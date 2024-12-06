Did daily cannabis use go up after Canada legalized it?

Health Canada says daily cannabis use has remained stable since it was legalized in 2018.

The federal agency released data from its annual survey on cannabis consumption Friday, showing approximately 25 per cent of respondents consumed cannabis daily, or almost daily.

Overall, males were more likely to use cannabis daily or almost daily at 26 per cent compared to females at 21 per cent.

Among teenagers, 20 per cent per cent reported daily or almost daily use in the last year, compared to 23 per cent in 2018.

Fifty-six per cent of respondents consumed cannabis three days per month or less, compared to 55 per cent in 2018.

The survey also found 72 per cent of people who reported consuming cannabis in the past 12 months bought it from a legal store or website, an increase from 37 per cent in 2019, as statistics were not available for the previous year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024