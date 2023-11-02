National public inquiry into foreign interference to proceed in two phases: commissioner

OTTAWA -

The long-called-for national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions has started to get rolling in earnest, with the commissioner deciding her work will proceed in phases, with public hearings beginning early next year, and culminating in a final report at the end of 2024.

In a statement providing an update on the work undertaken since beginning her mandate Sept. 18, Justice Marie-Josée Hogue said she's been hiring staff, setting up offices, and planning.

Hogue said the next step will be launching a website, and unveiling more information about the inquiry's work plan, on Nov. 10. The inquiry will also start soliciting applications for standing from interested parties next week, noting "funding may be available for parties that meet approved guidelines."

The most notable decision it seems Hogue has come to in the seven weeks since taking on the job of investigating interference by China, Russia and other foreign state and non-state actors, is that the inquiry will include two phases.

The first phase will focus on any past potential interference and the impact it may have had on the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. This portion of the probe will include an assessment of the flow of information within the federal government in relation to this alleged meddling, and scrutinize the actions taken in response.

Phase 2 will see the inquiry dig in to "the capacity of federal departments, agencies, institutional structures, and governance processes to permit the Government of Canada to detect and counter such interference."

Public hearings will be part of both phases, and timing-wise are expected to take place in early 2024 and fall 2024. Public submissions will also be accepted, but the process for those remains unspecified.

When Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc unveiled Hogue would be taking on the role the Liberals took some time to fill after months of resisting copious calls for a full inquiry, he pledged she would have "full access" to all relevant cabinet documents, as well as any other documents she deems necessary.

"The Inquiry intends to conduct its work in such a way as to maximize the public disclosure of the information it obtains, within the bounds of the law and without jeopardizing national security," read the commissioner's statement released Thursday.

"While this will be a difficult balance to strike, I will do my utmost to achieve it, as both objectives are paramount," Hogue is quoted as saying in the release.

As was stated when the commissioner was appointed, the inquiry's first report is due Feb. 29, 2024, and the final report is due by Dec. 31, 2024.

"Our work is progressing steadily…Our timeline is ambitious, and it will require the inquiry, and all interested parties to work expeditiously and cooperatively with one another," Hogue said.