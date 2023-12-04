Politics

    • Canada's foreign interference commissioner unveils parties granted standing in inquiry

    The Government of Canada as well as the Conservative and New Democratic parties are among the nearly two dozen entities granted standing to participate in the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions.

    Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue released the roster and her full rationale on Monday. 

    In total, 55 applications were received from academics, associations, citizens, organizations, politicians and political parties. And, after four applications were withdrawn, 22 individuals and groups were granted full "party standing" or "intervener standing" status, either as part of the factual portion of the inquiry or the policy phase.

    The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections, several individual politicians — including Liberal-turned-Independent MP Han Dong and former Conservative MP and past leader Erin O'Toole — and a number of organizations representing diaspora groups have also been granted some form of standing.

    In November, Hogue offered an initial progress update that outlined how her work will proceed in two key phases, with public hearings featuring "fact witnesses" and experts. The first phase of hearings are set to begin at the end of January 2024, and then "provisionally" the second round would kick off in September 2024. 

    While the inquiry is meant to in part examine the allegations of interference during the 2019 and 2021 federal campaigns won by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, it appears the Liberal Party of Canada did not apply for status. CTV News has reached out to the party for comment.

    "I am conscious that giving standing to a political party in a public inquiry should be done only after careful consideration and with the appropriate safeguards to ensure the inquiry does not become a platform for partisan talking points, grandstanding or scorekeeping," Hogue said in a statement. 

    "I will not permit the Inquiry to become a platform for partisan debate."

    The individuals and groups that wanted to be granted standing had to submit their application forms by Nov. 22, and when notice to apply was issued, Hogue suggested that parties with a common interest should consider grouping together to submit a single application for standing.

    In order to qualify, Hogue said parties had to "demonstrate a direct and substantial interest in the subject matter of the inquiry in their application."

    Noting the overall tight timeline for her work to be completed, Hogue said she'll address requests for funding "shortly" and has asked all parties with standing to provide their relevant documents by Dec. 16.

    As was stated when the commissioner was appointed, the inquiry's first report is due Feb. 29, 2024 and the final report is due by Dec. 31, 2024.

    More to come… 

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News