to women -- until a man complained
A museum in Australia is being forced to allow men into art exhibit originally conceived for women only, after a tribunal ruled it 'discriminatory,' following a complaint by a disgruntled man who was denied entry.
Sports
-
NBA Commissioner says Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter could be banned from league following gambling probe result
Toronto's Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the league if the gambling-related accusations against him are found to be true, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday.
-
Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice facing aggravated assault charge after high-speed crash in Dallas
Dallas police said Wednesday that Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway.
-
Muhammad Ali's 'Thrilla in Manila' trunks poised to sell for US$6 million at auction
Muhammad Ali's white satin boxing trunks from his epic 'Thrilla in Manila' bout with rival Joe Frazier went up for auction on Thursday and are expected to sell for upwards of US$6 million.
Autos
-
Tesla settles case over fatal Autopilot crash of Apple engineer
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
-
NEW
NEW What are the chances police can find your stolen car? Canadians believe odds are low
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
-
Elon Musk announces Tesla will unveil a 'robotaxi' on August 8
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
Local Spotlight
From beginner to Olympian: Meet Canada's youngest male to fence on the world stage
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Star Trek superfan turns his home into a Trekkie’s dream
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Ground-breaking Canadian giraffe researcher Anne Innis Dagg dies at 91
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Ottawa snowbirds embark on epic bicycle journey back to Canada
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
B.C.'s average snowpack for April lowest in more than 50 years
B.C.'s average snowpack is the lowest it's been in more than 50 years, the latest snow conditions and water supply bulletin released Wednesday says.
-
Investors who lost $400K due to unregistered trader will get fraction back after settlement, BCSC says
Investors who lost more than $400,000 as a result of a B.C. man's unregistered trading and advising will be getting some of their money back, a panel of the provincial securities regulator has ruled.
Toronto
-
$2 million worth of drugs seized by police west of Toronto
More than $2 million worth of drugs have been seized, and nine people have been charged following an investigation into an alleged criminal network importing illegal narcotics into Canada and distributing them in the Greater Toronto Area and other provinces.
-
Case of measles confirmed in Ontario with possible health clinic exposure
Another case of measles has been confirmed in Ontario and officials are warning that others may have been exposed at health clinics.
-
NBA Commissioner says Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter could be banned from league following gambling probe result
Toronto's Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the league if the gambling-related accusations against him are found to be true, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in McKenzie Towne murder was victim’s tenant: police
A Calgary man has been charged with murder following a homicide in McKenzie Towne earlier this week.
-
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
-
Calgary-born goalie Matt Davis backstops the University of Denver Pioneers to Frozen Four
Calgary-born goalie Matt Davis has a Thursday night date with the Frozen Four in St. Paul.
Ottawa
-
Ontario truck driver facing 14 charges, including cocaine possession on Hwy. 417
An Ontario truck driver is facing 14 charges on various infractions, including possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended licence.
-
Ottawa paramedics launch new 9-1-1 ambulance dispatch system
Ottawa's ambulance dispatchers are using a new system for dispatching emergency medical responses on Wednesday, designed to more accurately triage calls and improve response times for life-threatening calls.
-
Seven units damaged by fire in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received multiple calls just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from a window of the sixth floor of an apartment building on Halifax Drive.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead in Montreal suburb
A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman southwest of Montreal.
-
New security plan for Montreal metro amid rise in mental health and addictions issues
Montreal's transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.
Edmonton
-
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
-
Silver lining of McDavid missing Oilers game would be 'elevated' roles for teammates
Edmonton Oilers' top-pairing defencemen Mattias Ekholm said that while the prospect of superstar Connor McDavid being sidelined for Wednesday night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights is not ideal, the timing of it could be good for his teammates.
-
Suicide deaths decline in Alberta in 2023
The number of deaths by suicide in the province is on the decline, according to preliminary data obtained from Alberta Justice that shows a drop in deaths in 2023 from previous years.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., walk-in medical clinic to close
When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.
-
April rain, showers return to the Maritimes
The ridge of high pressure that favoured the Maritimes with mostly clear and excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse at the start of the week is starting to shift east.
-
Half of Atlantic Canadians feeling 'social squeeze' on personal finances: MNP
Many Atlantic Canadians are squeezed by the cost of living pressures and lingering financial impacts from the pandemic, though not everyone's feeling the pinch.
Winnipeg
-
Bike Winnipeg calling for Russ Wyatt to be removed from city committee following 'offensive' comments
A local organization is calling on a Winnipeg councillor to be removed from the public works committee following comments made at a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Former teacher sentenced to 33 months for child luring
A former teacher faces 33 months in prison for child luring.
-
Winnipeg police charge chief of Lake St. Martin First Nation with sexual assault
A First Nations chief in Manitoba is facing charges in the alleged sexual assault of a child.
