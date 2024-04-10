Justin Trudeau testifying at public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's elections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes.
Follow for live updates from our parliamentary bureau.
Here's the latest report stemming from Wednesday's testimony.
The former minister of democratic institutions says she was told after the October 2019 federal election that Canada's spy agency had seen low-level foreign interference activities by China.
Karina Gould, who held the portfolio from early 2017 to November 2019, said in a classified interview last month that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service indicated the activities were similar to what had been seen in the past.
"That foreign interference did not affect Canadians' ability to have a free and fair election," says a public summary of Gould's interview.
The summary was disclosed Wednesday at a federal inquiry into foreign meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections, where Gould testified in an open session.
Gould, now government House leader in the Commons, is on parental leave.
As democratic institutions minister, she oversaw the design of a process to protect Canada's general elections from foreign meddling.
- CTVNews.ca is streaming Trudeau's testimony LIVE this afternoon.
Under a federal protocol, national security officials would inform a special panel of five senior bureaucrats of an interference attempt during an election period.
There would be a public announcement if the panel determined that an incident -- or an accumulation of incidents -- threatened Canada's ability to have a free and fair election.
There was no such announcement concerning either the 2019 or 2021 elections. In both ballots, the Liberals were returned to government with minority mandates while the Conservatives formed the official Opposition.
Allegations of foreign interference in those elections -- suggestions fuelled by anonymous leaks to the media -- led to a chorus of calls for a public inquiry.
The inquiry has already heard that China and other state actors attempted to interfere, but there has been little evidence so far to indicate whether they were successful.
Gould told the inquiry Wednesday that if Canadians are to be informed "that a foreign actor has interfered in our election, the threshold needs to be high."
Before any public announcement from the panel, "they need to be certain that this is something of significant enough value" to the national interest that it be made public, she said.
Gould said the process was designed to allow for a public announcement due to meddling at a national level or "something that's happening in one, singular riding."
Liberal member of Parliament Karina Gould appears as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
"It could be either," she said. "Canada doesn't have one national election, we have 338 individual elections that make up an electoral event. And so everything is context-specific."
Dominic LeBlanc succeeded Gould as the cabinet minister responsible for democratic institutions after the Liberals returned to power in 2019.
He was asked to review how the measures she implemented worked in practice.
In that role, he rarely received classified intelligence, but he said Wednesday he was given a "sufficiently precise" understanding of the "threat landscape" by the Privy Council Office, which worked with the national security agencies.
"I had every confidence that I had all the information I needed," he told the inquiry.
In his view, the plan Gould put in place worked.
Gould wasn't briefed on irregularities in the 2019 nomination race in the Toronto riding of Don Valley North, where Han Dong was named Liberal nominee. She told the commission it was outside her purview as democratic institutions minister.
Dong left the Liberal caucus last year following media reports of allegations that he willingly participated in Chinese meddling and won his seat in 2019 with Beijing's help -- a claim he denies.
Bill Blair was told about the irregularities after the election in his role as public safety minister at the time, but Blair said in a classified interview with the commission that he "was not concerned."
A screen displays the dictation of Defence Minister Bill Blair's answer as he appears as a witness during the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
During public hearings Wednesday, Blair said security officials had no additional supporting information. "They indicated to me that they did not, at that time, have other corroborating evidence in any way to substantiate that."
Blair, now defence minister, also told the inquiry CSIS did not indicate that Dong had any knowledge of the irregularities. He trusted the spy agency to take the appropriate action, he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Justin Trudeau testifying at public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's elections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
developing Multiple people reported injured after a shooting in West Philadelphia
Multiple people were reported injured during a Wednesday shooting in West Philadelphia, a law enforcement official told CNN. Police believe two groups exchanged gunfire on the street.
Sask. man finds US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mailbox
Checking your mail is usually a pretty mundane activity. However, one Regina man got quite the surprise when an envelope full of thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. currency appeared in his mailbox.
