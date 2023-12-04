Conservatives and NDP among parties granted standing in federal foreign interference inquiry
The Government of Canada as well as the Conservative and New Democratic parties are among the nearly two dozen entities granted standing to participate in the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions.
Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue released the roster and her full rationale on Monday.
In total, 55 applications were received from academics, associations, citizens, organizations, politicians and political parties. And, after four applications were withdrawn, 22 individuals and groups were granted full "party standing" or "intervener standing" status, either as part of the factual portion of the inquiry or the policy phase.
The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections, a handful of individual politicians— including Liberal-turned-Independent MP Han Dong and former Conservative MP and past leader Erin O'Toole — and a number of organizations representing Chinese, Russian, Ukrainian, Iranian and Indian diaspora groups have also been granted some form of standing.
"I am mindful that there is not a single diaspora community experience. Different communities may be impacted differently by foreign interference. As such, a diversity of perspectives may help the Commission understand how these communities are targeted by foreign states and non-state actors," Hogue wrote in her 71-page ruling.
A joint "media coalition" comprising the CBC/Radio-Canada, the Toronto Star, CTV News, Global News, QMI and TVA, has been granted party standing for a limited portion of the factual phase of hearings, while a coalition of former intelligence officials will hold intervener status during this portion of proceedings.
In November, Hogue offered an initial progress update that outlined how her work will proceed in two key phases, with public hearings featuring "fact witnesses" and experts. The first phase of hearings are set to begin at the end of January 2024, and then "provisionally" the second round would kick off in September 2024.
While the inquiry is meant to in part examine the allegations of interference during the 2019 and 2021 federal campaigns won by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, it appears the Liberal Party of Canada did not apply for status. CTV News has reached out to the party for comment.
A former Liberal party staffer who worked on both campaigns did belatedly seek status but his application came in after the deadline, according to Hogue. Green Party co-leader Elizabeth May also appears to have sought status and was considered as part of a climate group that was ultimately not granted status.
Hogue's ruling notes that Conservative MP Michael Chong, who the commissioner describes as being "a widely-reported target of a foreign disinformation campaign" is expected to "play a leading role in instructing the CPC’s participation," in the inquiry.
"I am conscious that giving standing to a political party in a public inquiry should be done only after careful consideration and with the appropriate safeguards to ensure the inquiry does not become a platform for partisan talking points, grandstanding or scorekeeping," Hogue said in a statement.
"I will not permit the Inquiry to become a platform for partisan debate."
The individuals and groups that wanted to be granted standing had to submit their application forms by Nov. 22, and when notice to apply was issued, Hogue suggested that parties with a common interest should consider grouping together to submit a single application for standing.
In order to qualify, Hogue said parties had to "demonstrate a direct and substantial interest in the subject matter of the inquiry in their application."
Noting the overall tight timeline for her work to be completed, Hogue said she'll address requests for funding "shortly" and has asked all parties with standing to provide their relevant documents by Dec. 16.
As was stated when the commissioner was appointed, the inquiry's first report is due Feb. 29, 2024 and the final report is due by Dec. 31, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
Speaker Fergus apologizes, faces calls to resign over 'personal' video played at Ontario Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
Unanimous vote to install menorah and nativity scene at Moncton City Hall
In a unanimous vote Monday night, Moncton City Council passed a motion to immediately install the menorah and nativity scene outside of city hall.
Canada's grocery retail sector one of the most competitive on Earth: Sobeys CEO
The top executive at Sobeys asserted on Monday that Canada has one of the most competitive grocery retail sectors on the planet -- even as Canadians continue to feel the bite of higher prices.
opinion As Trump burns through cash, powerful Republicans are rallying behind a surging candidate
With less than 50 days until Republican voters begin the process of determining their nominee to take on President Joe Biden, political analyst Eric Ham writes about a storm brewing within the GOP -- as super-donors align behind a surging candidate who could pose a threat to frontrunner Donald Trump.
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose.
George Santos is offering personalized videos for US$200
George Santos already has a new gig. The former congressman, fresh off his historic expulsion last week, has created a Cameo account where the public can pay for a personalized video message.
70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers.
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.
Canada
-
Unanimous vote to install menorah and nativity scene at Moncton City Hall
In a unanimous vote Monday night, Moncton City Council passed a motion to immediately install the menorah and nativity scene outside of city hall.
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
-
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
-
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose.
-
Canada's proposal to cut methane emissions by 75% 'dangerous and unconstitutional': Alta. premier
Canada is aiming to cut methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by at least 75 per cent over the next six years, but the Alberta government said the rules would be 'dangerous and unconstitutional.'
-
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.
World
-
Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase
A man suspected of killing four people, including a 1-year-old boy, and injuring a 15-year-old girl in a shooting at a Dallas home fatally shot himself during a chase with law enforcement several hours later, authorities said Monday.