Regina
-
Regina fire crews respond to incident at Cornwall Centre
Regina fire crews were on scene at the Cornwall Centre Wednesday afternoon in response to an incident at the downtown mall.
-
'Shouldn't have to fight this hard for care': Pediatric specialists needed in Sask., NDP says
Concern grows for Saskatchewan families who need care from pediatric specialists in the province.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders' new play-by-play voice revealed
Harvard Media has named the next 620 CKRM play-by-play voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Kitchener
-
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
-
Hydro One worker airlifted after serious fall near Kitchener, Ont.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after two Hydro One workers were hurt while working on a transmission tower near Petersburg, Ont., just outside Kitchener.
-
Guelph pickleball players plea for more courts
The sport of pickleball has gained a lot of popularity over the last several years, but in the City of Guelph there’s so much interest, that finding a spot to play has become quite tricky.
Saskatoon
-
Thousands of Sask. Muslims gather to celebrate Eid, the blessed feast
Muslims from across Saskatchewan are celebrating Eid — the end of Ramadan.
-
Sask. man arrested after vehicle nearly collides with RCMP detachment
A 51-year-old Radisson man was arrested after police say he nearly drove his vehicle into the Warman RCMP detachment.
-
Sask. RCMP seeks help finding woman who keeps skipping criminal court
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Savannnah Burns, who is wanted on multiple charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. politician rejects flying pride flag, says it represents a ‘splinter group’
A recent decision by the northern Ontario community of East Ferris, near North Bay, not to fly the pride flag isn’t sitting well with some.
-
Despite errors, court upholds acquittal of North Bay man charged with assaulting police
Despite finding errors in the trial judge’s conclusions, an Ontario appeals court has upheld the acquittal of a North Bay man who was charged with assaulting a police officer.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted for intimate partner violence
A 33-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for criminal charges involving intimate partner violence.
London
-
Jury hears siblings tried to protect each other in child abuse case
There was more disturbing evidence Wednesday at the trial of two parents charged with sexually abusing their children.
-
Potentially heavy rainfall amounts prompts special weather statement across region
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin County, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton.
-
Woodstock, Ont. inches closer to new elementary school
On Wednesday, the Thames Valley District School Board announced the tender for construction of the nearly $32 million facility in north Woodstock.
Barrie
-
Fire department welcomes new therapy support dog
The Huntsville and Lake of Bay fire departments have added a furry member to their team.
-
Transport truck rollover closes 12th Line in New Tecumseth
Police closed a section of the 12th Line in New Tecumseth on Wednesday after a transport truck collision.
-
3 mothers in Orillia create collective to support women in need
A group of three friends in Orillia has created the Mom Collective to support women in need.
Windsor
-
Convicted killer showed improvement while incarcerated for first-degree murder of Windsor, Ont. cab driver, parole officer testifies
Ali Al-Shammari isn’t eligible to apply for parole until 2029 but his lawyers are asking to have that reduced in what’s called a faint hope hearing before a Windsor-Essex jury. In her second day on the stand, parole officer Shona Donovan testified for Al-Shammari’s lawyers.
-
'They're deserving children': Shortage of funds could threaten decades old camp
There are a lot of issues on the plate of Dan Inverarity, camp manager for Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp in Colchester. 'This is our 78th year and I want there to be a 79th and 80th year. I don't want to close the camp,' he said.
-
Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 5% and Windsor-Essex realtor is 'kind of glad it did'
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
Terry Fox collection including shoes, prosthetic leg to be held at Royal BC Museum
The Royal BC Museum has been named the steward of a collection of Terry Fox's belongings, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore during his Marathon of Hope.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge
-
Mischief trial hears Mounties tried to convince Alberta border protesters to quit
An RCMP officer has described the tenuous, and often fraught, relationship police forged with protesters as they tried to end the COVID-era border blockade in Coutts, Alta.
-
University of Lethbridge researchers studying plant life recovery following Kenow wildfire
Researchers at the University of Lethbridge are monitoring how plants recover following the Kenow wildfire in 2017 that scorched nearly 35,000 hectares, including 19,000 in Waterton Lakes National Park.
-
Raymond RCMP investigates 'suspicious occurrence' involving child
Raymond RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect who approached a child in the community on Tuesday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault city councillor reprimanded for code of conduct breach
A Sault Ste. Marie city councillor is hoping to move forward after he was found to have breached council’s code of conduct.
-
Two northerners win big lottery prizes
Two people from northern Ontario are richer by a few hundred thousand dollars after winning two recent lottery prizes.
-
Early start to golf season in Greater Sudbury
Its starting to feel like spring in northern Ontario and golfers in Greater Sudbury are getting an early start to the season.
N.L.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
-
Dentist who let officer extract teeth from N.L. inmate granted absolute discharge
A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.