These are the factors the Bank of Canada says it considered in latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at five per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Your work schedule as a young adult may harm your health decades later, study finds
The hours you work earlier in life may be associated with worse health years later, a new study has found.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
NDP says carbon price is not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy, backs Tory motion
The New Democrats say they will support a Conservative motion that calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to defend his carbon pricing policy in a televised "emergency meeting" with the country's premiers.
The U.S. is asking states to be ready with testing for avian flu. What is Canada doing?
As the United States calls for nationwide plans to quickly test and treat humans during an outbreak of bird flu, Canada says it has similar measures available to monitor and detect the virus.
Canada
-
Sask. man finds US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mailbox
Checking your mail is usually a pretty mundane activity. However, one Regina man got quite the surprise when an envelope full of thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. currency appeared in his mailbox.
-
Canada heading into wildfire season with above-average temps, minimal snow
Widespread drought, warmer weather and minimal snow cover during the winter means Canada could see an intense wildfire season through the spring and summer after unprecedented burns last year.
-
B.C.'s average snowpack for April lowest in more than 50 years
B.C.'s average snowpack is the lowest it's been in more than 50 years, the latest snow conditions and water supply bulletin released Wednesday says.
-
The U.S. is asking states to be ready with testing for avian flu. What is Canada doing?
As the United States calls for nationwide plans to quickly test and treat humans during an outbreak of bird flu, Canada says it has similar measures available to monitor and detect the virus.
-
Intimate partner violence could be declared an epidemic in Ontario after Ford government backs NDP bill
An NDP bill that calls for intimate partner violence to be declared an epidemic in Ontario will be backed by the Ford government, House Leader Paul Calandra confirmed Wednesday.
-
New security plan for Montreal metro amid rise in mental health and addictions issues
Montreal's transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.
World
-
developing
developing Multiple people reported injured after a shooting in West Philadelphia
Multiple people were reported injured during a Wednesday shooting in West Philadelphia, a law enforcement official told CNN. Police believe two groups exchanged gunfire on the street.
-
Starting over: Women emerging from prison face formidable challenges to resuming their lives
On a cold and dreary October day, Heather C. Jarvis packed everything she had into a pink duffle and a plastic trash bag and waited for the rest of her life to begin.
-
French woman found dead in Italian church was searching for ghosts in possible TikTok stunt, police say
A 22-year-old French woman whose blood-drained body was found in an abandoned church in northern Italy's Aosta Valley over the weekend had been looking for a haunted house believed to contain ghosts, according to police.
-
Trump says Arizona's abortion ban goes too far while defending the overturning of Roe v. Wade
Donald Trump said Wednesday that an Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions goes too far and called on Arizona lawmakers to change it, while also defending the overturning of Roe v. Wade that cleared states to ban the procedure.
-
Biden says he's considering Australia's request to drop prosecution of Wikileaks founder Assange
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is considering a request from Australia to drop the decade-long U.S. push to prosecute Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for publishing a trove of American classified documents.
-
Tennessee Senate advances bill to arm teachers a year after deadly Nashville school shooting
Republican lawmakers in Tennessee advanced a proposal Tuesday to allow some teachers to carry handguns on public school grounds, a move that would mark one of the state's biggest expansions of gun access since a deadly shooting at a private elementary school last year.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Justin Trudeau testifying at public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's elections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
-
NDP says carbon price is not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy, backs Tory motion
The New Democrats say they will support a Conservative motion that calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to defend his carbon pricing policy in a televised "emergency meeting" with the country's premiers.
-
These are the factors the Bank of Canada says it considered in latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at five per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
Health
-
The U.S. is asking states to be ready with testing for avian flu. What is Canada doing?
As the United States calls for nationwide plans to quickly test and treat humans during an outbreak of bird flu, Canada says it has similar measures available to monitor and detect the virus.
-
Your work schedule as a young adult may harm your health decades later, study finds
The hours you work earlier in life may be associated with worse health years later, a new study has found.
-
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Sci-Tech
-
Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park named the best place for stargazing
A Canadian national park is the best place in the world for stargazing, says a new report.
-
AI-operated fighter jet will fly Air Force secretary in a test of military's future drone warplanes
The Air Force is betting a large part of its future air warfare on a fleet more than 1,000 autonomously operated drones, and later this spring its top civilian leader plans to climb into an artificial intelligence-operated warplane and let it take him airborne.
