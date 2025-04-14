ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Canada’s Corey Conners ties for eighth at Masters, first major of men’s golf season

By John Chidley-Hill

Published

Corey Conners memorabilia on display at The Back 9 Golf & Sports Bar in Listowel, Ont., Sunday, April 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.