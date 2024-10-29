Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving

Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.

In a news release, the Mounties say they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at about 10:45 a.m. near Glovertown, in central Newfoundland.

The release says the 34-year-old officer had been driving the vehicle and failed a roadside breath test.

He was taken to the local RCMP detachment, where he allegedly provided breath samples that were above the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police say they charged him with impaired operation of a vehicle, suspended his driver’s licence and impounded his car.

His duty status with the force is under review.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024