-
Ancient sea turtle housed at Boston aquarium for more than 50 years passes another physical
Veterinarians performed Myrtle the turtle checkup after the 500-pound reptile was hoisted from the aquarium's Giant Ocean Tank in an enormous crate on a chain.
Entertainment
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant set to star in new 'Bridget Jones' movie
Renee Zellweger is set to reprise her beloved role of Bridget Jones in an upcoming fourth installment of the popular film franchise.
-
A closer look at the sexual misconduct lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Even before law enforcement raided his homes, the rapper, producer and businessman Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced a host of legal issues.
Business
-
These are the factors the Bank of Canada says it considered in latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at five per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
-
Okanagan winemaker puts a cork in punny bottles after Dom Perignon complaint
The self-described scoundrels of Okanagan wine country have pulled one of their most popular sparkling wines after a warning from one of the world’s most famous and prestigious producers, Dom Perignon.
-
Grocery inflation to fall below two per cent this spring, report predicts
A new report predicts that grocery inflation will fall below two per cent by the spring and stay roughly between one and two per cent for the rest of 2024.
Lifestyle
-
German museum worker fired after hanging his own art in gallery
For a brief moment, one German man achieved his dream: his artwork hanging in a famous museum.
-
A man's world? Art exhibit about misogyny was only open to women -- until a man complained
A museum in Australia is being forced to allow men into art exhibit originally conceived for women only, after a tribunal ruled it 'discriminatory,' following a complaint by a disgruntled man who was denied entry.
-
Starting over: Women emerging from prison face formidable challenges to resuming their lives
On a cold and dreary October day, Heather C. Jarvis packed everything she had into a pink duffle and a plastic trash bag and waited for the rest of her life to begin.
Sports
-
Muhammad Ali's 'Thrilla in Manila' trunks poised to sell for US$6 million at auction
Muhammad Ali's white satin boxing trunks from his epic 'Thrilla in Manila' bout with rival Joe Frazier went up for auction on Thursday and are expected to sell for upwards of US$6 million.
-
Three-time Grey Cup champion Shawn Lemon announces retirement from football
Veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon, who won three Grey Cups with three different organizations, announced his CFL retirement Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg ready for another year of Whiteout Street Parties outside Canada Life Centre
The Whiteout Street Parties will be coming back to Winnipeg when the Winnipeg Jets start their quest for the Stanley Cup during the 2024 NHL Playoffs.
Autos
-
Tesla settles case over fatal Autopilot crash of Apple engineer
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
-
NEW
NEW What are the chances police can find your stolen car? Canadians believe odds are low
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
-
Elon Musk announces Tesla will unveil a 'robotaxi' on August 8
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
Local Spotlight
'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Star Trek superfan turns his home into a Trekkie’s dream
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Ground-breaking Canadian giraffe researcher Anne Innis Dagg dies at 91
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Ottawa snowbirds embark on epic bicycle journey back to Canada
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
'I'm indebted to these guys': First responder, former cop save N.S. man's life in hockey rink
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s average snowpack for April lowest in more than 50 years
B.C.'s average snowpack is the lowest it's been in more than 50 years, the latest snow conditions and water supply bulletin released Wednesday says.
-
Police share video of distracted North Vancouver driver taking 15 seconds to notice them
Police in North Vancouver called out a distracted driver on social media Wednesday morning, posting video of a recent traffic stop in which the person behind the wheel took a full 15 seconds to notice an officer outside their window.
-
'Chill' marmot takes up residence in busy North Vancouver neighbourhood
He might not be from around these parts, but that hasn't stopped a certain rotund little fellow from making a home for himself in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
$2 million worth of drugs seized in investigation into criminal network importing illegal narcotics into Canada
More than $2 million worth of drugs have been seized, and nine people have been charged following an investigation into an alleged criminal network importing illegal narcotics into Canada and distributing them in the Greater Toronto Area and other provinces.
