Health

    • CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns

    English and French containers for Original Silk Almond milk are shown in this undated handout photo. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) English and French containers for Original Silk Almond milk are shown in this undated handout photo. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
    Share

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.

    The agency's recall applies to Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and oat milk, as well as Great Value brand almond milk.

    It says the recall was triggered by an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak, and that illnesses associated with the consumption of the products have been reported. 

    Anyone who thinks they got sick from consuming one of the recalled products, most of which have best-before dates of Oct. 4, should seek medical advice from their health-care provider.

    Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

    The CFIA says food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, and symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News