-
U.S., allies in talks on naval task force to protect shipping in Red Sea after Houthi attacks
The White House said Monday that the U.S. may establish a naval task force to escort commercial ships in the Red Sea, a day after three vessels were struck by missiles fired by Iranian-back Houthis in Yemen.
-
George Santos is offering personalized videos for US$200
George Santos already has a new gig. The former congressman, fresh off his historic expulsion last week, has created a Cameo account where the public can pay for a personalized video message.
-
Arkansas rules online news personality Cenk Uygur won't qualify for Democratic presidential primary
Arkansas election officials on Monday said online news personality Cenk Uygur, who was born in Turkiye, can't appear on the state's Democratic presidential primary ballot next year.
-
Texas prosecutor drops charges against 17 Austin police over tactics used during 2020 protests
A Texas prosecutor whose office oversaw indictments of more than 20 Austin police officers over tactics used during the 2020 protests that followed George Floyd's killing said Monday he was dropping most of the cases and would ask the Justice Department to investigate instead.
-
Man who posed as agent and offered gifts to Secret Service sentenced to nearly 3 years
A man accused of pretending to be a federal agent and offering gifts and free apartments to Secret Service officers has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.
Politics
-
Speaker Fergus apologizes, faces calls to resign over 'personal' video played at Ontario Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
-
Conservatives and NDP among parties granted standing in federal foreign interference inquiry
The Government of Canada as well as the Conservative and New Democratic parties are among the nearly two dozen entities granted standing to participate in the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions, Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue revealed Monday.
-
'Time is of the essence': Canadian government urged to introduce special immigration measures to help those with families in Gaza
The federal NDP is urging the Liberals to immediately create special immigration measures to allow the evacuation of extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents in Gaza.
Health
-
WATCH
WATCH Virus season: 'High risk' of transmission, warns Ontario's top doctor
As respiratory season gets underway, Ontario's top doctor is urging the public to get vaccinated and warning the province is entering a time of 'high risk of transmission' at a time where COVID-19 and RSV cases are on the rise.
-
France's parliament considers a ban on single-use e-cigarettes
The French parliament is considering a ban on single-use, disposable electronic cigarettes that are popular with teenagers for their sweet flavors and are under scrutiny as a new source of trash.
-
Health care in Canada could be more like Norway's, with some improvements: study
Canada is trailing behind other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries when it comes to both the number of physicians relative to the population, and its spending on primary care, according to a new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Sci-Tech
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
Here's how many people will be at risk of homelessness by 2030, according to this AI
An artificial intelligence algorithm has estimated that Canada’s homeless population will almost double by 2030. Researchers fear a lack of action will make this prediction come true.
-
'That's the real thing': Edmonton man makes rare meteorite find
In October 2022, Doug Olsen was folding laundry in his southeast Edmonton home when he was startled by the loud bang of a meteorite landing on his roof.
Entertainment
-
Jonathan Majors assault trial starts with competing versions of a backseat confrontation
Jonathan Majors listened silently, head-cocked and eyes down, as a Manhattan prosecutor and his defense attorney offered competing accounts of a violent confrontation in the backseat of a car that led to assault charges against the film star and put his rapid Hollywood ascent on pause.
-
Man featured in hit podcast 'S-Town' shot and killed by police during standoff, authorities say
A man featured in the hit podcast "S-Town" that chronicled events in a rural Alabama community was shot and killed by police during a weekend standoff in the town, authorities said Monday.
-
Spotify axes 17 per cent of workforce in third round of layoffs this year
Spotify says it's axing 17 per cent of its global workforce, the music streaming service's third round of layoffs this year as it moves to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable.
Business
-
Whistleblower allegation: Harvard muzzled disinfo team after US$500 million Zuckerberg donation
A prominent disinformation scholar who left Harvard University in August has accused the school of muzzling her speech and stifling -- then dismantling -- her research team as it launched a deep dive in late 2021 into a trove of Facebook files she considers the most important documents in internet history.
-
Canada's grocery retail sector one of the most competitive on Earth: Sobeys CEO
The top executive at Sobeys asserted on Monday that Canada has one of the most competitive grocery retail sectors on the planet -- even as Canadians continue to feel the bite of higher prices.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
Lifestyle
-
70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers.
-
Serene Chinese boarding school named 'World Building of the Year'
A Chinese boarding school designed to let students unwind and “waste time mindfully” has been named 2023’s World Building of the Year.
-
Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year
Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone's ability to attract or seduce another person.
Sports
-
Gloria Allred is representing the family of girl involved in Josh Giddey's case
Gloria Allred is representing the family of the girl with whom Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is accused of having an improper relationship, the famed attorney confirmed Monday.
-
Canada captain Christine Sinclair: As special off the field as she is on it
Christine Sinclair has the biggest influence and impact when “the cameras are shut off and the doors are closed and she can be just herself," according to one coach.
-
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St WR Harrison Jr.
LSU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
Autos
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.