-
New Ontario housing bill to eliminate parking requirements near transit
The Ontario government announced a slew of “targeted” housing changes on Wednesday that would allow developers to provide fewer parking spaces for buildings near rapid transit while exempting public post-secondary institutions from planning laws.
-
NBA Commissioner says Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter could be to banned from league following gambling probe result
Toronto's Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the league if the gambling-related accusations against him are found to be true, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in McKenzie Towne murder was victim’s tenant: police
A Calgary man has been charged with murder following a homicide in McKenzie Towne earlier this week.
-
Bermuda Shorts Day party closes street, draws police to frustration of neighbours
A series of connected parties prompted police to close a block of a residential street Tuesday as students celebrated the last day of classes.
-
Calgary police seek missing seniors last spotted in Monterey Park
Calgary police are hoping to locate two seniors who went missing from Monterey Park on Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ontario truck driver facing 14 charges, including cocaine possession on Hwy. 417
An Ontario truck driver is facing 14 charges on various infractions, including possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended licence.
-
30 cats, owner living in 'unsafe condition' in eastern Ontario, OPP say
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says around 30 cats and their owner are being relocated to a safe place after finding them living in an “unsafe condition” inside a home in Champlain Township.
-
Mandarin Ogilvie set to close after 36 years in business
The Mandarin Ogilvie restaurant is set to close its doors this spring, after 36 years of serving customers in Ottawa's east end.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Quebec Superior Court judge authorizes QMJHL hazing class-action lawsuit
Quebec Superior Court has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League and its teams over alleged hazing abuse.
-
New security plan for Montreal metro amid rise in mental health and addictions issues
Montreal's transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.
Edmonton
-
Mosquito activity expected to be low during dry spring: city
A dry spring so far means mosquito activity will be low in Edmonton for now, a city expert says.
-
Rundle Park Golf Course opens Wednesday, Victoria and Riverside to open later
Golf courses owned by the City of Edmonton are beginning to open as temperatures warm up and snow melts.
-
Knives shouldn't be for sale in convenience stores, community group and police argue
Edmonton city councillors have agreed to explore ways to stop convenience and corner stores from selling legal knives.
Atlantic
-
April rain, showers return to the Maritimes
The ridge of high pressure that favoured the Maritimes with mostly clear and excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse at the start of the week is starting to shift east.
-
Dartmouth, N.S., walk-in medical clinic to close
When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.
-
SiRT looking for SUV driver following fatal February crash in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says it is looking for the driver of a dark-coloured SUV following a fatal crash in Hammons Plains two months ago.
Winnipeg
-
Bike Winnipeg calling for Russ Wyatt to be removed from city committee following 'offensive' comments
A local organization is calling on a Winnipeg councillor to be removed from the public works committee following comments made at a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Children rescued from sexual exploitation; Four Manitoba men charged
The Manitoba RCMP has made four arrests and taken three kids out of unsafe situations following a child exploitation investigation last month.
-
Winnipeg ready for another year of Whiteout Street Parties outside Canada Life Centre
The Whiteout Street Parties will be coming back to Winnipeg when the Winnipeg Jets start their quest for the Stanley Cup during the 2024 NHL Playoffs.
Regina
-
Sask. man finds US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mailbox
Checking your mail is usually a pretty mundane activity. However, one Regina man got quite the surprise when an envelope full of thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. currency appeared in his mailbox.
-
'I wanted to find my daughter': Sask. mother testifies in case against ex-husband accused in abduction
The ex-wife of a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting the couple's child in late 2021 to keep her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine testified at Regina's Court of King's Bench Tuesday as the trial entered its second day of proceedings.
-
Sask. premier willing to attend televised meeting over carbon tax
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is willing to attend a televised meeting with his provincial counterparts and Justin Trudeau to discuss impacts of the federal carbon tax and its latest increase.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man airlifted after fall in Wilmot
Ornge air ambulance says a man in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital after a fall in Wilmot Township.
-
Fighting for change: Bradley Pogue’s mother petitions for parole reform
Five years after the death of Bradley Pogue, his mother shares how the tragedy has impacted her life and what she's doing to help other victims of violent crime.
-
Three retirees from Kitchener-Waterloo split $1M lotto prize
Three men from Waterloo Region, who have been playing the lottery together for 42 years, have finally won big.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle grass fire after controlled burn spreads
Saskatoon firefighters continue to monitor the scene after a controlled burn sparked a wild grass fire southeast of the city.
-
Black cart swap begins next week in Saskatoon
Saskatoon residents who requested a smaller black garbage cart by March 1 can expect delivery between April 15 and June 15.
-
'I'm really struggling': Parents paying the cost of Sask. teacher job action
With teachers moving to step up job action, some parents and caregivers are feeling the pressure and a financial pinch from the lack of lunch-hour supervision.
Northern Ontario
-
MPPs to debate bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic
A bill to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic is to be debated at Queen’s Park late Wednesday. According to the Ontario NDP, 200 advocates will fill the gallery to press Doug Ford’s conservative government to act.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted for intimate partner violence
A 33-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for criminal charges involving intimate partner violence.
-
Despite errors, court upholds acquittal of North Bay man charged with assaulting police
Despite finding errors in the trial judge’s conclusions, an Ontario appeals court has upheld the acquittal of a North Bay man who was charged with assaulting a police officer.
London
-
Both drivers charged following fatal Huron County crash
A two-vehicle crash that killed a 45-year-old passenger has resulted in impaired driving charges for the drivers of both vehicles involved.
-
Court addresses former World Junior hockey players' sexual assault case
The sexual assault case against five former Canadian World Junior hockey players was addressed briefly in court Tuesday.
-
Thousands in London, Ont. come together for Eid al-Fitr
It is a special time for Muslims here at home and around the world, as Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Friends, families and faith leaders in London’s Muslim community gathered at the BMO Centre for prayers and celebration Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Tanker truck goes up in flames on highway 11
Firefighters battled a blaze with heavy smoke Tuesday night after a tanker truck went up in flames on Highway 11 in Bracebridge.
-
Students sent home early after fire breaks out in Barrie high school
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie were sent home and given the day off on Wednesday after the fire alarm sounded.
-
Transport truck rollover closes 12th Line in New Tecumseth
Police closed a section of the 12th Line in New Tecumseth on Wednesday after a transport truck collision.
Windsor
-
$18,000 in drugs seized from east Windsor home
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man and seized over $18,000 in illicit drugs in east Windsor.
-
Two separate shooting incidents under investigation
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after two separate shooting incidents.
-
252 charges handed out in Essex County OPP Easter weekend traffic blitz
Essex County OPP officers had a busy Easter long weekend on the road that resulted in 252 charges for drivers.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
B.C. makes it easier to salvage timber damaged by wildfires
The B.C. government says it's making it easier for forestry companies to salvage timber damaged by wildfires.
-
B.C. nurses union says patients and staff at Vancouver Island hospitals exposed to harmful illicit drugs
The BC Nurses' Union says patients and staff at Vancouver Island hospitals are often exposed to harmful illegal drugs being consumed by some patients during their stay.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge
-
Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park named the best place for stargazing
A Canadian national park is the best place in the world for stargazing, says a new report.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary students gearing up for final exams
After a year of studying and projects, it's nearly summer break for Lethbridge’s post-secondary students. But between now and then, students will have to write their final exams.
-
Lethbridge police looking for 'prolific offender' wanted on multiple warrants
Lethbridge police are searching for a “prolific offender” with outstanding warrants related to multiple offences.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Early start to golf season in Greater Sudbury
Its starting to feel like spring in northern Ontario and golfers in Greater Sudbury are getting an early start to the season.
-
Sault police charge driver who hit school bus with students on board
A 20-year-old driver has been charged in Sault Ste. Marie for rear-ending a school bus with children on board Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Former Thunder Bay police lawyer second charged in misconduct investigation
A former lawyer for Thunder Bay Police Service is facing some legal trouble of her own after charges were laid against her amid an ongoing misconduct investigation.
N.L.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
-
Dentist who let officer extract teeth from N.L. inmate granted absolute discharge
A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.